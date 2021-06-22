SIC SEMPER DEMOCRATS?

Can Glenn Youngkin stem the blue tide in the Old Dominion?

NEW YORK,NY – JUNE 8: Glenn Youngkin, president and chief operating officer of the Carlyle Group speaks on June 8,2017 in New York,USA. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

For most of the last 12 years, Republicans in Virginia have been wandering in a political wilderness. But the GOP hasn’t given up on Virginia yet. From a field of well-known Republican politicians, Republican voters chose Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who most recently served as chief executive of investing giant The Carlyle Group, as their nominee for governor. In an interview with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch, Youngkin provided insight into how he plans to address two of his major priorities — education and the economy — and expressed concern over rising antisemitism in Virginia and around the country.

Common sense: “I think common sense has been checked at the door,” Youngkin told Jewish Insider in a recent interview at his campaign headquarters in Falls Church, Va., just inside the Beltway. He was wearing a white Oxford shirt with his campaign logo — the words YOUNGKIN GOVERNOR above the shape of Virginia — embroidered in red. “Being an outsider who brings a fresh perspective, I can say things like, ‘Well, why in the world do we do it like that?’”

Still purple: Despite Democrats’ good fortunes in Virginia in recent years, a win is not a guaranteed outcome for Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin’s Democratic competitor who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018. A recent poll showed the former governor beating Youngkin by only four points. Yet unlike in 2017, when national money poured into the state’s down-ballot races, Virginia Democrats worry those donors might feel they no longer need to invest in Virginia. “We’ll have a challenging time convincing national donors that Virginia is at risk,” a former Democratic state official told JI. “A Republican can win in Virginia,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Culture wars: While Youngkin is tiptoeing around Trump’s legacy, he is offering a full-throated endorsement of the latest front in national Republicans’ culture war: the battle in school boards across the country, including in Virginia, over critical race theory. “What critical race theory is clearly about is first, identifying people by the color of their skin and dividing people into groups, and then providing judgments on those groups,” Youngkin explained. The term refers to an academic theory championed by some civil-rights scholars and activists and historically reserved for college courses, that asserts that racism is systemic in the U.S. Some Republicans, including Youngkin, are seeking to limit recent school board curriculum changes that now mandate the teaching of topics like white supremacy and racism in greater detail. Critics of critical race theory argue that teaching children that white Americans have “white privilege” due to their race, while people of color are at a disadvantage, encourages strife between racial groups. Critical race theory has also been linked to antisemitism. “It was, in fact, mandated through the Board of Education, that we were going to teach this in the schools. We will de-mandate that,” said Youngkin.

Oldest hatred: Youngkin’s relative novelty also extends to the state’s Jewish community. “Most of my Jewish friends, candidly, are either in New York or Texas,” Youngkin said when asked who he is close to in Virginia’s Jewish community. Last week, Youngkin unveiled a plan to combat antisemitism — his most specific policy proposal to date, on any topic. He pledged to create a “Virginia Holocaust, Genocide and Anti-Semitism Advisory Commission” and work with the General Assembly to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. The plan appears to be modeled off a bill that passed in Texas last week, which will adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism and create a state commission of the same name as the one in Youngkin’s proposal. “Antisemitism is on the rise, and actually violence is, as a result of, I think, a lessening of understanding of, one, we have to treat each other with deep respect, but also, why do we teach about the Holocaust in Virginia? It’s to make sure that Virginians understand and can remember,” Youngkin explained.



Man of faith: Youngkin is active in faith circles; he served as church warden at Holy Trinity Church in McLean, and until he ran for office, he was on the board of trustees at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. “What I loved about the museum — when I was in an exhibit, and I looked around, there were folks from every possible faith persuasion, and none,” Youngkin said. “There were folks from all ages and ethnicities learning about the Bible, and for all kinds of reasons: curiosity, to deepen a religious understanding, it was really neat.”

