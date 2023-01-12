party push

Four New York Republicans call for Santos’ resignation

Rep. George Santos looks on as the House of Representatives continues voting for new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 5, 2023.

New York Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota and Brandon Williams called on Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign yesterday, amid growing scrutiny of Santos’ fabricated background and alleged campaign finance violations. They joined a push from the Nassau County Republican Party and local GOP officials, who pledged to cut ties with the newly elected congressman, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. As the pressure mounted on the Long Island Republican, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York told JI yesterday that it will also dissociate with Santos, including barring him from an upcoming event. Santos, however, remains defiant, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested he won’t face consequences from the Republican Conference.

Jewish angle:D’Esposito, who shares representation of Nassau County with Santos, became the first House Republican to call for Santos’ resignation during a press conference organized by the Nassau GOP. The New York congressman said later in the day that Santos’ lies about being the descendant of Holocaust survivors were what prompted him to call for Santos’ resignation. “I wanted to make it very clear that that is not our brand. That’s not what we stand for,” D’Esposito said. “The district that I represent has a heavily Orthodox Jewish population and Jews in general, and the fact that he claimed that he was Jewish, that he had family who escaped the Holocaust, that’s just not something that I can tolerate.”

Not welcome: Gideon Taylor, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, told JI on Wednesday that Santos has been disinvited from the group’s upcoming congressional breakfast — one of the group’s hallmark events and its first in-person event since the pandemic — and that the JCRC will not associate with Santos going forward. The group cultivates relationships with elected officials in New York at various levels. Taylor called Santos’ claims of Jewish and Holocaust heritage “particularly concerning” and “deeply hurtful” for the Jewish community. “I don’t see a way in which we’re working with him going forward,” he continued. “It’s just a breakdown of trust.”

Leadership weighs in: McCarthy told reporters yesterday that Santos “is going to have the opportunity” to “try to build the trust here” in Congress, and suggested that Republicans will not take formal action against him until and unless he is indicted. He did indicate, however, that Santos will not be given preferential committee assignments. When a reporter noted that Santos had fabricated much of his resume, McCarthy responded, “And so did a lot of people here, in the Senate and others.”

Bonus: Talking Points Memodiscusses the recent Santos revelations with former campaign staffers, including Toby Gotesman Schneier, a Florida-based artist who briefly worked for the Santos campaign as a fundraising consultant. “Gotesman’s family survived the Holocaust and many of her paintings focus on related themes. When she saw news reports about Santos’ Holocaust claims, Gotesman began to suspect he got the idea from her. ‘I come from Holocaust survivors, rest in peace both of them. I sat with him, not one time did he mention anything to me about being Jewish or part of the Holocaust,’ Gotesman said. ‘I had no idea. He told me he was Catholic.’ Once the story broke, Gotesman saw videos of Santos claiming to be Jewish and descended from survivors. She was stunned. ‘I saw that on YouTube and I was like, holy shit. That’s when I thought he was a sociopath. It occurs to me now, I think that he got that idea from me. … He knew I was a Holocaust painter. He knew it very well. How do you sit down with a very famous Holocaust artist and not say a word about your own family?’”