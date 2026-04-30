Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ...‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regulation video draws criticism

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regu...lation video draws criticism

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces policies to protect British Jews

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces ...policies to protect British Jews

L.A. school district recognizes Jewish American Heritage Month after Noa Tishby push

L.A. school district recognizes Jewish American Heritage Mon...th after Noa Tishby push

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave election

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave elect...ion

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accosted her husband with antisemitic slur

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accost...ed her husband with antisemitic slur

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger leaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger l...eaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate principles

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate princ...iples

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel Democrats

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel... Democrats

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses tough choices for Jewish voters

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses to...ugh choices for Jewish voters

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cooking for complicated times

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cookin...g for complicated times

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust survivor grandparents

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust ...survivor grandparents

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinn...er

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a California Jewish family-owned business

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a... California Jewish family-owned business

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunatics’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunati...cs’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke from Jewish groups

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke fr...om Jewish groups

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting synagogues, religious institutions

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting sy...nagogues, religious institutions

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-cheering group

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-ch...eering group

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of ...Navy secretary

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between the war and his base

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between ...the war and his base

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bipartisan support for Israel

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bip...artisan support for Israel

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use it as leverage

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use i...t as leverage

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 ru...n

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their country turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their count...ry turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they question if they belong

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they q...uestion if they belong

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-supporting regent candidate

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-...supporting regent candidate

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — but the partisan split is deep, polls show

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — b...ut the partisan split is deep, polls show

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct. 7 to speak to NYU students

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct.... 7 to speak to NYU students

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to ...end Iron Dome funding

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and after (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and a...fter (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as questions remain around Israel stance

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as question...s remain around Israel stance

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homelessness

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homeless...ness

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMic...h regent over Jewish incumbent

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Hamas

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Ham...as

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in Spain

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in... Spain

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism within its ranks

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism with...in its ranks

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘prohibited’ from striking Lebanon

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘proh...ibited’ from striking Lebanon

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ‘political homelessness’

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ...‘political homelessness’

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direction

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direc...tion

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemiti...sm in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally postured’ to resume military operations

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally post...ured’ to resume military operations

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hezbollah disarmament

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hez...bollah disarmament

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters ...as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 gra...phic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owen...s for breaking with Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist content after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-Lebanon diplomacy

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-L...ebanon diplomacy

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Israel fight

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Isr...ael fight

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more... antisemitic beliefs

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Quick Hits

ECHOES OF HISTORY

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

The assistant attorney general for civil rights emphasized that Nazis often had advanced degrees and impressive credentials

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Gabby Deutch
April 30, 2026

In a speech at a federal government commemoration of the Holocaust on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon argued that the post-Oct. 7 wave of antisemitism in the U.S. resembles 1930s Germany and warned that modern bigotry is often perpetrated by “educated elites” under the cover of intellectual language.

Dhillon, drawing on a speech that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia gave at a Holocaust remembrance event nearly three decades ago, said that Germany’s reputation as an intellectual and scientific hub in the 1920s and 1930s is closely connected to the development of the Holocaust.

“The road to Auschwitz was incremental and methodical. It began with excluding Jews through the legal, political, economic and social life of everyday society,” Dhillon said. “Many perpetrators of the Holocaust were often the most educated intelligentsia in Germany.”

She was speaking at the 33rd annual Federal Interagency Holocaust Remembrance Program, an event organized by and for federal government employees. It took place in the Justice Department’s Great Hall, and as attendees arrived, they walked up a staircase lined with portraits of historic legal experts, like the Babylonian king Hammurabi. One showed Moses, pictured with the twin tablets of the Ten Commandments.

The fact that the perpetrators of the Holocaust often had advanced degrees and impressive credentials is relevant for our understanding of contemporary antisemitism, Dhillon said. 

“Today we are experiencing a rise in antisemitism in the world, including right here at home. As in the past, it often begins with social exclusion. On some university campuses, Jews have been blocked by mobs from entering certain spaces,” said Dhillon. “As in 1930s Germany, these actions are often perpetrated by the educated elites of our nation, framed in intellectual language, giving them a veneer of legitimacy.” 

She called on federal workers to pledge to stand up against antisemitism and to defend Western values.

“The task in front of all of us here today as federal employees and people of conscience is a difficult but straightforward one. We must defend our values: our values as Americans, as Westerners, as heirs to this great civilization, our values that hold that all men are created equal,” she said. 

The Trump administration, Dhillon stated, is committed to protecting Jews and fighting discrimination.

“The Department of Justice will confront anti-Jewish bigotry and ensure peace and security for all people of faith. We are and will continue to aggressively prosecute individuals and organizations who attack Jews, and we will ensure that our institutions of higher learning treat students and faculty with the dignity through which they are all entitled, and all of us are entitled,” she stated. 

Other speakers at the event included Ellen Germain, the State Department’s special envoy for Holocaust issues, and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, who spoke via video about his grandparents, who came to the U.S. after surviving the Holocaust. 

“Their experiences impressed upon me that the opportunities we have today are not guaranteed. That sense of duty informs our work in government as public servants,” said Helberg. “Remembrance isn’t passive. It requires action. It requires us to ensure that the facts of the Holocaust remain accessible and that distortion and denial are confronted.”

Frank Cohn, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor and U.S. Army veteran, shared his story. 

At the end of the event, Germain warned that Holocaust distortion is “alarmingly on the rise these days.” She called on everyone in the room who survived the Holocaust, or who is a descendant of Holocaust survivors, to stand. They received a standing ovation from a crowd that included White House Jewish liaison Martin Marks, State Department antisemitism special envoy Yehuda Kaploun and representatives from more than two dozen foreign embassies. 

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.