Washington welcomes UAE’s OPEC exit
Plus, Politico’s parent doubles down on its principles
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner’s recent comments to staffers doubling down on the company’s adherence to corporate principles including support for Israel’s right to exist, and cover Georgia’s first-in-the-nation legislation requiring the disclosure of foreign government funding in statewide K-12 schools. We have the scoop on a new bipartisan resolution from Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mike Lawler condemning Hasan Piker and Candace Owens, and talk to senators about the United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw from OPEC. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: former Rep. Barney Frank, B.J. Novak and Eyal Shani.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify on Capitol Hill today for the first time since the start of the Iran war when they appear before the House Armed Services Committee for a Pentagon budget hearing.
- Hegseth’s appearance comes a day after Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee sent a letter to the defense secretary inquiring about the injuries and deaths of U.S. servicemembers in Kuwait in Iranian counterattacks in the early days of the war. According to prewritten remarks obtained by Punchbowl News, Hegseth is expected to accuse U.S. allies of not having done enough to back Washington in its fight against Iran, while Caine is expected to say that the Iranians “are weaker and less capable than they have been in decades.”
- President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has reportedly told aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran as talks with the Islamic Republic remain at an impasse.
- Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is holding a closed-door roundtable meeting with members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and Education Secretary Linda McMahon to discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the department — and has taken the unusual step of inviting press to attend. McMahon, for her part, claimed yesterday at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing that she’s trying to rebuild and expand the department’s Office for Civil Rights. Read more here.
- The American Enterprise Institute’s Brett Schaefer and Advancing American Freedom’s Eugene Kontorovich are among the witnesses slated to testify at the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Oversight and Intelligence subcommittee hearing on U.S. accountability at the United Nations.
- The full House Appropriations Committee is meeting for its State Department markup today.
- The House Education & the Workforce’s subcommittee on higher education is holding a hearing on the First Amendment in higher education.
- In Philadelphia, public broadcaster WHYY is holding a debate this afternoon for the Democrats running in the open primary in Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District to succeed retiring Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA), where progressive heavyweights have in recent months thrown their support behind state Rep. Chris Rabb, a critic of Israel, over more moderate candidates including state Sen. Sharif Street and Dr. Ala Stanford. Read our deep dive into the race to represent the bluest district in the country.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
The near-consensus among Israeli political pundits is that the merger of the parties led by former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid is a huge moment in the campaign ahead of the next Knesset election, scheduled for Oct. 27.
However, judging by polls published by six major Hebrew-language media outlets after the merger on Sunday, not much has changed since the announcement that Bennett and Lapid were joining forces.
The newly formed “Together” opposition party polled around 24 seats — nearly the same number of seats as the two parties combined before the merger. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is, according to the average of the latest polls, still the largest party at 29.
According to the latest polling, it would be difficult for either side to build a governing coalition. The opposition Zionist parties did not get a 61-seat majority in any of the six polls. The most favorable poll for the opposition showed the anti-Netanyahu Zionist parties at 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the current coalition received over 61 seats in two polls (from those commissioned by Channel 14 and I24NEWS, which are more sympathetic to Netanyahu than the other media outlets).
To be sure, polls taken within 24 hours of an event are not the most reliable, and much can change in the six months until the election.
The key question after the Bennett and Lapid merger is whether they are fighting other opposition candidates for dominance within their bloc – in which case, Bennett has likely solidified his status as Netanyahu’s main competition for the premiership – or to broaden the bloc’s appeal to win a majority in the Knesset.
NON-NEGOTIABLE VALUES
Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate principles
Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Politico’s parent company, Axel Springer, doubled down in defense of the German publishing giant’s corporate values while addressing criticism from Politico‘s editorial staff on Monday, suggesting to journalists that if they do not feel fully comfortable with a mission statement that includes support for Israel’s right to exist and other principles known as “the essentials,” they should find work elsewhere, according to audio of the discussion obtained by Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.
Loud and clear: “Nobody should work for Axel Springer despite the essentials or in disagreement with one of the essentials,” Döpfner said on a 40-minute call that also included feedback from Politico executives who expressed alignment with the CEO. “If the essentials are not attractive, if the essentials are not a magnet, if the essentials are not a reason why to work for this company, I can only recommend to work for other companies.”