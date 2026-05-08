Trump downplays Iran flare-up as a ‘love tap’
Plus, Labour's local losses
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at what the results of yesterday’s local elections in the U.K. portend for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s premiership and the future of the Labour Party, and report on the introduction of an AUMF by Rep. Tom Barrett, a swing-district Republican facing a tough reelection bid. We interview Rabbi Mike Uram, the incoming chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary, about his vision for the institution, and report on the decision by the Sen. Bernie Sanders-aligned Our Revolution to back Alex Bores in the NY-12 congressional race. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Francie Harris, Hussain Abdul-Hussain and James Packer.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: How Yossi Farro, the 22-year-old tefillin wrapper, chases influential Jews from coast to coast; How Rahm Emanuel is recalibrating on Israel ahead of 2028 and CNBC anchor Sara Eisen confronts antisemitism — on air and online. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re watching the unfolding situation in the Middle East after clashes between the U.S. and Iran broke out late yesterday, threatening to end the tenuous ceasefire that went into place last month. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Thursday that the strikes did not constitute a breakdown of the ceasefire, but served as a “love tap.”
- The president took a more hard-line approach on his Truth Social site, writing, “A normal country would have allowed these destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal country. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a nuclear weapon, they would do it, without question. But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their deal signed, FAST!”
- The strikes came shortly after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lifted their restrictions on the U.S. military’s use of the countries’ airspace and bases that went into place earlier this week with the start of the Trump administration’s Project Freedom.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio wraps up his two-day trip to Italy and the Vatican today.
- In Geneva, the World Jewish Congress will kick off its three-day governing board meeting on Sunday and will also hold a meeting of special envoys and coordinators combating antisemitism.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
All politics is local, as the saying goes. And if true, that could be very bad news for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer following yesterday’s local elections across the country that saw significant losses for his Labour Party — a showing that could prompt party officials to reassess the party’s direction.
With partial results in shortly after polls closed, Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform U.K. Party appeared to have made significant gains in working-class areas of the country, while Labour lost hundreds of local seats. Farage, who has faced multiple allegations of antisemitism — including bullying Jewish classmates as a teenager and promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, as well as his multiple appearances on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show — was the night’s clear victor.
All told, Labour did not lose as badly as some polls had predicted, but the significant losses it did suffer, compared to Reform’s gains, portend future challenges for Starmer as he works to hold onto the premiership, less than two years into his term.
The other big loser in the day’s elections was Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party, which, aside from reclaiming London’s Wandsworth and Westminster districts (both of which it lost to Labour in the 2022 elections), made few significant gains, while the Green Party fared better than Labour and the Tories, pulling out modest wins and gaining at least a dozen seats.
That the two parties claiming the best outcomes fall on opposite — and extreme — ends of the political spectrum is deepening concerns among British Jews, who are already on edge amid spiking antisemitism and a wave of violent attacks targeting Jewish communities around the country. The country’s Jewish leaders have not come out in force against Farage, who is broadly supportive of Israel, and his Reform Party in the same way they’ve raised concerns about antisemitism in Labour and the Greens.
GA STATE OF PLAY
In Georgia’s 10th District, a GOP establishment favorite takes on a controversial outsider
State Rep. Houston Gaines, the 36-year-old Georgia native who has served in the Statehouse since 2019 and has the backing of President Donald Trump, faces a potentially potent challenge in Tuesday’s GOP primary race to replace Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA). Ryan Millsap, a real estate and film industry executive is pumping $4 million of his own money into his congressional bid and made a name for himself locally in a protracted legal battle against far-left agitators who camped out on his land to protest a proposed police training center. The race has turned into a heated battle between the two men, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Matchup: Gaines is leaning on his background in the state Legislature in his run, arguing to JI in an interview that “we need folks in Congress who know how to get things done” and that he’s “proven in my time in the state Legislature” that he delivers results on a variety of issues. Millsap told JI in an interview that his interest in running for office started with his “five-year war with Antifa.” He said, “We can’t just sit around as a society and let violent criminals rule our political process and take over our lands because we’re afraid of violence.”