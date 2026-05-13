Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as modern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mamdani announces tens of millions in spending on hate crime prevention

Mamdani announces tens of millions in spending on hate crime... prevention

UJA-Federation of New York taps Leffell School’s Michael Kay to serve as next CEO

UJA-Federation of New York taps Leffell School’s Michael Kay... to serve as next CEO

DSA is ‘evil,’ trying to drive Jews out of polite society, D.C. Jewish leader says

DSA is ‘evil,’ trying to drive Jews out of polite society, D....C. Jewish leader says

Elissa Slotkin: It isn’t ‘radical’ to embrace Zionism

Elissa Slotkin: It isn’t ‘radical’ to embr...ace Zionism

After campus chaos, university leaders focus on rebuilding trust

After campus chaos, university leaders focus on rebuilding t...rust

Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progressive Jews welcomed on the left 

Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progress...ive Jews welcomed on the left 

Iran war is ‘not over,’ Netanyahu tells ’60 Minutes’

Iran war is ‘not over,’ Netanyahu tells ’60 Minu...tes’

Despite ban, UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains active on campus

Despite ban, UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapte...r remains active on campus

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school students on Holocaust Museum trip 

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school... students on Holocaust Museum trip 

Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of leader that all of us aspire to be’

Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of lead...er that all of us aspire to be’

The early winners — and losers — of the U.K.’s local elections

The early winners — and losers — of the U.K.’s local electio...ns

In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite takes on a controversial outsider

In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite tak...es on a controversial outsider

Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’

Hussain Abdul-Hussain’s long, strange trip from Israel... critic to making ‘The Arab Case for Israel’

Milken crowd sees dangerous convergence of populism and antisemitism

Milken crowd sees dangerous convergence of populism and anti...semitism

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen confronts antisemitism — on air and online

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen confronts antisemitism — on air and o...nline

Pritzker, Emanuel take contrasting paths on Israel, antisemitism ahead of possible presidential runs

Pritzker, Emanuel take contrasting paths on Israel, antisemi...tism ahead of possible presidential runs

Jewish leaders warn of new front in anti-Israel campus activity: targeting Hillels

Jewish leaders warn of new front in anti-Israel campus activ...ity: targeting Hillels

ADL report: Antisemitic incidents decline overall in 2025, remain elevated in post-Oct. 7 era

ADL report: Antisemitic incidents decline overall in 2025, r...emain elevated in post-Oct. 7 era

At Milken summit, Youngkin backs Trump’s war against Iran

At Milken summit, Youngkin backs Trump’s war against I...ran

Anti-Israel House candidate sends campaign cash to his plastic surgery practice

Anti-Israel House candidate sends campaign cash to his plast...ic surgery practice

How Yossi Farro, the 22-year-old tefillin wrapper, chases influential Jews from coast to coast

How Yossi Farro, the 22-year-old tefillin wrapper, chases in...fluential Jews from coast to coast

Retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon warns of surging antisemitism at Israel Advocacy Day

Retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon warns of surging antisemitism at... Israel Advocacy Day

Iran strikes on UAE test ceasefire as Trump-Xi summit looms

Iran strikes on UAE test ceasefire as Trump-Xi summit looms

How Rahm Emanuel is recalibrating on Israel ahead of 2028

How Rahm Emanuel is recalibrating on Israel ahead of 2028

U.S. quietly advances postwar Gaza plan as Waltz vows Hamas ‘will never again rule’

U.S. quietly advances postwar Gaza plan as Waltz vows Hamas ...‘will never again rule’

Cruz warns of future where both parties are anti-Israel

Cruz warns of future where both parties are anti-Israel

NYC synagogue, school and homes vandalized

NYC synagogue, school and homes vandalized

Brandeis Center files Title VII complaint against the National Education Association

Brandeis Center files Title VII complaint against the Nation...al Education Association

New School rejects student government vote to cut ties, defund Hillel

New School rejects student government vote to cut ties, defu...nd Hillel

Tucker Carlson touts relationship with Vance, slams Trump and Rubio in NYT interview

Tucker Carlson touts relationship with Vance, slams Trump an...d Rubio in NYT interview

Rahm, Tucker share positive views on Graham Platner

Rahm, Tucker share positive views on Graham Platner

The London Jewish community I grew up in no longer feels safe

The London Jewish community I grew up in no longer feels saf...e

Jewish Democratic Council of America not ready to endorse Graham Platner, says CEO

Jewish Democratic Council of America not ready to endorse Gr...aham Platner, says CEO

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon compares contemporary antisemitism of ...‘educated elites’ to 1930s Germany

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regulation video draws criticism

Mamdani’s inclusion of staffer wearing keffiyeh in rent regu...lation video draws criticism

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces policies to protect British Jews

After surge in antisemitic violence, Keir Starmer announces ...policies to protect British Jews

L.A. school district recognizes Jewish American Heritage Month after Noa Tishby push

L.A. school district recognizes Jewish American Heritage Mon...th after Noa Tishby push

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave election

Extreme candidates threaten to blunt a Democratic wave elect...ion

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accosted her husband with antisemitic slur

Mallory McMorrow reveals Michigan Democratic activist accost...ed her husband with antisemitic slur

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger leaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Together but still short: Bennett and Lapid’s merger l...eaves the opposition shy of a majority, polls find

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate principles

Politico owner Axel Springer doubles down on corporate princ...iples

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel Democrats

DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan alarms pro-Israel... Democrats

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses tough choices for Jewish voters

New Jersey’s 12th District Democratic primary poses to...ugh choices for Jewish voters

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cooking for complicated times

Adeena Sussman’s new cookbook spotlights simple cookin...g for complicated times

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust survivor grandparents

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling guided by Holocaust ...survivor grandparents

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hiding under a table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinn...er

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a California Jewish family-owned business

Publisher of Drop Site News pushes conspiracy theory about a... California Jewish family-owned business

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunatics’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

UC Regent Jay Sures slams UCLA student govt as ‘lunati...cs’ for condemning former Israeli hostage’s speech

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke from Jewish groups

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke fr...om Jewish groups

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting synagogues, religious institutions

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting sy...nagogues, religious institutions

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-cheering group

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-ch...eering group

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of ...Navy secretary

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between the war and his base

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between ...the war and his base

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bipartisan support for Israel

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bip...artisan support for Israel

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use it as leverage

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use i...t as leverage

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 ru...n

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their country turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their count...ry turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they question if they belong

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they q...uestion if they belong

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-supporting regent candidate

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-...supporting regent candidate

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — but the partisan split is deep, polls show

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — b...ut the partisan split is deep, polls show

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct. 7 to speak to NYU students

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct.... 7 to speak to NYU students

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to ...end Iron Dome funding

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and after (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and a...fter (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as questions remain around Israel stance

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as question...s remain around Israel stance

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homelessness

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homeless...ness

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMic...h regent over Jewish incumbent

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Hamas

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Ham...as

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in Spain

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in... Spain

Quick Hits

HEATED BACKLASH

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as modern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Kristof, citing testimonies from victims, alleged that Israeli security forces and settlers committed sexual abuse against Palestinian prisoners; critics argue he relied on Hamas propaganda

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Nicholas Kristof speaks at the "Global Pulse Check" during the Humanitarian Summit and 2025 Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

By
Matthew Kassel
May 13, 2026

Nicholas Kristof’s New York Times column alleging widespread Israeli sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners was certain to generate intense debate and scrutiny, given the sensitivities involved in covering such a highly charged subject.

But after it was published on Monday, his opinion piece, headlined “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians,” has faced particularly heated backlash, including accusations of antisemitism and claims Kristof relied on discredited sources to advance his message.

Kristof, a veteran Times opinion columnist who has frequently reported on atrocities in far-flung locales, argued that Israeli leaders have ignored what he calls a well-documented pattern of sexual violence against Palestinians, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “rightly” beseeched “civilized leaders” to “speak up” after Hamas was found to have engaged in a campaign of gender-based rape and brutalization targeting women during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Citing recent interviews with 14 Palestinian victims, including men and women, some of whose accounts he says he corroborated, Kristof relays a number of graphically detailed stories implicating members of the Israeli security forces and settlers whom he claims have escaped accountability.

Despite the direct testimonies he presented, critics have countered with a range of rebuttals, claiming that he drew a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, that his column overstated the existence of alleged misconduct and that his broader assessment rests on questionable data and sources that weaken his central thesis.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who was quoted in the column as saying he was not surprised to hear about accounts of sexual violence, also wrote in a statement to the Times obtained by the journalist Eli Lake that “the positioning” of his comments “after pages of such allegations misrepresents my views.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, in a social media post on Monday, dismissed Kristof’s column as “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press,” saying it “will fight these lies with the truth.”

On Tuesday, echoing others who took issue with the column, the ministry said that Kristof had referenced a report by a Geneva-based NGO, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, whose founder “has documented ties to senior Hamas leaders,” raising questions about the accuracy of its conclusion that Israel uses “systematic sexual violence” that is “widely practiced as part of an organized state policy.”

The American Jewish Committee also expressed concerns about Kristof’s decision to cite allegations that Israel had trained police dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, a claim that critics have rejected as a thinly sourced conspiracy theory. The AJC, for its part, said the allegation represented “a modern-day blood libel in the ‘paper of record.’”

“Allegations of abuse toward Palestinians deserve serious, rigorous investigation,” the organization wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. “Yet this piece, while opinion, appeared to be presented as an investigative report and fell alarmingly short of that standard while amplifying inflammatory narratives that have real-world consequences in a time of surging hatred toward Israelis and Jews worldwide.”

Kristof, who has defended his column in several social media posts, questioned “those who say that canine rape is impossible, despite the many Palestinians who have described it.”

“I’d note that at least three different medical journal articles discuss rectal injuries in humans from anal penetration by dogs,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Sigh.”

In a separate post after publication, Kristof voiced appreciation for “the intense interest in” his column. “For skeptics, why not agree on Red Cross and lawyer visits for the 9,000 Palestinian ‘security’ prisoners?” he replied. “If you think these abuse allegations are false, such monitoring visits would be protective. So why not?”

He also dismissed a viral but unverified social media post alleging Times discussions about “retracting” the column as “completely untrue,” a response backed up by the newspaper itself. 

“There is no truth to this at all,” a spokesperson for the Times said in a statement posted to social media, adding that Kristof “traveled to the region to report firsthand on the stories of Palestinians who suffered abuse, and his article collects accounts in the victims’ own words, backed by independent studies.”

The Times did not respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider regarding other reactions to the column and how or if it is now weighing the criticism.

Haviv Rettig Gur, an Israeli journalist, criticized the column as “obvious propaganda,” but acknowledged that “there really is abuse” that Israel must confront.

“The problem is real,” he said in a lengthy post. “It’s far smaller than they claim, but real nonetheless. And when discipline and morality break down, it can only get worse. We either crack down now or we watch it fester and grow.”

He also noted that the column had overshadowed a comprehensive new report, released on Tuesday by an independent Israeli group, concluding that Hamas had committed “systematic” and “widespread” sexual violence on Oct. 7 as part of a “calculated strategy.”

The Times spokesperson said in a statement that the report “had no bearing on” Kristof’s “opinion column or its publication timing.”

Michael Cohen, a pro-Israel political commentator based in New York City, argued in social media post that “two things can be true at the same time.”

“Kristof’s piece properly highlighted the horrible prison conditions for Palestinian detainees in Israel (which are well documented) while also leaning into arguments (the dogs’ story in particular) that are based on weak evidence from unreliable sources,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Lots of people are focusing on the latter and ignoring the former — and vice versa.”

“I know it’s verboten on this website (or elsewhere) to suggest nuance in anything related to” Israelis and Palestinians, Cohen added, “but that’s usually where the truth lies.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.