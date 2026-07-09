Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Platner suspends campaign, blaming organized conspiracy to force him out

Platner suspends campaign, blaming organized conspiracy to f...orce him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for Israel

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for... Israel

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemitism records as Jewish vote looms large

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemit...ism records as Jewish vote looms large

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Quick Hits

CALLING IT QUITS

Platner suspends campaign, blaming organized conspiracy to force him out

The Maine Democrat, who won his primary in June, had been dogged by controversy for months before a rape allegation finally cost him his political allies

Photo by Laura Brett/Getty Images

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks to voters at a town hall on June 7, 2026 in Portland, Maine.

By
Gabby Deutch
Marc Rod
July 8, 2026

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, the scandal-plagued progressive insurgent, announced on Wednesday evening that he plans to drop out of the race amid intense pressure, two days after a former romantic partner accused him of rape.

Even as he announced his withdrawal, Platner remained defiant, claiming that the allegations against him were a conspiracy aimed at forcing him out of the race.

The sexual assault allegation by Jenny Racicot, who shared the details of the incident with Politico, followed months of controversies — including allegations of domestic abuse — that Platner withstood with the backing of top Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and, after the primary, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). He lost the support of his political allies after the report was published on Monday. 

Even before that, Platner had been dogged by controversy for months. Last October, Platner acknowledged that he had a tattoo of a Nazi symbol known as a Totenkopf for nearly two decades.

He denied knowing what the symbol meant, but a past acquaintance told Jewish Insider that Platner was aware of its Nazi association. Another former romantic partner, Lyndsey Fifield, who accused Platner of domestic violence, shared text messages with the New York Times showing she had informed friends of the Nazi symbol months before it became public knowledge and said he and his Marine colleagues had chosen the symbol deliberately. 

In Reddit posts, Platner regularly used slurs, criticized sexual assault victims and praised Hamas’ tactics during the terror group’s 2014 war against Israel. 

In his announcement, Platner continued to deny the sexual assault allegation, claiming that “large forces,” the “corporate media” and the “political establishment” are conspiring against him — specifically timed in order to force him off the ballot before the drop-out deadline next week.

“We live in a political system that is not built for normal people,” Platner asserted. “It is a system that is built structurally to make sure that movements like ours cannot flourish, that if they begin to succeed, they can be crushed. … We did it the way that we were told we are supposed to make change, and we won, and now they are not going to let us have it, not if it’s me.”

He said he’s leaving the race because “those in power … are using these allegations as an excuse” to block his ability to fundraise, access voter data and otherwise campaign.

Platner insisted he was not attempting to influence the process to replace him on the ballot — a claim disputed by the Maine Democratic Party and numerous news reports. He said that the process “needs to be open, transparent and democratic” and not shaped by “party apparatchiks” or party leadership in Washington. 

He also said he “intend[s] to file my paperwork to withdraw,” indicating he had not yet actually done so.

In his statement, Platner also referenced his repeated claim that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, a charge that had become central to his campaign.

“All we were asking for was healthcare, was to end the genocide, to use our taxpayer dollars at home to uplift our communities, instead of waging war overseas,” Platner said.

Shortly before Platner’s announcement, the Maine Democratic Party’s state committee members met and voted to hold a nominating convention to choose a new nominee should Platner withdraw from the ballot. Party leaders said they’d disclose further details about the process “soon.”

Media reports indicate that county committees would be charged with selecting 500 to 600 total delegates for the convention.

In a text message to supporters on Wednesday, Platner’s campaign manager claimed that the Maine Democratic Party has been coordinating behind closed doors with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to cut Platner’s camp and supporters out of the nominating process.

Platner entered the Senate race to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a five-term incumbent, last August. From the beginning of the race, he touted his bona fides as a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and positioned himself as an anti-war candidate. He has blamed his past conduct on PTSD and his resulting alcohol dependence.

From the beginning, Platner positioned himself as a working-class outsider taking on the establishment — including both Collins and the Democratic establishment, which was backing Janet Mills, Maine’s governor, in the Democratic primary. His viral first campaign video was produced by Morris Katz, a political consultant who had also made political ads for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. 

Criticism of Israel was central to Platner’s campaign. He regularly attacked AIPAC and described Collins as “bought and paid for by [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu.” Liberal Jewish groups, including the Jewish Democratic Council of America and J Street, had opted not to endorse Platner, even after Mills dropped out of the race in April. Platner handily won the Democratic primary in June. Mills did not endorse him. 

Democrats saw the race as a possible pickup opportunity in a midterm election year when many voters in the purple state are disillusioned by President Donald Trump.

Numerous Maine Democrats have already announced plans or filed paperwork to take Platner’s place on the ballot, including former Maine Centers for Disease Control Director Nirav Shah, former state Senate President Troy Jackson, former House candidate Jordan Wood, former Senate candidate David Costello, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former House candidate Paige Loud, state Rep. Valli Geiger and brewery owner Dan Kleban.

Geiger claimed on Wednesday that she was Platner’s preferred replacement, but a campaign spokesperson denied that, though the spokesperson said he had encouraged her to run if he dropped out.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.