Riyadh’s big day?
Plus, the Sanders-backed socialist in MI-07
Good Wednesday morning.
IIn today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, where two moderate Democrats and a far-left activist are in a close three-way race for the seat, and report on comments by Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman to the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus calling out rising left-wing antisemitism. We have the scoop on a letter from House Democrats calling on the State Department to pressure Malaysia to reverse its plan to deport Israelis, and cover last night’s tribute by Jewish groups to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Dave Portnoy, Salman Rushdie and Sen. Dave McCormick.
Ed note: In observance of Tisha B’av, the next Daily Kickoff will arrive on Friday, July 24.
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will attend the dignified transfer this morning at Dover Air Force Base of the remains of four U.S. service members killed last week as a result of Iranian strikes in Iraq and Jordan. Three of the soldiers were killed when an Iranian ballistic missile struck a housing facility at a U.S. base in southern Jordan, while a fourth was killed detonating an Iranian ordnance in Iraq. The Defense Department, which had identified three of the service members over the weekend, identified overnight the fourth after his remains were found on the base.
- Iran launched another volley of ballistic missiles at Jordan this morning, triggering sirens in the southern port city of Aqaba. The latest attacks come amid concerns that the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen are preparing to enter the conflict, following an alert issued last night by the Joint Maritime Information Center, the global body monitoring naval security, warning that the Houthis “have completed preparations to attack shipping, including the deployment of missiles and drones.” The Yemeni terror group, which has threatened to block transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, on Tuesday forced a Chinese vessel bound for Saudi Arabia to turn back.
- A deal that could see the U.S. allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium could be announced as soon as today, according to the Associated Press, with Trump reportedly having already signed off on the agreement that would give Riyadh the green light to enrich for civilian purposes.
- The House could vote on the National Defense Authorization Act as soon as today, after a procedural vote yesterday to advance the bill passed 214-211.
- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz and Jeff Bartos, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. for management and reform, will testify this morning before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a hearing focused on accountability and reform within the U.N. In the afternoon, HFAC’s Middle East subcommittee will hold a hearing on the future of the Abraham Accords with former U.S. Ambassadors to Israel David Friedman and Dan Shapiro, as well as Asher Fredman, the executive director of the Misgav Institute for National Security.
- The House Ways and Means Committee is slated to mark up several bills today, including the Foreign Funding Transparency Act, which would make nonprofits disclose foreign donors; the Fiscal Sponsorship Transparency Act, which would force charities to report the groups they fund; and the Fair Treatment of Religious Organizations Act, which would shield religious groups’ tax-exempt status.
- We’re keeping an eye on primary results in Arizona, where Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) was declared the winner of the GOP gubernatorial race over Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ). Biggs will face off against Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, in November. In the state’s 1st Congressional District, Jay Feely, who had been backed by Trump, won the nomination for Schweikert’s House seat, a top target for Democrats that was narrowly won by Trump in 2024. A winner in the district’s Democratic primary has not been named, though former state Rep. Amish Shah leads Marlene Galan Woods 43-33% with about three-quarters of ballots counted.
So far, the success of far-left, anti-Israel candidates has been confined to Democratic primaries in deep-blue districts largely in big cities or college towns. The biggest test ahead for the socialist movement is whether it can prevail in primaries outside its geographic base, and more importantly, if such candidates can win general elections in battleground states or districts.
All of the available evidence and recent history suggests that nominating extreme candidates in enough key races would threaten Democrats’ chances of winning a Senate majority and would dampen the party’s pickup potential in the House.
Indeed, the victories by radical nominees in recent House primaries — combined with the high-profile collapse of the like-minded Graham Platner’s Maine Senate campaign — are already doing damage to the Democratic Party’s brand.
Looking at the big picture: In poll after poll, Democrats are now underperforming expectations on the generic congressional ballot — and have lost notable ground over Republicans in the last month alone.
In his analysis of congressional polling, Nate Silver documented that the Democrats’ advantage on the generic ballot in the polling average declined by one point since June, from seven points to six. At this point in the 2018 cycle, the Democrats’ generic ballot advantage was close to eight points, according to Silver’s analysis.
Democrats still hold a decided edge, but the massive blue wave that could have emerged in this year’s midterms is now looking a bit more modest. That means it’s much more difficult for Democrats to overcome their partisan disadvantage in the red states they need to retake the Senate, while Republicans may have some outside hope that redistricting and enough flawed Democratic candidates could keep the House majority in play.
Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.
SPEAKING OUT
Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out rising left-wing antisemitism
Alexander Vindman, a former Army officer who became nationally known as a National Security Council whistleblower during the first Trump administration and is now running for Senate in Florida as a Democrat, called out rising antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on the left in a Zoom meeting with the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus on Tuesday, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What he said: “I’ve become used to the right-wing, nationalist, nativist, antisemitic tone, but I’m really shocked about what I’m seeing from the far left — the DSA wing, that is deeply troubling,” Vindman, who is Jewish and who fled the Soviet Union as a child, said. “It is not simply criticism of Israel but a conflation of Israel and Judaism, and a rise of antisemitism within what should be a portion of our own big tent.”
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