DEVELOPING STORY

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’

The attack comes after Jewish groups warned of heightened risk to New York Jews in the aftermath of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s viral video accusing Israel of war crimes

Two men were stabbed Thursday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, at least one of whom was visibly Jewish, the Anti-Defamation League said, citing local security partners.

The NYPD press office told Jewish Insider that police responded at 1:31 p.m. to a 911 call near West 84th Street and Central Park West and found a 57-year-old man conscious and alert with a stab wound to the back. Officers then encountered a 50-year-old man two blocks away with a stab wound to the chest, who was also awake and responsive.

Witnesses alleged the assailant yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he carried out the attack, the ADL wrote on X.

The incidents occurred on the Tisha B’Av holiday just outside of The Jewish Center, a Modern Orthodox congregation. New York assemblymember and congressional nominee Micah Lasher, a Jewish representative of the area, told The Times of Israel that one of the victims was wearing a kippah.

The Jewish victim is a member of Congregation Ohab Zedek, another Modern Orthodox synagogue on the Upper West Side, a source familiar with him told JI.

Medics transported both men in stable condition to a nearby hospital, while officers took a person of interest into custody, according to the NYPD. Other details of the case, including the weapon used, the victims’ religious identities and the suspect’s motive remain under investigation, the department said.

However, City Council Speaker Julie Menin wrote on X that the attack “appears to be an antisemitic stabbing.”

“While we await additional details to be confirmed, we know that what is happening in our city is abhorrent,” wrote Menin, the first Jewish person to ever serve in her role. “The fear in the Jewish community is real. Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, regardless of their faith or identity.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had not responded to a request for comment from JI or issued a statement regarding the attack as of Thursday evening.

Jewish groups had warned a day earlier that a video released by Mamdani on Tuesday night railing against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he accused Israel of a litany of war crimes, put Jewish New Yorkers at risk.

A 64-year-old Jewish man was injured in a separate incident in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning when a man shouting antisemitic slurs shoved him to the ground, injuring his back and hip, police said. The NYPD is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

This is a developing story.