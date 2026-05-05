Rahm’s rebrand
Plus, Ted Cruz’s warning about antisemitism in both parties
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel about his leftward shift on Israel as he mulls a 2028 presidential bid, and talk to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz about Hamas’ refusal to disarm. We report on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s visit to the Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn, and interview Sen. Ted Cruz about his concerns over the spread of antisemitism across the political spectrum. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Alex Karp and Sharon Sharabi.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio is slated to brief reporters from the White House at 3 p.m. ET today, amid rising tensions with Tehran following yesterday’s launch from Iran of several missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates. More below.
- Vice President JD Vance is in Iowa, where he’s campaigning with Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) as the Des Moines-area Republican attempts to hold his seat in the midterms.
- The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative is holding its 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony today in Bryant Park. Those being inducted this year include Ari Ackerman, Michael Fuchs, Michael Hershman, Melissa Manchester, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, David Milch, Richard Price, Josef and Devora Wilhelm, Tanya Zuckerbrot and Ariel Zwang.
- In Washington, Hostages and Missing Families Forum U.S. co-founders Matan Sivek and Bar Ben Yaakov are being honored tonight with the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation’s humanitarian award. The foundation will also honor Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Khulaifi with its “2026 American Hostage Freedom Award.”
- The Milken Institute Global Conference continues today in Los Angeles. Speakers today include Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI), former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former First Lady Jill Biden, former Biden administration senior official Amos Hochstein, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Citadel’s Ken Griffin, KIND Snacks’ Daniel Lubetzky, Palantir’s Josh Harris, Altérra’s Majid Al Suwaidi, ADGM’s Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Center for American Progress’ Neera Tanden.
- One of the day’s first sessions is a panel hosted by the Milken Family Foundation’s Richard Sandler focused on antisemitism. Speakers on the panel include American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, the University of Pennsylvania’s Steven Weitzman, Pepperdine Dean Pete Peterson, Sinai Temple Senior Rabbi Nicole Guzik and journalist and philanthropist Jacki Karsh.
- Later in the morning, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sit with The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker for a conversation about the future of U.S. politics.
- In the afternoon, Emirati and Qatari officials will sit for separate conversations about economic growth among Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
- A panel later in the afternoon will focus on higher education, with the leaders of the University of Southern California, Dartmouth, Arizona State University and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
- Indiana and Ohio voters are headed to the polls to vote in primary elections. In Indiana, the state Senate primaries will offer an early test of President Donald Trump’s clout within the party, as he has worked to defeat seven GOP state lawmakers who successfully opposed his redistricting push. In Ohio, Republicans will nominate a challenger to Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH), one of the most stalwart pro-Israel Democrats in the House who is running for reelection in a Trump district.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
The tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran came close to collapsing overnight after the Islamic Republic fired 15 missiles and four drones at the United Arab Emirates. The question now is whether hostilities will resume in the coming days — just before next week’s major summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, slated to take place in Beijing.
Monday’s Iranian missile fire came amid ramped-up rhetoric from both Tehran and Washington over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and as the U.S. launched “Project Freedom” to assist vessels attempting to transit through the waterway. One of the drones fired yesterday by Iran hit the UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, sparking a fire that injured three Indian workers.
CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper touted the initial success of the Project Freedom naval effort, which on its first day protected two U.S.-flagged ships traveling through the strait. It’s unclear the degree to which the endeavor will help with the resumption of normal activities in the waterway, which normally sees some 120 vessels passing through each day.
Later Monday, two U.S. naval ships came under heavy fire from Iran as they navigated through the passage. Iran claimed to have hit a warship, which CENTCOM denied. Trump told Fox News’ Trey Yingst that Iran would be “wipe[d] off the face of the earth” if it targeted ships being escorted through the strait. The Wall Street Journal reported that the president “for days has toggled between two competing impulses: severely punishing Iran for failing to abandon its nuclear work, and avoiding a significant escalation that could draw the U.S. deeper into a Middle East conflict.”
The bigger question is what will happen next week, when Trump is slated to meet with China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing — a summit already delayed once due to the war. Over the weekend, Beijing told Chinese firms to ignore U.S. sanctions on five Iran-linked oil refiners in the country.
Beijing has attempted to play both sides of the conflict, encouraging Iran to pursue diplomacy while also providing the Islamic Republic with commercial support for use in the event of a resumption of hostilities. Should the summit take place, all eyes will be on Xi to see if he attempts to play Trump, as well.
RAHM UNBOUND
How Rahm Emanuel is recalibrating on Israel ahead of 2028
Last November, Rahm Emanuel, a former ambassador, mayor, White House chief of staff and current prospective presidential candidate, warned the Jewish Federations of North America about Israel’s declining global reputation, marking a turning point in his approach to the issue. In an interview with Jewish Insider‘s Matthew Kassel last week, he outlined his views amid changing winds in a Democratic Party increasingly hostile to the pro-Israel stance long central to his identity.
On military aid to Israel: “What I said couldn’t have been clearer,” he told JI last Thursday, referring to his recent comments on “Real Time With Bill Maher” calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel that raised eyebrows in the Jewish community. “There will no longer be U.S. taxpayer subsidies for the purchase of U.S. military equipment. Israel will be like every other ally. They can buy what they want, and they have to live within the restrictions. You can decide to slice it, dice it, but that’s what it is,” he said.
Read the full interview and story here.
Elsewhere: Politico‘s Jonathan Martin sat down at Manny’s Deli in Chicago with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to discuss the Jewish Democrat’s potential 2028 presidential bid. Pritzker touched on his faith, noting that he and his family have faced increased threats in recent years, and raised concerns about the rise in antisemitism more generally. Pritzker noted that he was “unapologetically in favor of having a peaceful sanctuary Jews can live in, in Israel,” and doubled down on his call for a two-state solution.