Dems face their own Tea Party takeover
Plus, British pols' 'thoughts and prayers' after another antisemitic attack
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at what Carl Wilson’s special election win for a New York City Council seat portends for the agenda of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who backed a far-left opponent to Wilson, and talk to Rep. Mike Lawler about congressional efforts to push the White House to fill the role of special envoy for the Abraham Accords. We talk to Senate Republicans about whether Congress will authorize an extension of the Iran war, and report on yesterday’s terror attack in London in which two Jewish men were injured. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Noa Tishby, Mohamed Hagi and Zach Florman.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is set to brief President Donald Trump today on plans for potential renewed military action in Iran to break the deadlock that has paralyzed talks with Tehran. Options on the table, Axios reports, include “short and powerful” strikes on Iranian targets and a partial takeover of the Strait of Hormuz. The president said on Wednesday that he intended to continue the U.S. naval blockade after rejecting an Iranian offer to reopen the waterway in exchange for delaying talks on its nuclear program.
- Meanwhile, the State Department sent a cable to U.S. embassies this week pressing diplomats to encourage the countries in which they’re stationed to join a new U.S.-led international coalition to assist ships transiting through the strait.
- Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is expected to force a Senate vote today on his war powers resolution, the sixth attempt to constrain the Trump administration’s military campaign targeting Iran.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine will testify this morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee, a day after appearing before the House Armed Services Committee. More on their HASC testimonies below.
- The Department of Justice is hosting this year’s annual Interagency Holocaust Remembrance Day event. DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain and Holocaust survivor Frank Cohn are slated to speak this morning at the event, which will include prerecorded remarks from Jacob Helberg, the Trump administration’s under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment.
- King Charles III and Queen Camilla wrap up their trip to the U.S. today. They’ll visit Front Royal, Va., before departing for Bermuda.
- The annual Jewish pilgrimage to Djerba, Tunisia, begins today. Organizers said that this year’s events — three years after five people were killed in a terror attack during the pilgrimage — will be “open to everyone, Tunisians and foreigners, as part of a gradual return to normal,” following two years of scaled-down celebrations.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
The combination of history and polling is pointing to the likelihood of a Democratic wave election in the 2026 midterms, which would give Democrats control of the House and a fighting chance to claw back a Senate majority.
Polls show Democrats holding a sizable edge on the generic ballot, their favored candidates are running competitively even in red states and congressional districts, all while President Donald Trump’s approval rating is sagging amid high gas prices, executive overreach and an uncertain outcome in the aftermath of the war in Iran.
But the one X-factor keeping Republicans competitive is the Democratic Party’s lurch leftward in the last year, leading to the emergence of extreme, exotic and out-of-the-mainstream candidates in pivotal battleground races.
Indeed, a new poll commissioned by The Argument magazine finds that the generic ballot shows Democrats have been stuck with a six-point lead for a while even as Trump’s job approval has declined precipitously in the last several months. They’re voting to put a check on the GOP’s dominance of Washington, without endorsing the direction of the Democratic party.
“Democrats still have tangible policy misalignments with many voters who dislike Trump,” The Argument concluded in its polling analysis.
All told, the question becomes: Will the anticipated Democratic wave closely resemble the Democrats’ version of the GOP Tea Party election of 2010? In that election, Republicans swept into power in the House but far-right and extreme Senate candidates in key races blew golden opportunities, costing Republicans the upper chamber.
SPECIAL ELECTION SIGNALS
Mamdani bruised but not beaten after City Council candidate loss
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a hit to his political credibility on Tuesday when his endorsed candidate in a special election for City Council went down in overwhelming defeat — but it’s not clear if the loss will lead to an override of his veto of school buffer zone legislation or further stall his political momentum, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Impact: Legislative aide Carl Wilson’s trouncing of Mamdani-backed Lindsey Boylan in a West Side district was not just a loss for Mamdani but a triumph for Council Speaker Julie Menin, sources told JI, noting she had lent Wilson not just her endorsement but an effective ground game turning out his voters. “It was a resounding dominant victory,” said Jewish Community Relations Council of New York CEO Mark Treyger, himself a former city councilmember. “It’s not just about one seat. It’s about the message it sends to the body, and the message it sends to New York, not to underestimate her and her operation.”