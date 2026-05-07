Word on the Street

The U.S. Air Force is planning for the Qatari luxury jet being gifted to the Trump administration to be delivered on July 4, to coincide with the U.S.’ Semiquincentennial…

Bloomberg looks at U.S. efforts to pressure the governments of Lebanon and Iraq to crack down on Iran-backed groups in the countries that are threatening the stability of the current ceasefire…

The effort comes amid ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon; on Wednesday, Israel struck a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire went into effect, saying on Thursday that Radwan Force commander Ahmed Ghaleb Balout was killed in the strike…

The U.S. halted its short-lived “Project Freedom” effort to help stranded ships leave the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia denied the U.S. the use of its bases and airspace, NBC reported…

A Washington Post assessment found that Iran had damaged more than 220 installations at U.S. military sites across the Middle East during the recent war…

The Financial Times reports that Iran has increased its rate of executions in recent weeks, using a new legal framework to target Iranians who participated in anti-government protests earlier this year as well as those accused of colluding with the Islamic Republic’s enemies…

The Wall Street Journal spotlights the efforts of Mohamed Arrachedi, the Middle East regional coordinator for the International Transport Workers’ Federation, who with his team serves as a lifeline to the approximately 20,000 sailors in the region and has responded to some 2,000 requests seeking assistance…

The New York Times looks at clashes between German officials and members of the country’s intelligence community over public warnings about the domestic threat posed by Iran, with regional intelligence officials raising concerns that the threat is more severe than Berlin is acknowledging…

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would cut federal R&D funding to universities that operate campuses in Iran, China, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela or North Korea…

Rutgers withdrew an invitation for Arcellx CEO Rami Elghandour to deliver a speech at the school’s upcoming commencement ceremony for its engineering school after some students indicated they would not attend the event over Elghandour’s past anti-Israel commentary on social media…

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s reelection campaign said the governor raised $3.6 million in the last five weeks, bringing Shapiro’s war chest to $37 million…

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin praised Rahm Emanuel’s tenure as former mayor of Chicago while attacking Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for his handling of crime and education issues during a panel at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference this week, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports…

A senior official at the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington said that the JCRC is receiving “significantly higher” reports of antisemitism from Montgomery County Public Schools, located just outside of Washington, than others in the region, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

Oaktree’s Howard Marks listed his home in Malibu, Calif., for $38.5 million, five years after purchasing the beachfront property for $31 million…

Adeena Sussman’s newest cookbook, Zariz, was named to The New York Times’ best-seller list in the Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous category; read our interview with Sussman about Zariz here…

An Israeli court ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide medical records detailing his diagnosis and treatment for prostate cancer as part of a libel case against Israeli journalists and an anti-Netanyahu activist who said in 2024 that the prime minister was seriously ill…

Mellanox co-founder Eyal Waldman, whose daughter Danielle was killed at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, was heckled by a demonstrator at the Venice Biennale who discovered Waldman was Israeli…

Hamutal Meridor’s defense-tech startup Kela is raising $200 million at a $1 billion valuation in a funding round led by Stripe and D1 Capital Partners that also includes Bill Ackman and Eric Schmidt…

Israel will send jet fuel to Germany following a request from Berlin, amid shortages resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz…

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever criticized U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White for weighing in on an Antwerp prosecutor’s decision to levy charges against three mohels after Belgium barred nonmedical practitioners from conducting circumcisions, in a move that was heavily criticized by the country’s Jewish community…