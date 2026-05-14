Paul Jr.’s Tune Inn tirade
Plus, inside Bibi’s secret UAE visit
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we have the scoop on social media posts celebrating the deaths of Israeli citizens from the father of NY-12 candidate Alex Bores, who has played a role in his son’s election bid, and report on fellow NY-12 candidate Micah Lasher’s hiring of media consultant Morris Katz, who has worked with a range of anti-Israel figures, in his own bid. We look at the state of play in PA-03 ahead of next week’s primary, and report on an incident at a Washington bar in which the son of Sen. Rand Paul made antisemitic remarks at Rep. Mike Lawler, who is not Jewish. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: King Charles III, Emiliano Calemzuk and John Ondrasik and Alon Ohel.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is meeting today with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The meeting comes amid a New York Times report that Chinese companies have been negotiating arms sales to Iran that would go through third countries so as to hide the shipments’ origins.
- Among those joining the president’s delegation to Beijing is his son Eric, who is an observer member of the board of fintech startup Alt5 Sigma, which recently inked a memorandum of understanding with China-based chip manufacturer Nano Labs. Zach Witkoff, a son of White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, chairs Nano’s board.
- Israeli and Lebanese officials will meet today at the State Department for the third round of direct talks, days before a three-week ceasefire between the countries is set to expire. Mike Huckabee and Michel Issa, respectively the U.S. ambassadors to Israel and Lebanon, will lead the U.S. delegation. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Simon Karam, Beirut’s former envoy in Washington, will lead the delegations from their respective countries.
- On Capitol Hill, the Abraham Accords Caucus will hold an event on the implications of the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, featuring Reps. Craig Goldman (R-TX) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) and the Middle East Institute’s Karen Young and Yael Lempert, a former U.S. ambassador to Jordan.
- CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper is slated to testify this morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
- In New York, former CENTCOM head Gen. Erik Kurilla is slated to give the keynote address at the Israeli American Council’s Strength in Unity gala tonight. Others speaking at the event, which will honor Yakir Gabay, a member of the Board of Peace’s executive board, and his wife, Elena, include Dr. Miriam Adelson and former Mossad Deputy Director Henrike Weissberg.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S josh kraushaar
As the Democratic Party lurches left in the run-up to the midterms — and amid the rise of high-profile, far-left Senate candidates such as Graham Platner in Maine and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan — candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have gradually been making inroads and positioning themselves to win nominations in several key House races.
This has happened without much protest or opposition from Democratic Party leadership. And given that the urban districts where the DSA-endorsed candidates have the most support are so heavily Democratic, there hasn’t been much incentive for party groups to set red lines against radicals looking to disrupt the party in these lower-profile races.
One of the most insidious aspects of the advocacy of many DSA chapters is the demand that its endorsees cut ties with any Jewish group that recognizes the State of Israel. Some chapters celebrated or justified Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israel.
“They are trying to do in America what [the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement] seems to do internationally, which is to make being Jewish unacceptable in polite society,” Ron Halber, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, recently said on a webinar of D.C-area Jewish leaders.
But despite the group’s radical views, DSA-endorsed candidates have a real shot at prevailing in several upcoming Democratic primaries in major cities.
Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb, one of several Democrats looking to succeed retiring Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA) in his Philadelphia district, has the notoriety of recirculating an Instagram post blaming the Bondi Beach terrorist attack that killed 14 Jewish Australians on “Zionists,” insinuating the terror attack was a false flag. (His campaign later blamed a former staffer for reposting the item.)
FAMILY TIES
Alex Bores’ father, a key ally in his son’s House campaign, celebrated Israeli deaths, equated Zionists with Nazis
New York state Assemblymember Alex Bores’ father, a former union president, has worked to advance his son’s ambition to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a heavily Jewish Manhattan House seat. But William Bores has spent campaign season raging online against Israel and Jewish people more broadly, even cheerleading the killings of Israeli civilians and soldiers, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Online presence: William Bores, a veteran ABC technical director, has also taken to boosting his son’s bid on social media, including on his Threads account. But elsewhere on that account, William Bores — who did not respond to repeated outreach for this story — has in recent weeks equated support for a Jewish national homeland with the ideology of Adolf Hitler, declaring on different occasions: “Zionists are Nazis!,” “Zionism=Nazism” and “Zionists and Nazis, one and the same.”