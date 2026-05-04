RESOLUTION REJECTED

New School rejects student government vote to cut ties, defund Hillel

Hillel called the vote ‘deeply painful and antisemitic’; the New School said it would ensure the student government ‘acts within its actual purview’ moving forward

The New School rejected a student government vote on Saturday to defund and sever ties with the private New York City university’s Hillel chapter, a vote that prompted condemnation from local lawmakers and Jewish groups, while drawing praise from a controversial Muslim advocacy organization.

On Friday, the New School’s student senate approved a resolution to strip funding and cease collaboration with Hillel, the world’s largest Jewish student organization. In a 38-page report, the student organization alleged that Hillel violated international law by running programming in Israel, including Birthright trips and volunteer opportunities with the Israel Defense Forces.

The move marked the first time a student government has voted to cut ties with the organization that acts as a hub of campus life for Jewish students — although many have called on their universities to end partnerships with Hillel, particularly after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza .

The New School Hillel called the vote “a deeply painful and antisemitic act, one that attempts to isolate Jewish students from a global community they have every right to belong to.”

Local elected officials also condemned the vote in statements on Saturday.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) called “the attack on Hillel … an ominous sign of the times we live in.”

“This is hateful and vile antisemitism, plain and simple,” said Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Meanwhile, CAIR-NY’s executive director, Afaf Nasher, applauded the move, saying in a statement Saturday, “We welcome The New School’s decision to suspend funding for Hillel as a necessary step toward accountability and adherence to international human rights principles.”

The New School resoundingly rejected the student senate’s vote, saying on Saturday that it “does not have the authority to determine the recognition, funding, eligibility, or official status of registered student organizations.”

The university also said it would take “immediate steps” to address the student senate’s action “and ensure it acts within its actual purview” going forward.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York said it “appreciate[s] the New School administration for swiftly rejecting the unauthorized student government vote targeting Hillel” and called the vote a crossing of “every red line.”

“We have been in direct contact with the local Hillel chapter to express our full support and unwavering solidarity,” the JCRC said in a statement. “We are also grateful for the partnership and leadership of our community allies at UJA-Federation of New York and appreciate the immediate outreach and strong solidarity expressed by Speaker Julie Menin.

“For many Jewish students, Hillel is the primary space on campus where they practice their faith, celebrate their culture, express their identity, build community, and feel safe at a time of skyrocketing antisemitism. Efforts to isolate or remove Hillel from campus life are direct attacks on Jewish identity and Jewish student life. That crosses every red line. No other community would accept being targeted or excluded in this way, and neither will the Jewish community.”