Larry Hogan stops by a Jewish deli in Florida  

The former Maryland governor is considering a bid for president in 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Jewish community leaders at a Miami-area deli on Tuesday during a swing through Florida to raise money ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run. Earlier in the day, he had breakfast with former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT).

“Our allies, including Israel, need a strong and united America leading the world,” Hogan, a Republican, tweeted after the event, which took place at Mo’s Bagels & Deli in heavily Jewish Aventura, north of Miami. Attendees at the event included Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg and other local officials and Jewish leaders. Weinberg, a Democrat, told Jewish Insider that Hogan “comes off as genuine and thoughtful” but said he “doubt[s] Governor Hogan would do well in a Republican primary.”

“He talked about his strong support for Israel and standing [against] the BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] movement,” David Weinman, executive director of An America United, an advocacy organization affiliated with Hogan, told JI. Hogan addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition’s November conference in Las Vegas.

Weinberg said that Hogan coming to Aventura to discuss antisemitism “shows a care and concern that matches his track record.”

Hogan said last week that he was giving “very serious consideration” to running for president in 2024. The two-term Maryland governor, whose term ended in January, is a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, and, during his time in Annapolis, maintained high approval ratings in the heavily Democratic state.

Weinman said Hogan was in Florida for two days to meet with donors. “He’s talking to people across the country and getting their sense of where the country is, where the Republican Party is and how he can make the most impact,” Weinman said.

Adding a subtle dig at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also widely expected to run in 2024, Weinman said, “Governor DeSantis is quite popular here among Republicans, but I think people appreciate the unique story of success in a blue state and leadership skills that [Hogan] brings to the table.”

At Mo’s, Hogan ordered “a delicious corned beef sandwich,” according to Weinman.