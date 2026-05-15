Homestretch in Kentucky primary
Plus, the case of the missing ambassadors
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview Tuesday’s GOP primary in Kentucky, where Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) faces the fight of his political life against Ed Gallrein, and look closely at the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America in local politics. We cover the testimony of Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, about the achievements of the U.S. and Israel in the war against Iran, and speak to former U.S. diplomatic officials and Middle East experts about the dozens of ambassador-level Middle East posts that remain empty. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Dan Goldman, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk and Reps. Brad Schneider and Craig Goldman.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Melissa Weiss, Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
|For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Longtime ADL head Abe Foxman remembered as ‘the kind of leader that all of us aspire to be’; Race to replace Pelosi offers early test of whether progressive Jews welcomed on the left; and Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf leads players, high school students on Holocaust Museum trip. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials will reconvene today at the State Department to continue peace talks, a State Department official said, after the parties concluded the first day of negotiations in the third round of the U.S.-led talks on Thursday with no further agreements secured. Read more here.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a five-country tour today in the United Arab Emirates. From the UAE, Modi will travel on to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.
- President Donald Trump’s “National Sabbath” begins tonight at sundown. The White House’s official Shabbat 250 reception is slated to take place at 6 p.m. ET in the Indian Treaty Room. Read more here about the events taking place in Washington this weekend.
- The Lennart Meri Conference kicks off this afternoon in Tallinn, Estonia. Speakers include E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas; Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama; Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi; former Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata; Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was held hostage for more than two years by an Iran-backed militia in Iraq; Thomas DiNanno, under secretary of state for arms control and international security; and MENA2050 CEO Eli Bar-On.
- The inaugural World Symposium Against Antizionism will take place on Sunday in Toronto. The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro is set to keynote the conference, which will also include Mark Goldfeder, Casey Babb and Loay Alshareef.
- Also Sunday, Jewish California, a statewide coalition of Jewish organizations, is holding a forum for candidates for superintendent of public instruction.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Marc Rod
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will enter Tuesday’s closely watched primary against Ed Gallrein, a Navy veteran and farmer backed by President Donald Trump, politically damaged — but it remains to be seen whether he’s taken enough hits to end his career in Congress.
Scott Jennings, a Kentucky-based GOP strategist and CNN political analyst, said that he’s spoken to operatives on both sides of the race who are very confident in victory. “Based on some of the polling I’ve personally seen and heard about, it feels like Massie’s image has been severely degraded by the sustained campaign that’s been run against him,” Jennings told Jewish Insider.
The question is whether Massie’s image has been tarnished enough to cause his defeat, or if he’ll emerge wounded but still standing. Jennings said that Massie has built a “popular brand” in the district during his seven terms in office, but also hasn’t before faced a full-frontal assault from Trump and the associated avalanche of spending.
Al Cross, a professor emeritus at the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and a political columnist, said he’s “loath to make predictions about that race, but Gallrein clearly has the momentum.”
He explained that Gallrein has received significant positive coverage in pro-Trump media, has stronger support among older voters, who are more likely to turn out, has a significant advantage in outside spending and has Trump’s influential endorsement.
DEM DYNAMICS
DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries
On paper, the two leading candidates for mayor of Washington, D.C. — Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie — appear almost identical, both touting affordability and safety on the campaign trail, with promises to build more housing and stand up against President Donald Trump. But if elected, Lewis George’s victory would hand a major win to Washington’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter, of which Lewis George has been a member for years — the latest front in a battle over the Democratic Party’s soul that stretches from city councils to the halls of Congress, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Pushing back: The centrist Democratic group Third Way plans to launch a major PR campaign against the DSA in the coming months, arguing that its far-left positions and incendiary brand of politics will be harmful for the party’s electoral prospects. “We are going to raise money and develop a plan over the course of the next few months to try to make them toxic, to make it unacceptable for major figures in the party or anybody actually running for office to be affiliated with the DSA, the way it should be unacceptable to be affiliated with [neo-Nazi influencer] Nick Fuentes if you’re running as Republican,” Third Way’s senior vice president for public affairs, Matt Bennett, said.