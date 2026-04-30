Worthy Reads

That’s Oil, Folks: The Wall Street Journal’s Summer Said, Jared Malsin and Dov Lieber do a deep dive into the United Arab Emirates’ decision to break from OPEC — a move hastened by the Iran war, during which the Gulf state suffered more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region. “Confronted with Iranian attacks that imperiled its economic model and frustrated with what its leaders saw as a lack of support from its Arab neighbors, the Emirates doubled down on its partnership with the U.S. and its half-decade-old relationship with Israel — in spite of Arab unease with the instability flowing from the conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. ‘It came as a result of some deep thinking, in light of the 40 days of drones and missiles,’ said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a prominent Emirati political scientist.” [WSJ]

Let Down in London: The Jewish Chronicle’s Stephen Pollard slams the British government for having “bitterly failed British Jews” amid regular antisemitic attacks targeting the community. “We have authorities which have stood and watched as hate marches have taken over the streets and have allowed pure, unbridled Jew hate to run free. Make no mistake: the hate marches are the single biggest factor behind the escalation in Jew hate, not least because they comprise much of that escalation – and inspire the rest. And we have politicians as a class whose response to the rise of Jew hate is to mouth the obscene platitude that there is no place for antisemitism on the streets, when every one of these attacks shows that there is a very large place for antisemitism on our streets.” [JewishChronicle]

No Direction Home: The New York Times’ Jennifer Medina talks to Jewish Democratic officials who feel increasingly isolated by their party’s increasing tolerance for antisemitism. “They have faced antisemitic slurs and menacing voice mail messages, including threats of assassination. Protesters have called members of Congress ‘dirty Jews’ during town hall events and thrown red liquid — meant to look like blood — on their front lawns. For Jewish elected officials trying to navigate this shift, the atmosphere has felt alienating. ‘It is very isolating,’ said Representative Josh Gottheimer, who represents northern New Jersey in Congress. ‘It’s like you’re losing your home in the Democratic Party and in the country.’” [NYTimes]

Blaming Bibi: The Dispatch’s David Drucker talks to Democrats about the party’s leftward shift on Israel, finding that much of the animus toward the Jewish state is focused on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The blame for growing opposition to Israel on the left belongs entirely to Netanyahu versus some wholesale souring on the Israel-U.S. alliance, Democratic-aligned groups that exist to cultivate support for Israel inside the party asserted to The Dispatch. The prime minister has held Israel’s top post for 19 of the past 30 years and nearly all of the past 17 years, often aligning himself with the GOP during that latter period. And because Netanyahu has been in charge for so long, many Democrats view him as synonymous with Israel.” [TheDispatch]