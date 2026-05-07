Milken crowd warns of populism’s poison
Plus, Pelosi's Al Green light
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover the White House’s new counterterrorism strategy targeting the Muslim Brotherhood, Iran and Islamic State elements in Africa, and report on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s backing of an anti-Israel congressional candidate in Houston who is at odds with the city’s Jewish community. We cover Georgetown University Law School’s decision to replace a Jewish commencement speaker with a critic of Congress’ antisemitism hearings, and talk to CNBC’s Sara Eisen on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global Conference. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Adeena Sussman, Ken Griffin and Eyal Waldman.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is hosting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this morning at the White House. The sit-down comes amid continued uncertainty over the state of U.S. negotiations with Iran. Fox News reported that Trump said the parties had a week to reach an agreement — establishing a deadline set to expire at the president heads to Beijing for his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Rome this morning, and met withPope Leo XIV at the Vatican amid tensions between the Holy See and the White House over the war in Iran. Earlier this week, Trump told Hugh Hewitt that the pontiff’s criticism of the war was “endangering a lot of Catholics.”
- The Washington Institute for Foreign Policy is holding its annual policy dinner tonight.
- Magnum Ice Cream Company is holding a stakeholder meeting today, where it will face pressure from NorthStar Asset Management, which is working with Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen, over steps taken in recent months by Magnum, which owns Ben & Jerry’s, to tamp down on the ice cream company’s social activism.
- Voters in the U.K. are casting ballots in local elections around the country, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his ruling Labour party expected to face significant losses.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
The country’s consummate insiders gathered at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills this week. But far away from the five-star hotels where attendees closed business deals and mingled over salmon bento boxes, there is concern over an anti-elite sentiment that is dominating American politics.
The executives, philanthropists and politicians who attended the gathering took note of this increasingly populist moment while discussing how to remedy some of the legitimate concerns of Americans.
There were sessions focused on protecting the workforce in the face of disruption from AI, and on retirement planning for gig economy workers who cannot contribute to a typical 401(k). Behind the scenes, Trump Accounts — tax-advantaged savings accounts for American children, with $1,000 kicked in from Uncle Sam — were a big topic of conversation.
As some of America’s most important decision-makers discussed the turbulent downstream impacts of the AI boom, and the sense that many people are feeling left behind, a related topic that animated the many Jewish executives and investors who attended the conference.
They worry that the intermingling of populism and antisemitism, already heightened following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel two and a half years ago, represents a dangerous combination.
“Antisemitism is a manifestation of extremism and populism,” TD Bank Vice Chair Jeffrey Solomon told Jewish Insider. “Extremism on the left and extremism on the right, neither one of those is good for us as Jews, but it’s not good for a lot of people.”
SPEAKER SELECTION
Georgetown Law replaces Jewish commencement speaker with critic of antisemitism hearings
After a Jewish university leader withdrew as Georgetown University Law Center’s commencement speaker following backlash from anti-Israel student activists, the school replaced him with a professor who criticized congressional hearings on campus antisemitism as a form of “McCarthyism” aimed at chilling free speech, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
Chain of events: In an email to law school students on Wednesday, Joshua Teitelbaum, the interim dean of Georgetown Law, wrote that “in the past week, a number of law students raised concerns” about the speaker selection of Morton Schapiro, an economist and the former president of Northwestern University for over 10 years. Teitelbaum said those concerns were “due primarily to opinion essays [Schapiro] published on Israel and Palestine in the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023.” Schapiro withdrew after learning of the students’ concerns, Teitelbaum said, and announced that Georgetown Law professor David Cole would replace him.