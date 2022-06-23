Worthy Reads

🗳️ Jewish Representation: The New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos looks at the primary battle between Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the latter of whom is the only New York City-area representative who is Jewish. “The Aug. 23 contest between two powerful Democratic House committee chairs, both nearing the end of storied careers, will undoubtedly turn on many factors, grand and prosaic: ideology, geography, longstanding political rivalries and who turns out to the polls in New York’s sleepy end of summer. But for Jews, who once numbered two million people in New York City and have done as much as any group to shape its modern identity, the race also has the potential to be a watershed moment — a test of how much being an identifiably Jewish candidate still matters in a city where the tides of demographic and political clout have slowly shifted toward New Yorkers of Black, Latino and Asian heritage. ‘At a gut level, New York City without a Jewish representative would feel like — someplace else,’ said Letty Cottin Pogrebin, an author, founding editor of Ms. magazine and self-described ‘dyed-in-the-wool New York Jew.’” [NYTimes]

✍️ Beefing Up: In The Hill, JINSA’s Gabriel Noronha — previously the State Department’s special advisor for Iran in the Trump administration — suggests how Congress can strengthen the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA) as the Biden administration continues to engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. “Congress passed INARA in 2015 to guarantee its ability to review and vote on any nuclear agreement reached with Iran. INARA remains the only mechanism that ensures Congress has a say on Iran negotiations since the Biden administration — unlike the Trump administration — has refused to submit any deal it reaches to the Senate as a treaty. But here’s the issue: That law was written with an eye to the circumstances surrounding negotiations with Iran in 2015. INARA was already weak and is now becoming increasingly outdated.” [TheHill]

🏦 Money Matters: The Wall Street Journal’s Ian Talley explores how Iran leveraged a network of international banks to protect its economy amid Western sanctions. “The Journal reviewed financial transactions for scores of Iranian proxy companies in 61 accounts at 28 foreign banks in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and the U.A.E. totaling several hundred million dollars. Western intelligence officials say there is evidence of tens of billions of dollars of similar transactions secretly conducted throughout the global financial system. Senior U.S. officials have repeatedly warned in recent months the U.A.E, Turkey, China and other nations must crack down on sanctioned Iranian transactions or risk their own penalties. ‘Iran is very sophisticated in its [sanctions] circumvention infrastructure,’ said a senior compliance officer at a major global bank. ‘They’ve got the technology, the skills, the people, and the state sponsorship behind that.’” [WSJ]

🇵🇱 Polish Dispatch: Tablet’s Armin Rosen travels to Krakow, Poland, to meet with the local Jewish community leaders and Holocaust survivors providing aid and assistance to Ukrainian refugees, who have flooded the city since the Russian invasion began in February. “As with so much else in Poland, there is an added dimension to anything the Krakow JCC does, connected to an unavoidable and painful past, one whose contradictions are difficult or perhaps impossible to resolve in the abstract, but manageable — maybe even surmountable — out in the real world, where the pressures and realities of 2022 can make something positive out of the ever-present nightmares of the 1940s and after. ‘Even a community decimated by the Holocaust and which suffered under communism still can show empathy,’ [JCC Krakow Executive Director Jonathan] Ornstein said. ‘It’s good to be able to help… You can feel a little powerless, given the history here.’” [Tablet]