Donald Trump’s Shabbat project
Plus, the tefillin-wrapper chasing Milken moguls
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at concerns from Jewish leaders over the increasing targeting of Hillels by anti-Israel activists, and report on FEC filings indicating that far-left N.J. congressional candidate Adam Hamawy has charged his campaign for the use of office space in his medical practice. We tag along with Yossi Farro in Los Angeles as the 22-year-old hits the conference circuit in search of machers to wrap tefillin, and report on President Donald Trump’s call for Jewish Americans to observe a “national Sabbath” next week as part of the country’s Semiquincentennial celebrations and Jewish American Heritage Month. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Don Bacon, Michigan state Rep. Noah Arbit and David Frum and Danielle Crittenden.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump announced a pause in Project Freedom, the plan unveiled earlier this week to protect ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s announcement came shortly after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at the White House that the administration had ended its Operation Epic Fury against Iran and transitioned to Project Freedom. Axios reported this morning that the Trump administration believes it is nearing an agreement on a memorandum of understanding that would lay the groundwork for nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran. More below.
- The pause was announced hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
- The White House plans to unveil a new U.S. counterterrorism strategy this morning, the Trump administration’s Seb Gorka announced at the National Press Club last night. Gorka said the new strategy will “shape everything America does” when it comes to countering terrorism and repatriating American hostages. “Countries that wrongfully detain our citizens run the danger of being designated as state sponsors of wrongful detention, with all the attendant consequences that accrue,” he added.
- The Milken Institute Global Conference concludes today, with Argentine President Javier Milei set to deliver the confab’s closing remarks this afternoon. More below on yesterday’s sessions and sidelines conversations.
- Manhattan’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue is holding a NY-12 candidate forum tonight, with Democrats George Conway, Micah Lasher and Jack Schlossberg slated to attend. Absent from the forum will be Alex Bores, who withdrew from the event yesterday.
- Elsewhere in New York City, former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Jeff Yass are set to be honored tonight at the Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner.
- The Chicago Cubs will hold their first Jewish American community night when the team takes on the Cincinnati Reds. Cantor Rachel Brook of Lakeview’s Anshe Emet Synagogue will sing the National Anthem before the first pitch.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Two Jewish Democrats from Chicago are looking to run for president.
One, Illinois’ two-term governor, JB Pritzker, has built up a reliably progressive record while steering clear of ideological fights over Israel, antisemitism and other cultural issues fueling the Democratic Party.
The other, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, is one of his party’s leading pragmatists, known for feuding with left-wing Democrats over education, the power of unions and the degree to which cultural progressivism cost the party on the ballot box.
So it came as a surprise that, in two separate interviews each published Tuesday, it was Pritzker who came out as a more forceful voice against antisemitism and in support of the U.S. relationship with Israel, while Emanuel sounded like he was all too eager to blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he anticipated a future breakup between the two close allies.
Pritzker offered the point that relationships between allies aren’t dependent on whether you personally like the elected leadership in charge. It’s a line you’d expect more mainstream Democrats to invoke, especially as Israel’s favorability within the Democratic Party has sunk to new lows.
“There are a lot of people who don’t like Netanyahu, but you shouldn’t take it out on Israel. It’s a democracy that elected him. There are a lot of people who don’t like Trump. I mean, should we be tossed into The Hague as a country because of Trump?” Pritzker told Politico over matzoh ball soup at Manny’s Deli, referring to the home of the International Criminal Court.
Emanuel, when asked by Jewish Insider if there was a special relationship between the U.S. and Israel, agreed with the premise but then quickly pivoted to arguing the state of the relationship should be premised on Israel’s efforts contributing to peace in the region. It’s an implication that its post-Oct. 7 efforts at self-defense have gone too far.
FRONT LINES
Jewish leaders warn of new front in anti-Israel campus activity: targeting Hillels
In the aftermath of The New School student government’s vote to defund and sever ties with Hillel, Jewish leaders are warning that the latest front in campus anti-Israel activity is designed to delegitimize the world’s largest Jewish campus organization, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
Red line: “Hillel is a space of Jewish belonging on campus. It is a place Jewish students need, and particularly need right now. For anyone to call into question a place that Jewish students go for their needs is beyond the pale. This absolutely crosses a red line,” Laura Shaw Frank, vice president of the American Jewish Committee Center for Education Advocacy, told JI. Shira Goodman, the Anti-Defamation League’s vice president of advocacy, labeled the incident at The New School “an escalation,” voicing concern that campus organizations are targeted solely for supporting Israel.
Elsewhere in New York: Members of NYU’s chapter of Jews Against Zionism spoke out in support of a nationwide campaign to boycott Hillel, calling on the university to cut ties with the organization.