Worthy Reads

🇷🇺 Russian Roulette: For CNN, Anshel Pfeffer examines Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s shifting relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “‘Netanyahu has two immediate reasons for changing policy and supporting Ukraine,’ a former Israeli intelligence officer who was deeply involved in Israel’s military relationship with Russia, told me. ‘First, Russia has greatly diluted its forces in Syria as they were needed in Ukraine. The threat to Israel from them is now negligible,’ the officer said. ‘Second, Russia is now using Iranian drones and missiles on the battlefield and Israel now has a valuable opportunity to supply Ukraine with defense systems so we can see how well they do in an actual war. One day we may have to face the same Iranian weapons,’ the officer added. An Israeli diplomat adds another reason why Netanyahu would consider supporting Ukraine more forcefully. Unlike the Bennett-Lapid government, his new coalition of far-right and ultra-religious parties is regarded with suspicion by the Biden administration that has already voiced its displeasure with the new government’s plans for a legal overhaul, which drastically weaken the powers and independence of Israel’s supreme court… An Israeli shift toward Kyiv could be Netanyahu’s best hope of currying favor with Washington” [CNN]



👳‍♀️ Omar’s Opportunity: The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman suggests that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee provides the Minnesota legislator an opportunity to focus on rebuilding relationships in her district, where she eked out a primary win in the face of plummeting support from constituents. “Local politics have wounded Ms. Omar more gravely than any of her outlandish political statements ever did. Who remembers her theories about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s support for Donald Trump? ‘They got to him, he is compromised!’ she tweeted, then claimed on CNN that it ‘has to do with his funding,’ before backing down after the host asked for evidence. Even her equation of American ‘atrocities’ with those of the Taliban was easily papered over… It’s her worldview. It can’t be that most Americans support Israel because they think it’s right, and that politicians follow suit; everyone is bought off, compromised. In 2019 Ms. Omar condemned U.S. support for Venezuela’s opposition movement as offered ‘on behalf of multinational corporate interests.’ She also shared a video by a 9/11 truther arguing that President Trump was a ‘gift to the war machine.’ Those are the kind of dorm-room insights we will now miss on the Foreign Affairs Committee.” [WSJ]

🇮🇷 Policy Pivot: In Roll Call, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) and JINSA’s Michael Makovsky call on the Biden administration to form and implement a new Iran strategy. “That strategy should recognize the same basic fact that the millions of Iranian people protesting in the streets have now come to accept. There can be no accommodation, no agreement and no peace so long as this regime remains in power. There is no reform to the Islamic Republic’s draconian laws that will be acceptable to Iranians who have lived oppressed for more than four decades. And there is no deal or financial incentive that will make this regime a peaceful international actor. A strategy to stop Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression must seek to give the Iranian people what they have been demanding and dying for: an end to this tyrannical regime and a new, free republic.” [RollCall]

🏺 Collector’s Conscience: The New York Times’ Catherine Hickley spotlights the efforts of a Swiss woman to determine what items in the collection of her late father, Swiss real estate magnate Bruno Stefanini, may have been looted by the Nazis. “When it comes to public — as opposed to private — collections, governments in France, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria have set up independent commissions to evaluate claims. Switzerland does not have such a panel, though its national parliament last year urged the government to create one. [Bettina] Stefanini said she hopes [former Swiss culture ministry official Andrea] Raschèr’s new panel will encourage open discussion in Switzerland. ‘We want to be courageous and talk about things that are not talked about,’ she said. ‘If we push the themes of provenance and ownership, then we strengthen that discourse around museums.’ The provenance research is to be published on the foundation’s website. So far the researchers have conducted a preliminary review of works deemed most likely to have been looted from Jewish owners or sold as a result of Nazi persecution. The review found six out of 93 that raised suspicions and require closer examination, though the foundation has not released the names of the individual works.” [NYTimes]

🔥 Bubbling Under: In Foreign Affairs, Brookings’ Daniel Byman considers the possibility of a third intifada, amid an uptick in violence and rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. “The most realistic hope is simply crisis management, with the United States, Jordan, and other interested parties regularly pressing both sides not to escalate. The tentative truce with Hamas should be preserved if possible, with Israel continuing to ease conditions in Gaza if Hamas keeps its guns holstered. Israel and the United States should also engage with Palestinians outside Abbas’s coterie in preparation for his departure. Given the success of the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, the United States should enlist Arab governments to press the PA and Hamas if violence appears to be growing.” [ForeignAffairs]