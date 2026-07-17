Worthy Reads

Take This Sabbath Day: In The Wall Street Journal, David Bashevkin reflects on the benefits of unplugging during Shabbat. “The modern world desperately needs a weekly rhythm of rest. But if unplugging promises greater focus, stronger families and richer communities, why has it proved so difficult? The answer isn’t simply that we’re addicted to our phones. It’s that unplugging isn’t enough. A Sabbath isn’t merely the absence of technology. It is the presence of something richer. … The world doesn’t need more reminders to turn off its phones. We’re already receiving plenty of those. What we need is a culture capable of making that unplugging last. In racing toward the future, we are searching for something the ancient world never stopped handing down.” [WSJ]

Echoes of Weimar: In The Free Press, Rod Dreher, who is working on a book about the parallels between Weimar Germany and the present, looks at Vice President JD Vance’s embrace of antisemitic elements of the GOP and recent comments suggesting an Israeli role in scuttling talks with Iran. “As in Weimar Germany and the early years of Nazi rule, Jews were the canary in the cultural, political, and religious coal mine. They still are. Von Papen conservatism, in which respectable right-wing leaders seek to hold on to power by accommodating themselves to extremists, is a dangerous game, and a losing one. Of course criticism of Israel should not be taboo in American political discourse, but that is not what stab-in-the-back scapegoating of the Jewish state and its supporters for decisions made by the commander in chief amounts to.” [FreePress]

Does He Have Any Trump Cards?: Tablet’s Lee Smith considers President Donald Trump’s options vis-a-vis Iran amid stalled talks with Tehran. “The Trump team spent down prestige by negotiating with a side determined to humiliate it, while it stiff-armed domestic allies on whom it depends for political support. And that support could come in especially handy now as the administration returns to a war that is likely to become increasingly unpopular as long as the president fails to devise a strategy to win it. Perhaps even more consequentially, the vice president, ever keen to highlight how U.S. interests diverge from Israel’s, beat up on a partner it is likely to need if it decides to win the war.” [Tablet]

A larger selection of Worthy Reads is available in our Live Briefing.