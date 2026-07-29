Jews and who’s whos in Graham’s pews
Plus, Jewish Detroit knocks for Stevens
Good Wednesday morning,
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham in Washington and cover the Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We spotlight the get-out-the-vote campaign for Haley Stevens led by concerned Jewish Detroiters and the United Democracy Project’s new ad targeting her Michigan Senate primary challenger, Abdul El-Sayed. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Jake Auchincloss, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Charles Asher Small.
We also have a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Israel Editor Tamara Zieve and U.S. Editor Danielle Cohen-Kanik, with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted joint strikes in eastern Iraq early Wednesday against Iranian proxies whom the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had “directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure,” CENTCOM said, adding that the militaries struck multiple logistics and weapons sites in response to more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks in the past 72 hours.
- The strikes came after CENTCOM said on Tuesday evening that it had intercepted multiple ballistic missiles fired by the IRGC in an “attempted surprise attack” on U.S. forces in the Middle East, marking a rupture in the pause in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran that had been in place since last week. The Jordanian military also announced that it had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran overnight.
- The Senate is expected to vote on another war powers resolution this afternoon seeking an end to U.S. military operations in Iran.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) funeral continues today in South Carolina, where he will receive a public procession at the Statehouse in Columbia and a private burial.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MARC ROD
A who’s who of international leaders, Cabinet members, senators and ambassadors gathered on Tuesday at the National Cathedral and on Capitol Hill for a somber and emotional tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a giant both in Washington and on the world stage.
Graham distinguished himself over his career as one of the most important foreign policy voices in the Republican Party and a global statesman, evident in the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sat just seats away from one another at the afternoon memorial service, representing two of the countries that Graham championed during his time in office.
In one sign of how appreciated Graham’s pro-Israel leadership was to so many in the Jewish community, a number of attendees were seen wearing kippot at the National Cathedral service. Among the notable guests at the service were: philanthropist Miriam Adelson; Israel’s former Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer; Israeli opposition leader and Netanyahu rival Yair Lapid; Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks; Axios reporter Barak Ravid; and the parents of slain American Israeli hostage Omer Neutra.
Fox News host Sean Hannity gave special attention to Graham’s dedication to Israel in his eulogy, offering effusive praise to Netanyahu and the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
“Lindsey would have been blown away that you took this long journey with your beautiful bride to be here today. He loved you. He loved the state of Israel, he loved the people of Israel,” Hannity told Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, from the lectern. “Under your leadership, Israel has been one of America’s most consistent and loyal allies. He was never shy to say it, to the day he passed. Just as President Trump has been Israel’s strongest friend in the history of the White House … Lindsey was that friend to Israel in the United States Senate.”
FRIENDLY FACE
Netanyahu hails ‘best conversation’ with Trump after Oval Office meeting
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his sit-down with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday as “one of the best conversations I’ve ever had with a president of the United States, our friend Donald Trump.” The Israeli prime minister called the meeting “excellent,” Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports.
What he said: “When I say excellent, I don’t mean it lightly,” he added, speaking in a video statement after the summit. It was “a conversation with full partnership, mutual support, with understanding on the shared goal that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and also other goals,” he said. Caroline Glick, Netanyahu’s international affairs advisor, told JI the meeting was “extremely positive” and pushed back against reports of a rift between Jerusalem and Washington.
Yes, but: Earlier Tuesday, Trump expressed discontent with Netanyahu’s reported forthcoming warnings regarding Iranian nuclear activity at Pickaxe Mountain, dismissing the issue as “not a big problem” in a sharp public split hours ahead of their Oval Office meeting.