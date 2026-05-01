Jewish Dems keeping distance from Platner
Plus, Israeli lasers beamed in UAE
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover the British government’s announced policy changes in the wake of a wave of antisemitic violence in the U.K., and report on comments made by the Department of Justice’s Harmeet Dhillon at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event comparing post-Oct. 7 antisemitism in the U.S. to 1930s Germany. We cover the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s decision to hold off on endorsing hard-left Democrat Graham Platner following Gov. Janet Mills’ departure from the Maine Senate primary, and report on the allocation of $300 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in yesterday’s Senate vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: William Daroff, Boaz Weinstein and Mike Solomonov.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cooking for complicated times; Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust survivor grandparents; and New think tank report urges centralized public diplomacy to combat Israel’s post-Oct. 7 isolation. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- Today is the deadline for Iran to send a revised peace proposal to Pakistan following the U.S.’ rejection of Tehran’s earlier proposal that offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic but push off nuclear talks.The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday evening that the Islamic Republic is increasingly struggling amid the U.S.-imposed blockade that is cutting off Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked shadow fleet from selling oil to China.
- The McCain Institute’s 2026 Sedona Forum kicks off today in Arizona. Speakers at the two-day confab include Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI); Reps. Craig Goldman (R-TX), Don Bacon (R-NE), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Jason Crow (D-CO), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jim Himes (D-CT) and Stephanie Bice (R-OK); National Democratic Institute President Tamara Wittes, former CENTCOM head Gen. (ret.) Kenneth McKenzie, outgoing World Food Program executive director Cindy McCain, The Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian, Mo News’ Mosheh Oinounou, Polar Sun Ventures’ Ahron Cohen and David Axelrod.
- The Milken Institute Global Conference kicks off Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Speakers at the annual gathering of business executives, philanthropists and politicians include Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Florida’s Ron DeSantis; Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mark Warner (D-VA); NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Meta President Dina Powell McCormick; university presidents from Dartmouth, Vanderbilt and the University of Southern California; former athletes Tom Brady and Shaquille O’Neal; and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi. Jewish Insider‘s Gabby Deutch will be in L.A. covering the conference. Shoot her an email if you’ll be there, too.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S TAMARA ZIEVE
Kenton — a suburb of northwest London that doesn’t ordinarily get international attention — has become one of the epicenters of the wave of antisemitic attacks sweeping England against Jewish individuals, synagogues and other institutions of Jewish life. It also happens to be where I grew up.
Last month, its synagogue was firebombed, causing some damage to the premises. Thankfully, no one was hurt. It is just one of the many incidents of antisemitic vandalism, harassment and violence across the U.K. that have made Jewish life all the more precarious in what was, previously, seen as a safe, close-knit Jewish community. The situation escalated further on Wednesday, when two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, a suburb of London with a large Jewish population.
I moved to Israel as an adult, and have spent years covering the country as a journalist, most recently as Jewish Insider‘s Israel editor. In that time, the check-in calls have mostly gone one way, with friends from the U.K. touching base after terror attacks and through wars in Israel.
That dynamic has shifted in recent weeks. In a jarring role reversal, I have found myself checking up on Jewish British friends amid an alarming escalation of antisemitic attacks in London.
Some will say the writing was on the wall, but there is a difference between knowing something is possible and watching it become real.
“At the moment, people across the Jewish community are waking up and almost expecting to find there’s been yet another attack,” Justin Cohen, news editor and co-publisher of the U.K.’s Jewish News, told me. “And this has now been going on for several weeks.”
ECHOES OF HISTORY
DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany
In a speech at a federal government commemoration of the Holocaust on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon argued that the post-Oct. 7 wave of antisemitism in the U.S. resembles 1930s Germany and warned that modern bigotry is often perpetrated by “educated elites” under the cover of intellectual language, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports
What she said: Dhillon, drawing on a speech that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia gave at a Holocaust remembrance event nearly three decades ago, said that Germany’s reputation as an intellectual and scientific hub in the 1920s and 1930s is closely connected to the development of the Holocaust. “The road to Auschwitz was incremental and methodical. It began with excluding Jews through the legal, political, economic and social life of everyday society,” Dhillon said. “Many perpetrators of the Holocaust were often the most educated intelligentsia in Germany.”