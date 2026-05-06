FOLLOW THE MONEY

Anti-Israel House candidate sends campaign cash to his plastic surgery practice

Dr. Adam Hamawy, seeking Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman’s seat in New Jersey, pays $7,900 a month to rent his own medical offices as a campaign HQ

Dr. Adam Hamawy’s New Jersey plastic surgery practice, which offers such procedures as Brazilian butt lifts, hair transplants and post-pregnancy “mommy makeovers,” is charging his own congressional campaign $7,900 a month for office space.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission reveal that Hamawy, running on a fervent anti-Israel platform to replace retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), has already relayed the first rent check to Princeton Plastic Surgeons, for which state business records show the candidate himself as the sole owner. And there’s more campaign cash headed to the clinic in the months ahead, a spokesperson told Jewish Insider.

“We would much rather be spending this money on paid media, literature, or anything else, but we are running a grassroots campaign in one of the most expensive real estate markets in America, and a space for our volunteers to gather and organize is crucial,” an emailed statement reads.

The campaign maintains it arrived at the $7,900-a-month payment to Hamawy’s business by consulting a compliance firm. It also alluded to federal regulations that allow a campaign to pay companies linked to the candidate so long as it purchases all goods and services at market rate.

Hamawy’s financial disclosure to the House Ethics Committee estimates the value of his practice at one-quarter to half-a-million dollars, and shows that it paid him a salary of $138,461 last year. It had paid him $11,538 for 2026 as of the end of the disclosure period on April 3, a few weeks after the campaign made its first $7,900 payment.

Hamawy’s team at first insisted his practice could have charged another tenant as much as $10,000 a month, and thus Princeton Plastic Surgeons is “losing money they could be making, not earning extra money.” However, on further questioning, the campaign acknowledged that no other entity had shown interest in subleasing space inside a cosmetic procedure center.

“Princeton Plastic Surgeons tried to find a tenant when Dr. Hamawy decided to run for office, but the Princeton-area is a saturated medical market and they were unable to find interested tenants besides the campaign,” the spokesperson wrote.

The campaign maintained that the FEC had informed their compliance firm that Princeton Plastic Surgeons could not legally provide the space as an in-kind contribution, but did not provide written advice. Federal guidance allows for the donation of “assets which the candidate has a legal right of access to or control over.”

Business records show that multiple other entities associated with Hamawy operate out of his plastic surgery offices, including his nonprofit Global Surgery Fund, which raised funds to support his work in Gaza during the recent conflict. However, JI found that this organization had never registered to operate as a charity in New Jersey.

Questioned about this, the Hamawy campaign said that an attorney had advised the Global Surgery Fund that it was exempt from state filing requirements — but that it was “now being registered for the sake of additional transparency.”

Records also reveal that in recent weeks, as his campaign got underway, Hamawy transferred ownership of two other companies operating out of the clinic to his children: Dragonstone Ventures and Global Opportunity Consulting. Dragonstone Ventures has a webpage describing it as an “early-seed investor of choice for ambitious, future-thinking founders,” while Global Opportunity Consulting has no online presence.

The campaign described both as “minor business ventures” without significant income. It did not provide a requested list of firms they had invested in.

“Dr. Hamawy divested from the entities to avoid conflicts of interest as he enters a new phase of his public service,” it said in a statement, though it did not explain how handing the companies to his children would eliminate the conflict.

Global Opportunity Consulting paid Hamawy’s wife a $30,000 salary last year, and $7,500 as of early April, according to the candidate’s House Ethics committee disclosure.

The campaign stressed that Hamawy had received his plastic surgery training through a U.S. Army program and that he was on active duty in the military during his fellowship period. He formed Princeton Plastic Surgeons, which has done business under various other names, in 2013.

In 2017, a former patient sued Hamawy, alleging that she had suffered “severe and permanent injuries” due to his negligence while performing a chemical peel. Court records show the case was ultimately “amicably adjusted by and between parties” out of court. The campaign told JI the patient only sought a refund and “additional services,” and that “no settlement was provided.”

Hamawy and his practice faced a separate malpractice suit in 2023 from a patient who alleged he and his staff had ignored her latex allergy when inserting medical drains into her face during a chin lift procedure, resulting in inflammation and “a significant scar.” However, a judge dismissed the case after the plaintiff failed to obtain an adequate affidavit from a medical expert validating her claim of negligence.