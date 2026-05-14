FLAG FLASHPOINT

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

A spokesperson said the school was ‘shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised’ and is cooperating with police

The NYPD is investigating an incident where a flag displaying swastikas and a Star of David was flown atop an NYU building on Wednesday.

Appearing near Washington Square Park, the flag mimicked the purple NYU banners seen across campus, yet it was emblazoned with a Star of David flanked by two swastikas. It was flown on the roof of the Steinhardt building, named in honor of its Jewish benefactors, Michael and Judy Steinhardt.

The NYPD said it became aware of the flag when it received a 911 call at 5:21 p.m. reporting harassment. The flag, which was hung near a graduation event, was removed about 15 minutes after it was reported, according to Washington Square News, NYU’s student newspaper. The investigation remains ongoing as of Thursday evening.

“We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park. Campus safety responded immediately to remove it and we are working closely with the NYPD to identify whoever is responsible,” Wiley Norvell, spokesman for NYU, told Jewish Insider.

“We are one community. We protect each other. And we will not let hate and division find a foothold on our campus.”