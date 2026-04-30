TIPPING POINT

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces policies to protect British Jews

The British PM called for protesters who use the phrase ‘globalize the intifada’ to be prosecuted and for increased security presence in Jewish communities

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced several new policies aimed at protecting British Jews, including a ramped up security presence, a tightening of immigration laws and a crackdown on extremist charities, in a speech on Thursday following the stabbing of two Jewish men in a suburb of London.

Starmer denounced the rise in antisemitic attacks, naming several that have occurred in recent months, and fear that British Jews experience while conducting everyday life. He listed new government priorities including increasing visible police presence in Jewish communities; increasing investments in Jewish security services; introducing new legislation to prevent “hate preachers” from entering the country and speaking on college campuses; and working to speed up sentencing for perpetrators of antisemitic attacks.

Starmer further condemned those who participate in protests with antisemitic themes. “Of course we protect freedom of speech and peaceful protest in this country, but if you are marching with people wearing pictures of paragliders without calling it out, you are venerating the murder of Jews,” he said.

He added that demonstrators who use the phrase “globalize the intifada” are “calling for terrorism against Jews” and should be prosecuted.

As British authorities are investigating whether a recent surge of attacks targeting Jewish institutions in the country is linked to Iran, Starmer added, “We need stronger powers to tackle the malign threat posed by states like Iran because we know for a fact that they want to harm British Jews, which is why we will fast-track the necessary legislation.”

British Jews have been raising the alarm on rising antisemitism in the country and government inaction to combat it. On Wednesday, two Jewish men, one in his 70s and one in his 30s, were stabbed in the heavily Jewish London suburb of Golders Green. Both were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Metropolitan Police, which declared the attack a terrorist incident.

The stabbing is the latest in a string of violent attacks against Jewish individuals and sites around London in recent months, which U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has called a “sustained campaign of violence and intimidation.” He said following Wednesday’s attack that “words of condemnation are no longer sufficient.”

Last week, an arsonist who pleaded guilty to attacking a London synagogue was released on bail. Also this month, two suspects in an arson attack on another London synagogue were similarly released on bail, and a building that used to house the Jewish Futures charity and still bears its name on the side was targeted in a separate arson attack the same week.

Antisemitic attacks in the country have extended beyond London. Last year, during Yom Kippur, two men were killed at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester in a car-ramming and stabbing attack. At the time, Starmer promised to do “everything” in his power to protect the Jewish community, including allocating $13 million in emergency funds to provide greater security.