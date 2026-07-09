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New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

Allies of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are launching a new political organization aimed at countering antisemitism within the Republican Party, Jewish Insider has learned, led by Arielle F. Klepach, a former assistant U.S. attorney and senior counsel for the National Jewish Advocacy Center.

The Front Line (TFL) will operate as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, meaning the group will not have to disclose its donors and can spend unlimited sums toward political activity, provided campaign finance is not its primary purpose and it does not contribute directly to campaigns.

A source familiar with the matter told JI that those behind the organization, which Cruz is not directly involved with, raised several million dollars to fund the operation. Klepach will run the operation as executive director.

In a statement on her hiring, Klepach said she was enthusiastic to join an effort focused on preventing Republicans from mimicking what she described as Democrats’ embrace of anti-Israel sentiment.

“There has been a surge of antisemitism across America, which first engulfed the left and is now threatening the moral integrity and political unity of the conservative movement and the Republican Party,” Klepach said. “I am excited to lead The Front Line’s efforts to defeat right-wing antisemitism before it takes conservatives down the same path of anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and pro-Sharia advocacy that has taken the left.”

TFL’s mission statement describes the group as “an issue advocacy organization aligned with the positions of Ted Cruz dedicated to countering right-wing antisemitism, by making antisemitism disqualifying in the Republican Party and conservative movement, through activities across political, policy, and digital spaces.”

On the political front, the group “seeks to defeat antisemitic candidates at all levels of the Republican Party, first by mapping federal, state, and local primaries, and then by running effective messaging campaigns to ensure that they lose, highlighting and ensuring that antisemitism is an electoral liability for Republican candidates.”

TFL will also “engage in issue advocacy related to a cluster of policies which have emerged in the battle over right-wing antisemitism.”

“Ted Cruz and other lawmakers seek to counter Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamism, and the global persecution of Christians by Islamist extremists, while boosting the U.S.-Israel relationship and efforts to address antisemitism,” the statement reads. “Right-wing antisemites take and advocate for the opposite position on each of these issues, and related ones.”

Regarding their digital efforts, the group says in its mission statement that it also plans to “create and utilize infrastructure for real-time monitoring and response to right-wing antisemitism, including and especially to the extent that it is being driven by foreign adversaries. It will deploy defensive measures, including the identification and deactivation of inauthentic accounts, as well as measures meant to elevate clarity about antisemitism in the conservative movement and Republican Party.”

The effort has been in the works since late last summer, as Cruz was growing more vocal with his concerns about rising antisemitism within the conservative movement and the need to insulate the GOP from fringe figures who espouse antisemitic views, according to a source familiar with the Texas senator’s concerns.

It’s the latest development in the divide in the GOP over how to approach the outgrowth of antisemitism on the party’s far right, especially if those close to Cruz, who is considering a 2028 presidential bid, use the group to put their thumb on the scale in heated primary contests.

The Texas senator, one of the GOP’s pro-Israel champions, has led the charge in urging the Republican Party to disavow antisemitic figures within the conservative movement as commentators Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens and others grow their influence, particularly with young conservatives.

Cruz has criticized Republicans who refuse to disavow prominent antisemites in the party or avoid weighing in on the issue as “cowards,” and has argued that young Christians were turning away from supporting Israel because leading voices in the America First movement were maligning Jewish conservatives and pro-Israel Christians.