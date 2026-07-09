Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for Israel

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for... Israel

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemitism records as Jewish vote looms large

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemit...ism records as Jewish vote looms large

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Quick Hits

CASE STUDY

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and has called out Case’s support from AIPAC, but analysts say he has more work to do to take down the veteran lawmaker

Alex Brandon/AP

Rep. Ed Case (D-HI) questions Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a House Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing for the Department of Defense, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Washington.

By
Marc Rod
July 9, 2026

Rep. Ed Case (D-HI), a longtime pro-Israel moderate in the House, is facing his first serious primary challenge in years from state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, arguing — as other insurgent Democrats around the country have — that the district needs a new generation of leadership.

Case, 73, has long been a political institution in Hawaii. He has represented the 1st Congressional District in the heart of Honolulu since 2019, after previously serving the state’s 2nd District — which covers all areas outside of Honolulu — from 2002 to 2007, following several years in the Statehouse. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate before making his return to the House.

As one of the most moderate Democrats in the chamber — siding at times against the Biden administration and with Republicans — he has been something of an unusual fit for the strongly Democratic district.

Hawaii’s primary is set for Aug. 8.

Keohokalole’s campaign site makes little mention of Middle East policy, broadly calling for “reimagining the United States’ role on the world stage as a global peace leader by working to end unnecessary and costly conflicts, including opposing escalation toward war with Iran, and strengthening congressional oversight over military action and executive war powers.”

But the state senator, who is 42, said in late 2025 he supported efforts led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to stop U.S. military sales to Israel, arguing that the small size of Gaza “all but guarantees that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s campaign of ‘targeted’ airstrikes will kill innocent adults, children, and infants. Hamas was wrong. So is this.”

Keohokalole said Israel has an inherent right to defend its sovereign territory “but for this to keep going the way it’s going, I think it reflects poorly on everyone involved in the campaign there, and this is going to persist for decades. People are not going to forget this, and I don’t think we should be associated with the carnage.”

He has also called out Case for receiving support from AIPAC.

But Colin Moore, an associate professor at the University of Hawaii, said that the subject has not been a central issue on the campaign to the extent that it has been in other recent Democratic primaries. “Maybe at the margins, but it’s not been an issue that either campaign has made central,” Moore said.

Case, at the beginning of the cycle, faced another challenge as well from a state representative, but that candidate dropped out of the race, consolidating the anti-Case vote, Moore explained.

Moore said that Keohokalole has been stepping up his outreach, making a strong push on social media and garnering national media attention. “It’s still likely that Ed Case will win, but I think it will be closer than I expected it to be a couple of months ago,” Moore said.

Limited polling has made it difficult to assess the state of the race, however. Case maintains a significant fundraising advantage, with $890,000 on hand to Keohokalole’s $252,000 as of the end of March.

“Ed Case has always been the most vulnerable of the four members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation,” Moore continued. “He’s … somewhat of an unusual figure to represent urban Honolulu, which is one of the most democratic districts in the country, to be a Blue Dog centrist Democrat.”

Case left the centrist Blue Dog coalition in 2023, but has remained a moderate.

Some of Case’s breaks with his party during the Biden and Trump administrations have angered local voters and the Hawaii Democratic Party, making him increasingly vulnerable to a challenger, something Moore said “has been a long time coming.”

The recent far-left victories against older, more moderate lawmakers in New York City and Denver are also driving enthusiasm and interest in Keohokalole’s campaign, Moore added. “That, I think is at least contributing to the vibes shift here, in a sense that the race might be tightening a little bit.”

But Moore also warned from drawing too many conclusions from the New York and Colorado results. “Hawaii is a Democratic state, [but] it’s not necessarily a progressive state, and it doesn’t always follow those trends all that closely,” he said.

Case remains very well known in the district and popular with center-left voters and unions, and he has played to his strengths, highlighting his seniority, his track record in delivering results for the district and his support for the military, “and that resonates a lot.”

Moore said that this style of politics — emphasizing seniority and delivering federal funding — has long been successful in Hawaii politics, perhaps more so than in other parts of the country.

In order for Keohokalole to win, he’d need a significant fundraising boost in the final weeks of the campaign so that he could make a larger media push, Moore said, explaining that the race is still largely flying under the radar for most voters and Keohokalole has more work to do to convince voters that he poses a serious challenge to Case.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.