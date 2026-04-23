Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between the war and his base

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between ...the war and his base

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 ru...n

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their country turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their count...ry turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they question if they belong

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they q...uestion if they belong

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-supporting regent candidate

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-...supporting regent candidate

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — but the partisan split is deep, polls show

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — b...ut the partisan split is deep, polls show

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct. 7 to speak to NYU students

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct.... 7 to speak to NYU students

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to ...end Iron Dome funding

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and after (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and a...fter (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as questions remain around Israel stance

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as question...s remain around Israel stance

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homelessness

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homeless...ness

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMic...h regent over Jewish incumbent

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Hamas

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Ham...as

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in Spain

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in... Spain

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism within its ranks

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism with...in its ranks

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘prohibited’ from striking Lebanon

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘proh...ibited’ from striking Lebanon

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ‘political homelessness’

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ...‘political homelessness’

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direction

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direc...tion

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemiti...sm in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally postured’ to resume military operations

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally post...ured’ to resume military operations

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hezbollah disarmament

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hez...bollah disarmament

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters ...as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 gra...phic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owen...s for breaking with Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist content after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-Lebanon diplomacy

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-L...ebanon diplomacy

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Israel fight

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Isr...ael fight

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more... antisemitic beliefs

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies with antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies wi...th antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anym...ore

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, b...lasting pro-Israel groups

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Seder’

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Sed...er’

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no... deal reached by Tuesday

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they... still belong

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boo...sts defense spending

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape what followed

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape wh...at followed

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military action against Iran

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military ac...tion against Iran

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extremism after Temple Israel attack

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extre...mism after Temple Israel attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears and Arab outreach after attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears a...nd Arab outreach after attack

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in troops?

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in t...roops?

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Isra...el

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists co...nvicted of murder

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after ba...cklash

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets po...litical reality

Quick Hits

PHELAN FIRING

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

John Phelan was on Capitol Hill meeting with the leaders of the Armed Services Committee minutes before the Pentagon announced his dismissal on social media — a move that caught even Senate Majority Leader Thune off guard

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan stand together as U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of the “Trump-class” battleship during a statement to the media at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on December 22, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
April 23, 2026

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not give advance notice to senior Republican senators before announcing on Wednesday that he was firing Navy Secretary John Phelan and had already tapped his replacement, causing surprise and confusion on Capitol Hill.

“I found out about it the way everybody else did,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told Jewish Insider of the Pentagon’s announcement on social media of Phelan’s dismissal.

Reached for comment, the Pentagon referred JI to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell’s statement on X — the first public announcement of the news.

“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Parnell said on X. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

After taking part in White House meetings earlier Wednesday, Phelan was on Capitol Hill in the afternoon for a pair of pre-scheduled meetings, the first with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the second immediately after with Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the committee’s ranking member. Phelan’s departure was posted to the Pentagon’s social media pages minutes after Phelan walked out of Reed’s office, a source familiar with the matter told JI. 

A GOP senator on the committee who spoke to Reed and Wicker after the Pentagon announced Phelan’s immediate dismissal told JI that the topic of Phelan’s future in his role did not come up in either meeting, and that none of the three men was expecting such a move. 

“This was a total surprise to Senate Republican leadership, to the two leaders of the Armed Services Committee and, clearly, to the secretary of the Navy himself,” the senator said. 

Senators on the committee privately expressed concern to JI over Phelan’s firing, which comes amid as the U.S. is maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports and has begun boarding Iranian-linked tankers around the world, with three U.S. aircraft carriers on station or en route to the Middle East.

“I mean, I’m sure there are going to be some questions asked about the reasons, etc.,” Thune told JI. “But hopefully the authorizing committee will get a briefing and be informed about some of these decisions.”

Prior to his role at the Defense Department, Phelan ran an investment firm and was a major fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Phelan and other administration officials had reportedly been clashing over how best to grow the U.S. shipbuilding industry, a longtime challenge, though Phelan has heralded his own close relationship with Trump. 

Hegseth’s term has also been marked by ongoing friction with other senior officials in the department, including Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and the firings of multiple top officials. Hegseth fired Army chief of staff Gen. Randy George earlier in April.

Phelan is being replaced by Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, a former House and Senate candidate in Virginia.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.