SHOW OF SUPPORT

At Milken summit, Youngkin backs Trump’s war against Iran

Former Virginia governor, on panel with Rahm Emanuel: ‘This was a moment for us to address something that has been festering for 50 years’

LOS ANGELES — Amid declining public support for the U.S. military action against Iran, Virginia’s former Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, defended President Donald Trump’s Middle East policies in a Tuesday address at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

“I believe what has been briefed out: that the need to intervene immediately was real, and therefore this was a moment for us to address something that has been festering for 50 years and that has been the bane — the bane of safety and the bane of the entire region for 50 years,” said Youngkin, who held office until January. “I support us solving this now.”

Youngkin was speaking on a panel at the Beverly Hills convening with former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a Democrat, both of whom are considered potential future presidential candidates. Youngkin stood by his support for Trump’s war against Iran even amid conversation about the growing number of younger Americans, Republicans included, who are questioning Trump’s more interventionist approach to global conflicts.

“We have seen a decimation of their military capabilities,” Youngkin said of Iran. “We should drive this to its finish.”

Emanuel has amped up his criticism of Israel in recent months. He argued on Tuesday that eroding American support for Israel can be traced back to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2015 speech to Congress, when he bypassed President Barack Obama, angering many Democrats. But Emanuel also noted that even Republicans are less sympathetic to Israel than they used to be.

Youngkin, however, maintained that supporting Israel is the right thing to do.

“Who do we stand with? I think we should stand with Israel. I just do,” he said.