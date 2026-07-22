Word on the Street

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attending the annual meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, warned that acceding to Iran’s demand to institute tolls on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz would set a “dangerous precedent which will repeat itself in other parts of the world”…

A senior White House official told Jewish Insider’s Danielle Cohen-Kanik on Tuesday that a report claiming Vice President JD Vance was attempting to scuttle a potential White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “completely false”…

Trump said that the luxury jet gifted by Qatar to serve as a new Air Force One will be “maxed out” with security enhancements later this summer, amid concerns that the aircraft lacked the same security features as the older planes that have been used by the White House…

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who survived the Feb. 28 strike that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that he had yet to meet with Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, who was injured in the same strike and has not been seen in public since being named his father’s successor…

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who took office earlier this week, approved the U.S.’ use of the British bases at Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford for defensive strikes against Iran…

Israeli officials, meanwhile, said that relations with 10 Downing St. two years after the Labour party assumed leadership in London are “frozen” and that communication between Israeli and British ministers is nearly non-existent…

The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House has asked Israel to stay out of the ongoing exchanges of fire with Iran, with Gulf states reportedly pressing Washington on the issue out of concern that Israel’s reentry into the war could trigger a broader regional conflict in which Iran could attack Gulf energy infrastructure…

Citing “shared history,” senior Emirati and Saudi officials simultaneously posted messages of unity on social media on Tuesday evening, following months of tensions between the Gulf states…

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) told Puck in a wide-ranging interview that the U.S. is “at a fork in the road” with Iran but that he is hopeful Tehran will give up its “commitment to a path toward nuclear weapons,” adding that “we should look at Iran with deep skepticism as a country that has lied to us for 47 years”…

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he would block the advancement of Kari Lake and Doug Mastriano’s nominations to be the ambassadors to Jamaica and Slovakia, respectively, unless the White House confirms it will release funds for AIDS prevention efforts in Africa…

Troy Jackson, the likely Democratic nominee in Maine’s Senate race, said he will not back Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to retain his leadership position should Jackson unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in November…

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), the leading Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, went on a podcast hosted by an individual who defended Hitler and joked about the Holocaust…

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order to 12 Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block the merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery…

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a video statement to X on Tuesday night under the caption “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal,” in which he accused the Israeli prime minister of a litany of atrocities in Gaza, but ultimately admitted he would not be able to fulfill a campaign promise of arresting him under a warrant from the International Criminal Court, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports…

Politico reports that Ramzi Kassem, who serves as chief counsel to Mamdani and is in a relationship with far-left Democratic House candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, holds at least $180,000 in stocks of RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, which supplies Israeli military technology; a spokesperson for Mamdani said Kassem was unaware of the holding and would divest from it…

The Anti-Defamation League and League of United Latin American Citizens are launching a joint initiative that will fund a part-time position for a researcher within the ADL Center on Extremism, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher reports…

A Lebanese-American man convicted by a New York court of attempting to kill writer Salman Rushdie and sentenced to 25 years in prison is facing federal terrorism charges stemming from the 2022 attack, in which Rushdie was severely injured…

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reviewed Fair Lawn, N.J., kosher pie joint Zevy’s Pizza, giving the establishment’s “very traditional New York slice” a 7.5 rating…

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer apologized for “minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians for the last 5 years” during a trip to the country this week, adding that many Ukraine critics “have been so propagandized by Russia, and we don’t even realize it”; Loomer’s comments were met with praise by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose office posted on X that there is “no better way to get informed opinion than through personal experience which allows to deal with Russian propaganda”…

Israeli food-tech company Plantopia, which produces plant-based dairy products, announced it raised $9 million in a funding round led by Schreiber Foods and Siddhi Capital; the funds, the company said, will support a manufacturing facility near Haifa…

The IDF said its soldiers operating in southern Lebanon fired warning shots on Tuesday as personnel from the Lebanese Armed Forces crossed into Israeli-controlled territory, an area the IDF said was not included in the pilot zones the LAF is meant to control; the LAF called the incident “an act of aggression” that could hinder the broader deployment plan…

The Associated Press reports on the construction of some 14 miles of earthen barrier built by Israel to separate the territory it oversees in Gaza from the Hamas-controlled portions of the enclave…

Iranian media reported the execution of an Iranian man accused of “operational actions” benefitting Israel during the widespread protests in the Islamic Republic in January…

Former CIA Director James Woolsey, who led the agency during the Clinton administration and in recent years had suffered from “Havana Syndrome,” died at 84…