Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

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Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

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Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

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Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

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Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

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New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

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SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

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Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

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J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

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U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

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Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

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Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

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Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

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Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

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Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

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Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

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Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Seder’

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Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

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Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

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As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

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White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

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Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

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DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

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FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

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Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

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Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after ba...cklash

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

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Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani’s movement

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani...’s movement

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners

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Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Iran’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

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Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave, AJC concludes

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After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat antisemitism, back Palestinians

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat ant...isemitism, back Palestinians

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, co...mpares Piker to Nick Fuentes

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism ...on Instagram

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

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Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallies with Hasan Piker

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Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to Iranian aggression

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ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

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Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

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Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

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D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

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DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

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Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

Quick Hits

book shelf

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

The New York Republican talked to JI about her leading role holding university presidents accountable

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be Ambassador to the United Nations on Capitol Hill on January 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

By
Marc Rod
April 17, 2026

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has long been a vocal advocate for combating antisemitism and active on Middle East security issues. But it was her questioning at a December 2023 hearing that made her a household name in the American Jewish community and beyond, and drew her into the center of the unfolding fight on campus antisemitism.

“Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your school’s] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying and harassment?” Stefanik asked the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Their equivocal responses, as disruptive and at times threatening anti-Israel protests were sweeping universities across the country, were a major factor in the resignations of two of those presidents and a slew of further hearings that put college presidents in the hot seat.

Now, as she prepares to leave Congress next year, Stefanik is out with a new book on campus antisemitism, ​​Poisoned Ivies: The Inside Account of the Academic and Moral Rot at America’s Elite Universities.

More than two years after that first hearing — and after a tumultuous political period in which she saw her nomination as ambassador to the United Nations withdrawn before launching a short-lived New York gubernatorial campaign — Stefanik offered a mixed readout on how she sees the state of American higher education in an interview with Jewish Insider this week.

“In the year after the hearing, we saw that the universities failed to fix themselves and continued to dig deeper and deeper, and it was going to take significant administrative and legislative and frankly, appropriations action of withholding of funds, to force them to really reckon with what the American people saw loudly and clearly in that hearing, [which] is that there are deep-seated issues in higher education,” Stefanik said.

She said that there have also, however, been leadership changes at many of the universities that were probed by the House Committee on Education & the Workforce, in part because of those hearings, as well as overhauls such as the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at some schools.

“The other piece, I would say, is you’re seeing parents and students vote with their wallets and their feet,” such as the rising application and matriculation rates to schools like Vanderbilt University, which Stefanik has highlighted as having handled the post-Oct. 7, 2023, environment effectively.

The New York congresswoman argued that the hearings played a major factor in the reform efforts that followed. She also said that the Trump administration, even before it took office, has been sharply focused on the issue of campus antisemitism, coordinating closely with her office to help shape the administration’s lawsuits and executive orders on the issue.

Asked about anti-Israel and antisemitic voices in the Republican Party such as commentators Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, Stefanik largely dismissed the idea that antisemitism was, or could become, a significant problem within the GOP.

“The difference between [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani and those podcasters is Mamdani is elected to the most important city in the world as mayor, and those other names are not elected, and I think are often overstated [in] their influence,” Stefanik said. “They would not be elected to local office, to state office, to congressional office. That’s why I think it’s very important for actual elected officials, actual leaders, to speak out on issues of importance.”

She praised Trump for calling out Carlson and Owens and making clear that they don’t represent him or his voters, and argued that similar voices represent just a small fringe of Republican members in Congress. 

Pressed on the fact that such voices represented a similarly small fringe of the Democratic Party in Congress a decade ago, Stefanik insisted that Republican voters would not embrace such voices.

“The Democrat[ic] Party — it’s a full blown takeover of Hasan Piker, of these voices that The New York Times is now embracing, and ‘Pod Save America’ is now embracing,” Stefanik said. “That is not the case on the Republican side. And as a candidate who actually has stood in front of the voters for the past decade-plus — yes, those voices can say what they want, you actually represent the people that elect you, and that’s not what voters in my district [want].”

Despite the relatively small share of Jewish voters in her district, Stefanik said that her work on campus antisemitism still receives some of the strongest praise from constituents.

Though the administration’s initial blitz of action on campus antisemitism has faded from the headlines, Stefanik said its efforts to address issues in higher education are ongoing, and that the issue also remains top-of-mind for the country at large.

“It’s not just about antisemitism,” she added. “This is broader higher education reform. … That was the canary in the coal mine issue that brought up so many broader issues that were wrong with higher education.”

In Congress, she said that more legislation should be brought to the floor on campus antisemitism, adding that she’s also hoping to work on reining in funding to colleges, cracking down on tax advantages and loopholes that benefit colleges and further limiting foreign funding and foreign student populations at U.S. institutions in her remaining months on the Hill.

She pointed to Qatar as one driver of antisemitism on campuses, and said that the U.S. should make clear to Doha that, if it wants to remain a military partner with the U.S., it “can’t foment and fund this anti-Americanism on college campuses, full stop.”

Stefanik isn’t yet sharing her next steps, but said she wrote her new book in part to serve as a historical record of antisemitism on college campuses, so that “mainstream media” can’t “brush this chapter under the rug.” She said she intends to continue shining a light on the issue.

Though she ultimately passed on a gubernatorial run, Stefanik seems to have longer-term plans in New York politics, and said that Republicans will be in a stronger position to win in the state in the coming years.

Regarding her decision to drop out of the governor’s race, Stefanik argued that the political environment is not currently ripe for a GOP victory, that Republicans need more time to build their statewide infrastructure and that Mamdani’s policies will grow more unpopular in the next few years.

“I think the Democrat Party is going to be increasingly taken over [by Mamdani-aligned socialists],” Stefanik said. “That, long-term, is where Republicans can win back those independents and traditional Democrats.”

Stefanik drew a direct line between the anti-Israel encampment at Columbia University and Mamdani’s election — both because Mamdani’s father is “very much part of this antisemitic petri dish” at Columbia and because “the same people that were organizing the pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia directly were boots on the ground for [his] campaign.”

She called herself “the leader” among state Republicans in pushing back against “socialist and Democrat single-party rule of New York State,” and highlighted that she has her own statewide political apparatus — separate from the statewide GOP, which she said lacks infrastructure.

“There is going to be a long road in rebuilding that infrastructure to save the state,” she said. 

She also said she wanted to spend more time with her four-year-old son at this stage of his life.

“My voice is not going anywhere. If anything, it’s more. I mean, we’re putting this [book] out in the world and helping set the tone for the type of leadership we need in New York and, frankly, across the country,” Stefanik said.

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