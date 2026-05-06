ANTISEMITISM AUDIT

ADL report: Antisemitic incidents decline overall in 2025, remain elevated in post-Oct. 7 era

2025 also marked the first time American Jews were killed in antisemitic attacks on U.S. soil since 2019

The number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. plummeted by a third last year, led by a steep drop on college campuses, but assaults with a deadly weapon spiked dramatically, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s 2025 audit released on Wednesday.

The ADL tallied 6,274 incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment and vandalism across the country in 2025, an average of 17 incidents per day. While representing a 33% decrease from 2024, this total remains significantly higher than levels before the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, making 2025 the third-highest year for antisemitic incidents since ADL began tracking the data in 1979.

2025 also saw the first time American Jews were murdered in antisemitic attacks on U.S. soil since 2019. Two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed last May outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. One month later, a victim died from injuries sustained in a firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., at a walk in support of the Israeli hostages.

According to the audit, there were 203 incidents categorized as assault, a 4% rise from 2024. Incidents of assault involving a deadly weapon increased from 23 in 2024 to 32 in 2025, and at least 300 people were victimized by incidents of assault.

Forty-five percent of all incidents (2,847 incidents) were related to Israel or Zionism, a decline from 58% in 2024. There was also a nearly 50% drop in white supremacist propaganda distribution.

Antisemitic incidents at public K-12 schools remained nearly stable from 2024 (860) to 2025 (825). Most of the reported incidents in schools involved interpersonal behavior between classmates, such as antisemitic harassment or students vandalizing classrooms with swastikas, rather than organized group activity.

Meanwhile, incidents on university campuses saw the steepest decline of any location, a trend the ADL attributes to proactive measures by college administrators. In 2025, ADL recorded 583 antisemitic incidents on college campuses, a 66% drop from 2024 (1,694 incidents).

The states with the highest levels of incidents were New York (1,160), California (817) and New Jersey (687).

The ADL maintained that it did not conflate general criticism of Israel or anti-Israel activism with antisemitism in its methodology. It defined harassment, vandalism and assault as incidents reported to ADL by victims, law enforcement, the media and partner organizations.

“Our 2025 Audit, which shows it was one of the most violent years for American Jews on record, is a reminder of how dramatically the threat landscape has shifted. Numbers that would have shocked us five years ago are now our floor,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “People are being murdered because of antisemitism on American soil, and thousands more are threatened.”