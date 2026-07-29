Word on the Street

In an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity,” on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, despite New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s threats — which he has since acknowledged he cannot act on — to arrest him. “I’m going to New York. I’m going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official who’s pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others. He’s turning them against New York Jews”…

Asked by Sean Hannity what he would do if forced to make an emergency landing in a country that would enforce the International Criminal Court warrant against him, Netanyahu replied that he “has special forces around” who could “get a new task”…

Despite both being in Washington on Tuesday, Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not hold an official meeting, though the two leaders were spotted speaking in person for the first time in several years at the National Cathedral ahead of the funeral proceedings. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also spoke by phone, where Sa’ar invited Sybiha to visit Israel…

Sybiha also called his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, for a “frank conversation,” Sybiha said on X on Tuesday, where he told Araghchi that Iran should refrain from any “escalatory steps” in regards to Ukraine’s recent strike on a cargo vessel carrying military supplies between Iran and Russia…

European allies are resisting U.S. efforts to create a joint patrol for the Strait of Hormuz until an enduring ceasefire with Iran is in place, Politico reports…

Iran rejected an Omani proposal whereby ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz would be split through both countries’ territorial waters, and instead proposed a deal that would see the routes stay largely in Iranian waters, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on state television on Tuesday…

Iran is set to receive an initial delivery of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers in the coming weeks, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the $60 million to $70 million purchase of between 300 and 400 systems…

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told Israel’s Channel 14 on Tuesday that Jerusalem “very much want[s] to strike Iran’s energy targets,” but Washington “is not approving it at the moment because of the concern that Iran would attack neighboring countries, causing a global oil crisis”…

The Times of London reports on the efforts by the CIA and Mossad to track down Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen since February…

The Financial Times examines the UAE’s attempts to quietly restart diplomatic and economic relations with Iran even as Tehran has continued to fire on other Gulf states and Abu Dhabi maintains its ties with Jerusalem and Washington…

CENTCOM announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with the UAE to establish the first bilateral task force focused on developing military artificial intelligence. The group, named Task Force Talon Synapse, will formally launch in the coming weeks and will be based in Abu Dhabi, with around 20 American and Emirati personnel with expertise in AI, data and cybersecurity…

In the Washington Examiner, Mozah Alkindi, a self-described Emirati Muslim, calls out Mamdani’s rhetoric on Israel amid growing antisemitism in New York City. “Disagreement is normal. Opinions, preferences, and even biases are part of any society. What is not normal is allowing those differences to become a reason to hate or dehumanize people who think differently”…

Jay Clayton was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday evening on a party line vote as director of national intelligence…

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, called on Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been hospitalized for over a month, to “directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign”…

A man armed with a hammer entered the premises of the Lev Leviev School in Queens on Tuesday where a Jewish day camp was operating and shoved a child into a fence before being subdued by camp personnel. Queens Shmira, a local public safety organization, told JI’s Haley Cohen and Will Bredderman that the incident was not a hate crime but was rather perpetrated by an “emotionally disturbed individual.” The NYPD took a person of interest into custody and the child was treated for a laceration on site before being transported to a hospital…

eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross interviews Charles Asher Small, the founder and director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, who has long been raising the alarm about Qatar, seeing it as an unabashed enemy of the West and responsible for much of the antisemitism that has been unleashed post-Oct. 7, 2023…

The New York Times Magazine chronicles the internal upheaval at the Heritage Foundation under President Kevin Roberts after he defended Tucker Carlson for hosting white-nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes — an event that triggered an exodus of the organization’s traditional conservative staff and brought in new hires who have reportedly accelerated Heritage’s turn against its old pro-Israel, free-market consensus…

Executives at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s data and media conglomerate, Bloomberg LP, are reportedly in preliminary talks about potentially taking the company public…

CBS News announced that New York Times columnist Ross Douthat will join the network as a correspondent on “60 Minutes,” and Sebastian Junger, Gianna Toboni and Trevor Phillips will join as contributors…

Israeli cybersecurity firm Cyera signed a letter of intent to acquire Israeli cybersecurity startup Oasis Security for $1 billion…

Casey Wasserman confirmed on Tuesday that he sold his stake in his namesake management company, now called The Team, to Providence Equity Partners, which has held a majority stake since 2022…