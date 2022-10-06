👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Todd Golden, the head coach of the University of Florida’s men’s basketball team, and take a look at the congressional reaction to OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Armin Rosen, Behnam Ben Taleblu and Sam Bankman-Fried.

With just over a month to go until the midterms, candidates are announcing their third-quarter fundraising hauls ahead of the Oct. 15 filing deadline.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) announced a $26.3 million haul as he seeks a full term, while fending off a challenge from Herschel Walker, who has spent the last several days addressing controversies over his personal life and family. Walker, for his part, announced that he raised $12 million in the last quarter.

In the Senate battle in the Keystone State, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz raised $17.2 million — $7 million of which was his own money — in the last quarter. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has yet to release the amount he raised during a quarter in which Oz focused his attacks on crime, part of the national GOP narrative ahead of November, driving up the Pennsylvania Democrat’s unfavorables among voters in the state. In another blow to Fetterman, the Cook Political Report changed its Pennsylvania Senate rating on Wednesday from “lean Democrat” to “toss-up.”

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is challenging Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), announced he raised $20 million in the last quarter, more than triple what the Democrat raised since first entering the race last summer. Johnson has yet to release his fundraising numbers.

In Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) raised $17 million, nearly double his second quarter haul, in the race to succeed Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). Republican J.D. Vance has yet to announce his third-quarter fundraising numbers, but has held steady in the polls against Ryan. Tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who has spent millions of dollars backing Vance, indicated earlier this week that he was shifting his support away from Ohio and down to Arizona, where Republican Blake Masters is struggling to keep pace in both fundraising and the polls with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Neither Kelly nor Masters have released their Q3 numbers. The two will face off tonight in a debate in Phoenix.

On the House side, 17 Democratic candidates have raised over $1 million dollars, Axios reported, including Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, Hillary Scholten in Michigan’s 3rd and Christy Smith, who is making her third bid for the House in California’s newly drawn 27th District.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid rejected changes Lebanon is seeking to make to the U.S.-negotiated maritime border proposal, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday morning. “Lapid made it clear that Israel will not compromise on its security and economic interests, even if that means that there will be no agreement soon,” the official said.

“Israel will produce gas from the Karish rig as soon as it is possible to do so,” the official added. “If Hezbollah or anyone else tries to damage the Karish rig or threaten us — the negotiations on the maritime line will stop immediately and [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah will need to explain to the citizens of Lebanon why they don’t have a gas rig for the benefit of their economic future.”