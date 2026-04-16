WAR UPDATE

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The president did not say how Hezbollah, which said it would not abide by any negotiated agreement, factors into the pause in hostilities

President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, after holding separate calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE,” the president wrote on Truth Social. He said he had directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.”

Netanyahu quickly convened his Security Cabinet to discuss the ceasefire as Trump announced it, according to Israeli reports, angering ministers who were informed through the media without having held a vote on it.

Trump added in a second post that he will be inviting Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House for “meaningful talks.”

Diplomats from the two countries held talks in Washington on Tuesday, the highest-level discussions between Jerusalem and Beirut in over 30 years. Rubio said at the time that the talks were a “process” intended to build “a framework upon which a permanent and lasting peace can be developed” and to bring a “permanent end to Hezbollah’s influence” in the region.

In his posts, Trump did not reference Hezbollah or explain how the terror group, which had said prior to Tuesday’s talks that it would not abide by any negotiated agreement, would factor into the pause in hostilities.

The Lebanese government has agreed several times before, including in its November 2024 ceasefire agreement with Israel, to disarm Hezbollah so that it could no longer threaten or strike Israel, but Hezbollah maintains military capabilities and has continued to fire rockets and drones into the country.