Word on the Street

Former Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) departed his role as the State Department’s principal advisor for global religious freedom, three months after the position was created for him after he fell short of the Senate support necessary to be confirmed as ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, which he was initially nominated for last year…

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on nearly three dozen companies and individuals associated with Iran’s shadow banking system, which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said “serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East”…

The Financial Times reports on remarks made in February by U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner, who said he considered the term “special relationship” — a phrase commonly used to describe ties between London and Washington — to be outdated, adding, “I think there is probably one country that has a special relationship with the United States — and that is probably Israel”…

During a meeting on the 2027 funding bill for the State Department, several Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee pushed, ultimately unsuccessfully, for the committee to adopt new conditions on the $3.3 billion in U.S. military aid allocated for Israel annually in the bill, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…

Former Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA), who championed liberal causes during his decades-long tenure in the House, is releasing a book excoriating Democrats for having “embraced an agenda that goes beyond what’s politically acceptable” as he enters hospice care…

A Los Angeles megamansion built on property purchased in 2010 for $35 million by an entity tied to Qatar’s Al-Thani family was put on the market for $400 million, becoming the most expensive home listed for sale in the country; Colony Capital, which was previously led by now-U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, played a key role in the property’s development…

An active-duty soldier stationed at a Louisiana base was arrested after posting on Discord that his “goal in life” was to go to a synagogue armed with a weapon and “kill every single Jew I know”…

Duke University reinstated the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine after the group was suspended for having posted on social media an image of a pig holding a staff with the Star of David that had previously been used in Black Panthers imagery in the 1970s…

California’s secretary of state said the office is considering making changes to the state’s elections code after the statewide distribution of a voter guide that included antisemitic conspiracy theories from a fringe gubernatorial candidate…

The Wall Street Journal interviews B.J. Novak about his childhood and career trajectory ahead of the release of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which stars the former “The Office” actor…

Israeli chef Eyal Shani opened his fourth South Florida restaurant, Naked Tomato, in the South Beach Moxy Hotel…

Israeli kosher burger chain Ruben is opening its first outpost in the U.S.; the restaurant is expected to open in Cooper City, Fla., next month…

The U.K.’s Foreign Office summoned Iran’s ambassador to London after a statement posted to the embassy’s social media that called on Iranians living in the U.K. to “all stand together, ready to sacrifice our lives, for it is better than surrendering our country to the enemy”…

Two Haredi men were reportedly stabbed outside a synagogue in the heavily Jewish London suburb of Golders Green…

The New York Times spotlights the British Navy’s Maritime Trade Operations Centre, an around-the-clock agency monitoring shipping routes in the Gulf and serving as an emergency service for vessels under attack…

Newly released correspondence between J.D. Salinger and his editor indicates that the Catcher in the Rye author wanted references to his Jewish-Irish background removed from the book’s jacket, saying he would “end up being expected to wear a Star of David and a Shamrock on the back of my sweatshirt”…

A Sydney, Australia, benefit concert meant to spotlight unity and benefit the Bondi Beach Jewish community following a deadly terror attack at a Hanukkah party in December was canceled after members of the Australian Hellenic Choir voted to withdraw from the event, where they were set to perform alongside the Sydney Jewish Choral Society…

The jury of the Venice Biennale said it will not consider submissions from “those countries whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court,” putting both Israeli and Russian entrants out of contention; Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the move “transformed the Biennale from an open artistic space of free, boundless ideas into a spectacle of false, anti-Israeli political indoctrination”…

Former Washington Post reporter Rachel Siegel is joining CNN as a reporter for CNN Business, working out of the network’s Washington bureau…

Simon Amiel is joining Birthright Israel as executive vice president for North America…