SHALOM ALEICHEM

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemorations taking place in D.C.

Many Jewish Trump administration staffers are expected to attend the White House’s official reception in the Indian Treaty Room

Washington, D.C., will be buzzing with events on Friday evening bringing in Shabbat 250, a national Sabbath marking the 250th birthday of the United States.

Several Jewish organizations have been planning celebratory gatherings, both in Washington and across the country, to commemorate Shabbat 250 since President Donald Trump encouraged Jewish Americans to observe Shabbat this weekend in his Jewish American Heritage Month proclamation.

The proclamation marked the first time a U.S. president had called for a national Shabbat, prompting some Jewish leaders to rush to organize events.

“There will be a number of events taking place around town for Shabbat 250,” Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), told Jewish Insider. “In observance of the Sabbath, I’ll need to walk everywhere, so I hope to make it to as many gatherings as possible.”

Shemtov said the message he’s taken from his conversations with fellow Jewish leaders going into this weekend is one of gratitude toward the president for including the national Sabbath in his JAHM proclamation and of hope that the venture would prompt more Jewish Americans to keep Shabbat.

“I’m obviously delighted by the president’s call to observe Shabbat, because this reinforces Jewish identity with Jewish observance and tradition. I hope those who don’t yet observe Shabbat will choose to do so, and those who already observe will choose to share with a friend who doesn’t yet know about this beautiful cornerstone of our heritage,” Shemtov said. “I would imagine that those Jewish people who were in America 250 years ago could not have imagined our good fortunes today and must be kvelling.”

“Some Jewish leaders have said that much like Shabbat gives us a break from the week for renewal and recalibration, their hope is that this Shabbat will be a moment of reprieve from partisan political battles for even just one day,” he continued.

The most difficult ticket to snag is the White House’s official Shabbat 250 reception, which is slated to take place at 6 p.m. ET in the Indian Treaty Room. While Trump and Vice President JD Vance are not expected to be in attendance, Trump administration staffers have been invited to and are expected at the gathering.

Several invite-only dinners are taking place around D.C. after the White House event concludes and before sundown on Saturday. Details for many events are being kept under wraps due to security concerns.

One of those receptions is being co-sponsored by the American Association of Jewish Lawyers & Jurists and the Combat Antisemitism Movement. The gathering, titled, “Shabbat 250 Dinner: A Celebration of the President’s National Sabbath,” will feature a “family style” Sabbath meal and an afterparty dubbed “Farbrengen 250,” according to an invitation obtained by JI.

An event organizer described the gathering to JI in a statement as an “off-the-record dinner” bringing together “Jewish members of the administration, Capitol Hill staff, media and policy professionals in celebration of the president’s National Sabbath.” The organizer told JI that guests will receive “the usual kippot and benchers” and copies of Charlie Kirk’s book on Shabbat. The wine served at the event will be donated by Psagot Winery, the Israeli vineyard located in the West Bank.

“We were incredibly moved by President Trump’s call for a national Sabbath as part of the USA250 commemorations,” Arie Lipnick, advisory board chairman of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, told JI in a statement. “In that spirit, CAM is excited to help bring together more than a hundred Jewish members of the administration, Hill staff, media and policy professionals in celebration of America and Shabbat.”