Word on the Street

The Trump administration signed off on the sale of $17 billion in air defense missiles and related weaponry to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain despite dwindling U.S. stockpiles…

The Economist reports on a proposal from the Russian army’s intelligence unit suggesting that Moscow would offer Iran thousands of high-tech drones for use against U.S. targets in the Gulf; the outlet said it could not confirm if the document, which was undated, was ultimately presented to the Iranians…

The Financial Times spotlights Hezbollah’s scaled-up efforts to attack Israel despite the severe blows it was dealt before the November 2024 ceasefire, finding that the Iran-backed terror group used the period of calm to rebuild and rearm…

In The Washington Post, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has long faced calls to switch his party affiliation, explains why he intends to remain a Democrat, but warns that the party’s “catering to the fringe” has resulted in a scenario in which “once-common views,” such as support for Israel and secure border, “have become increasingly toxic”…

Puck looks at concerns around the reemergence of National Security Action, the foreign policy group started by former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Obama administration official Ben Rhodes, as former Biden and Obamaworld staffers attempt to influence the Democratic Party’s foreign policy direction…

The Egyptian man who firebombed a hostage-awareness march last year, killing one person and injuring a dozen others, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole…

Authorities in Chicago charged a second man with battery and hate crime charges in connection with the assault of two Jewish students at DePaul University in late 2024…

Cornell University is investigating the circumstances around a confrontation between the university’s president, Michael Kotlikoff, and students who followed him to a parking lot after an event on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; video of the incident showed that Kotlikoff, who said he was harassed by the group, subsequently bumped students with his car as he attempted to leave the premises…

The Free Press interviews GG Gilbert-Soto, the girlfriend of Google co-founder Sergey Brin; in the interview, Gilbert-Soto suggested that Brin, who is Jewish, had been put off by the Democratic Party’s leftward shift, noting that “October 7 was also a big deal for him”…

Australian businessman James Packer is among the backers of Architect Capital’s bid to purchase a 15% share in OnlyFans at a valuation of $3.1 billion following the death of the platform’s owner, Leonid Radvinsky, in March…

Jillian Segal, Australia’s special envoy to combat antisemitism, testified before the royal commission into last year’s Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack as the commission held a fourth day of public comments, during which it heard from a restaurant owner whose business had been damaged in an arson attack; the commission also heard from the head of a Jewish soccer club who detailed the “unprecedented” number of antisemitic incidents club members faced, among other witnesses…

Police in north London are investigating what they called a “religiously aggravated assault” in which a car veered toward a small group of Jewish students near the city’s Hasmonean High School for Boys; no injuries were reported in the incident, which comes amid spiking antisemitism in the country…

The United Arab Emirates sent $100 million to the Board of Peace — the largest sum the group has so far received — to fund training for a Palestinian police force that will operate in Gaza…

A report from the office of USAID’s inspector general found that four additional staffers from the U.N. Relief and Works Agency — three teachers and a social worker — participated in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel…

Talks between Wizz Air and Israel’s Transportation Ministry to create a hub for the discount airline have broken down amid Wizz’s hesitance to restart flights to Ben Gurion Airport in accordance with an advisory from the EU Aviation Safety Agency that instructed European airlines to avoid Israeli airspace amid the war with Iran…

Israel’s Health Ministry said there were no reported cases of hantavirus in the country following a report in Ma’ariv that an individual had been hospitalized with the virus…

An Israeli court indicted a West Bank settler a week after his arrest for the filmed assault of a Catholic nun near Jerusalem’s Old City…

WhatsApp founder Jan Koum’s Koum Family Foundation is making a $200 million donation to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center for the construction of a new medical tower at the hospital’s Jerusalem complex; the donation is the largest ever given in Israel’s healthcare system…

Francie Harris, an alumna of EMILY’s List and the energy, commerce and state departments, has joined Democratic Majority for Israel as chief of staff…