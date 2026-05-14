Word on the Street

Members of the Trump administration’s Board of Peace, including the board’s director, Nickolay Mladenov, met in Jerusalem on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Axios reports that the group wants to move forward on implementing its plans for governance and reconstruction in areas of the Gaza Strip not under Hamas control…

A federal judge overturned the Trump administration’s sanctions on U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, ruling that her “extensive connections” to the U.S. provide her with First Amendment protections…

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called for a dramatic increase in funding of the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program, telling a group of Jewish activists on Wednesday that it should receive $1 billion — up from the $300 million that Congress allocated in last month’s homeland security funding bill, JI’s Gabby Deutch reports…

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) urged the Jewish and pro-Israel communities to go on the offensive against antisemitism and anti-Israel attacks, in remarks on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington commemorating the 78th anniversary of Israel’s founding, JI’s Marc Rod reports…

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) became the latest of a small number of Senate Republicans to break ranks and vote with the majority of Democrats in favor of an effort to force an end to the war in Iran on Wednesday, JI’s Marc Rod reports…

The Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh to be the new chair of the Federal Reserve, succeeding Jerome Powell, in a 54-45 vote that largely fell along party lines…

A social media account for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul dismissed as “lies” a claim from far-right influencer Laura Loomer that Hochul had communicated with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani about issuing a stand-down order to the NYPD for the upcoming Israel Day on Fifth parade slated for the end of May…

The man who repeatedly ran his car into the headquarters of Chabad Lubavitch in Brooklyn, N.Y., earlier this year pleaded guilty to federal charges of damaging religious property…

A Georgian national who led an Eastern European neo-Nazi group was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in plots to attack Jewish communities in New York, including a scheme to give poisoned candy to Jewish children…

China-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham’s People’s Forum purchased a $5.15 million Manhattan home to serve as the Marxist group’s headquarters; read JI’s deep dive into Singham’s financial network, including his ties to the group behind a pro-Hamas demonstration near a Queens synagogue earlier this year…

The Jewish Telegraph Agency reports on unsuccessful efforts by students at Sarah Lawrence College to establish a J Street U chapter on campus; the students’ application was twice rejected by the student government, and university officials have so far opted against intervening…

Australia’s royal commission into antisemitism in the country rejected an effort from the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network for representatives to speak during the commission’s public hearings, telling the group it did not have a “direct and substantial” interest in the hearings…

A newly surfaced email from Australia’s Community Security Group to counterterrorism officials indicates that the Jewish security group warned police in 2019 about one of the gunmen in the deadly attack targeting a Hanukkah celebration Sydney’s Bondi Beach last December…

In an address to Parliament outlining the British government’s priorities for the coming year, King Charles III said that the government “will take urgent action to tackle antisemitism and ensure all communities feel safe”…

In The New Statesman, Prince Harry warns of a “deeply troubling” rise in antisemitism in the U.K.; the Duke of Sussex noted that despite “deep and justified alarm” over the destruction of parts of Lebanon and Gaza, “Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith”…

The Washington Post spotlights Vienna’s MQ Kantine, which is serving as a hub for supporters of Israel’s delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest being held in the city; the cafe offered to step in after Israel was initially omitted from the “Eurofan Cafe” list by Eurovision organizers…

Reshet Media CEO Emiliano Calemzuk is stepping down amid an effort by an investment group led by Wiz co-founder Assaf Rappaport to purchase the channel from Len Blavatnik…

Lufthansa and Wizz Air are set to resume flights to Israel in the coming weeks; Swiss Air plans to resume flights to Ben Gurion Airport in early July…

Senior IDF officials reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that up to 80% of recorded incidents of violence in the West Bank are settler attacks targeting Palestinians…

Historian and Princeton professor Bernard Haykel, who has a relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, told the Financial Times that Riyadh’s recent strike on Iran, which was first reported this week, “was done in a very deliberate and co-ordinated way, with the Iranians being informed by the Saudis and with the aim of reaching a modus vivendi…”