J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as questions remain around Israel stance

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as question...s remain around Israel stance

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homelessness

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homeless...ness

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMic...h regent over Jewish incumbent

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Hamas

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Ham...as

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in Spain

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in... Spain

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism within its ranks

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism with...in its ranks

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘prohibited’ from striking Lebanon

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘proh...ibited’ from striking Lebanon

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ‘political homelessness’

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ...‘political homelessness’

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direction

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direc...tion

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemiti...sm in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally postured’ to resume military operations

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally post...ured’ to resume military operations

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hezbollah disarmament

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hez...bollah disarmament

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters ...as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 gra...phic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owen...s for breaking with Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist content after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-Lebanon diplomacy

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-L...ebanon diplomacy

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Israel fight

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Isr...ael fight

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more... antisemitic beliefs

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies with antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies wi...th antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anym...ore

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, b...lasting pro-Israel groups

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Seder’

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Sed...er’

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no... deal reached by Tuesday

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they... still belong

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boo...sts defense spending

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape what followed

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape wh...at followed

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military action against Iran

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military ac...tion against Iran

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extremism after Temple Israel attack

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extre...mism after Temple Israel attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears and Arab outreach after attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears a...nd Arab outreach after attack

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in troops?

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in t...roops?

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Isra...el

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists co...nvicted of murder

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after ba...cklash

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets po...litical reality

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani’s movement

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani...’s movement

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and... Palestinian security prisoners

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Iran’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Ira...n’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave, AJC concludes

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave,... AJC concludes

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat antisemitism, back Palestinians

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat ant...isemitism, back Palestinians

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, co...mpares Piker to Nick Fuentes

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism ...on Instagram

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Quick Hits

IRON DOME DECISIONS

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

J Street’s Ilan Goldenberg said the surge in far-left calls to cut off missile-defense aid ‘stirred up the conversation a little more’ but says the group was moving that way regardless

Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rockets fired from Gaza are neutralized in the air by Israel's 'Iron Dome' air defense system on the fourth day of the clashes in the city of Ashkelon, Israel on October 10, 2023.

By
Gabby Deutch
April 21, 2026

In recent years, as the progressive Israel advocacy group J Street joined left-wing calls to place restrictions on U.S. military aid to Israel, support for funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system remained a sacred cow for the group — the final aspect of the old-school U.S.-Israel defense relationship that, even for most progressives, was unaffected by the broader Democratic shift away from unconditional support for Israel. 

That consensus has shattered in recent weeks. Instead of steering the conversation among Democrats, where J Street maintains a solid base of support, the organization found itself playing catch-up to the progressive lawmakers it supports after several of them announced in early April that they think the U.S. should no longer fund Iron Dome batteries. 

J Street released a statement on April 13 calling for the U.S. to cease funding Iron Dome batteries, arguing that Israel — a wealthy nation with a substantial defense budget — should pay for its own missile-defense systems. The announcement marked a significant policy shift for J Street, which has long stated that a congressional candidate’s support for U.S. financial backing of the Iron Dome system is one of its most important endorsement criteria. 

J Street’s leaders have insisted that they reached this conclusion independently, and not as a result of shifting political winds. But in a conversation on Monday, J Street’s chief policy officer, Ilan Goldenberg, acknowledged that progressives’ rapid shift on the issue factored into J Street’s announcement, even as the group insists it was moving in that direction anyway. 

“It stirred up the conversation a little more, but that memo was already written,” Goldenberg told Jewish Insider. “It’s not like this came out of nowhere. It was part of a track record of things we were doing. AOC kind of spurred up the conversation further.”

Goldenberg was referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) telling the Democratic Socialists of America’s New York chapter that she opposes “any spending on arms for Israel, including so-called defensive capabilities,” as she also called for an arms embargo on the country. Several progressive lawmakers followed, including Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Mark Pocan (D-WI), all of whom were endorsed by J Street and voted for Iron Dome funding in 2021. Ocasio-Cortez, who is not a J Street endorsee, voted “present” on that 2021 legislation but signed onto a 2024 statement with several other progressive lawmakers saying they “support strengthening the Iron Dome and other defense systems,” even as they opposed offensive weapons sales to Israel. 

“It’s been a combination of knowing this is coming, thinking through the substance of it ourselves and seeing the politics shift on it altogether that brought us to this point of making a decision about a week and a half ago to move in this direction,” Goldenberg said. 

Alan Solomont, a former U.S. ambassador to Spain and the past board chair of J Street, said the decision was something J Street was heading towards on its own. Since the beginning of this year, the group has begun calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel, saying that Israel can afford to buy its own weapons systems, though it had not specifically made that argument for the Iron Dome until last week. 

“We’re not following anyone else’s political lead. I think that, yes, we have been thinking about how we treat our military assistance in light of the policies of the current [Israeli] government, and we’ve been thinking about that for some time,” Solomont told JI last week. “Why people continue to support a government that is undermining Israel’s future is still sort of a puzzle to me.”

J Street’s leaders insist they are merely following the lead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said in an interview with The Economist in January that Israel is seeking to end U.S. financial assistance in the next decade. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a staunch Israel ally and a foreign policy hawk, then said he would accelerate that process, but he softened that position after a meeting with Netanyahu.

“Israel’s in a position now where it can pay for its weapons itself as a country that is as wealthy and powerful and successful as it is,” said Goldenberg, who served as Jewish outreach director on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. “I think it got accelerated when Bibi and Lindsey Graham came out early this year.”

Still, Netanyahu’s call to phase out U.S. military aid has not yet resulted in any major policy shifts just yet, as the Memorandum of Understanding that provides Israel with its current $3.8 billion in annual military aid runs through 2028. Goldenberg said J Street wants to see the financial assistance “phased out in a responsible, rapid manner,” which he noted is “different than saying ‘cut it all off tomorrow.’” When asked whether J Street would support another Iron Dome missile-defense package if it were introduced at present, he suggested the organization would not.

“I would say that probably we support that not being in the supplemental,” Goldenberg said. 

At the same time that J Street and many progressive lawmakers are calling for an end to U.S. financial assistance for the Iron Dome, other far-left candidates don’t think Israel should have access to Iron Dome batteries at all, even if paid for with its own funds. 

Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for Senate in Michigan, has said the U.S. should not sell any weapons to Israel. DSA and other far-left groups argue that Israel’s access to strong missile-defense systems like the Iron Dome allow it to perpetuate bombing campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon because Israeli civilians are protected, and therefore the Iron Dome is responsible for bloodshed in the region. J Street argues that its position is holding the line against that more extreme view.

“I think that is a position that we need to guard against. We need to recognize Israel’s legitimate security needs,” Solomont said. “We should certainly be concerned about Israel’s security, and work with Israel as an ally around its security. Our commitment to Iron Dome is simply that we think that Israel, with an economy and per capita GDP that is higher than other allies — we’re just following Netanyahu’s lead to say that Israel can pay for these things itself.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.