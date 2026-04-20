Michigan moment

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Democrats on Sunday nominated insurgent candidate Amir Makled, an anti-Israel attorney, for the University of Michigan Board of Regents over incumbent Jordan Acker, a Jewish regent who had been targeted by far-left activists over his support for Israel.

Acker was actively campaigning for reelection alongside Paul Brown, both of whom were first elected in 2018. But only Acker was targeted by Makled’s backers, even though both Acker and Brown had supported disciplining anti-Israel student activists and opposing efforts to divest from Israel. Brown was also nominated by the Democratic Party on Sunday, and he and Makled will now advance to the November general election.

The positions are statewide elected offices, and regents are tasked with governing Michigan’s flagship public university. Two of the board’s eight seats are up for election this November.

Makled has argued in his campaign that the university should divest from Israel. A trial attorney based in Dearborn, Makled previously represented a University of Michigan student who was arrested during the 2024 anti-Israel encampment.

He faced criticism earlier this month after the Detroit News documented Makled’s history of sharing pro-Hezbollah and antisemitic tweets, which he has since deleted but not addressed. Those revelations prompted SEIU, the labor union, to pull their endorsement of Makled.



In 2024, Acker’s home was targeted by anti-Israel activists on multiple occasions in incidents that university leadership and Michigan politicians described as antisemitic.