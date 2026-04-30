Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regulation video draws criticism

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces policies to protect British Jews

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces ...policies to protect British Jews

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave election

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave elect...ion

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accosted her husband with antisemitic slur

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accost...ed her husband with antisemitic slur

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger leaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger l...eaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate principles

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate princ...iples

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel Democrats

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel... Democrats

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses tough choices for Jewish voters

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses to...ugh choices for Jewish voters

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cooking for complicated times

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cookin...g for complicated times

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust survivor grandparents

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust ...survivor grandparents

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinn...er

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a California Jewish family-owned business

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a... California Jewish family-owned business

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunatics’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunati...cs’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke from Jewish groups

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke fr...om Jewish groups

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting synagogues, religious institutions

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting sy...nagogues, religious institutions

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-cheering group

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-ch...eering group

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of ...Navy secretary

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between the war and his base

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between ...the war and his base

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bipartisan support for Israel

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bip...artisan support for Israel

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use it as leverage

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use i...t as leverage

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 ru...n

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their country turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their count...ry turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they question if they belong

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they q...uestion if they belong

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-supporting regent candidate

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-...supporting regent candidate

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — but the partisan split is deep, polls show

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — b...ut the partisan split is deep, polls show

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct. 7 to speak to NYU students

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct.... 7 to speak to NYU students

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to ...end Iron Dome funding

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and after (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and a...fter (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as questions remain around Israel stance

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as question...s remain around Israel stance

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homelessness

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homeless...ness

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMic...h regent over Jewish incumbent

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Hamas

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Ham...as

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in Spain

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in... Spain

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism within its ranks

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism with...in its ranks

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘prohibited’ from striking Lebanon

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘proh...ibited’ from striking Lebanon

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ‘political homelessness’

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ...‘political homelessness’

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direction

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direc...tion

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemiti...sm in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally postured’ to resume military operations

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally post...ured’ to resume military operations

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hezbollah disarmament

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hez...bollah disarmament

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters ...as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 gra...phic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owen...s for breaking with Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist content after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-Lebanon diplomacy

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-L...ebanon diplomacy

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Israel fight

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Isr...ael fight

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more... antisemitic beliefs

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies with antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies wi...th antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anym...ore

Quick Hits

MEDIA MATTERS

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regulation video draws criticism

‘The keffiyeh wasn’t a slip. It was the point. And it’s disgraceful,’ an Eric Adams advisor said

Mayor Zohran Mamdani/X

Screenshot

By
Will Bredderman
April 30, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drew criticism on Thursday from several prominent Jewish New Yorkers for releasing a social media video on rent regulation hearings that prominently featured a public employee sporting a keffiyeh, a checkered scarf associated with the Palestinian cause.

The video, which runs just over one minute long and doesn’t touch on Middle East issues, promotes a new door-to-door outreach campaign to encourage participation in upcoming meetings of the Rent Guidelines Board. 

In it, one of staffers featured in the video, Mohamed Alharbi — deputy borough director of the newly established Mayor’s Office of Mass Engagement — wears a keffiyeh over his shoulders, visible for all but a few moments of the clip.

“Shameful video. The anti-Zionist messaging isn’t subtle — it fuels a broader climate that emboldens antisemitism,” wrote Todd Richman, a veteran Democratic Party operative and co-founder of Democratic Majority for Israel, highlighting the recent spike in hate crimes targeting Jewish New Yorkers. “Don’t ignore the pattern. This rhetoric has real consequences. The Mayor should take this down immediately.” 

Benny Polatseck, who ran the creative communications team for former Mayor Eric Adams, also raised concerns.

“The keffiyeh wasn’t a slip. It was the point. And it’s disgraceful,” Polatseck asserted. “We would never have produced a video targeting a community in our city.”

Daniel Loeb, a hedge fund manager and major political donor in New York, questioned the entire initiative.

“Imagine if some guy wearing a terror Schmatta comes to your home unannounced and knocks on your door asking you a bunch of personal questions and demanding you appear at a government struggle session,” he tweeted, using a Yiddish word for rag.

The black-and-white patterned keffiyeh was the invention of English-born Lt. Gen. John Glubb, leader of the Arab Legion that seized the West Bank in 1948. Palestinian Liberation Organization head Yasser Arafat and terrorist hijacker Leila Khaled later popularized the garment as a political symbol in the 1970s.

The Mamdani administration did not respond to questions about the decision to feature a public servant displaying a political symbol in a publicly financed video.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.