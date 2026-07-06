Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for Israel

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for... Israel

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemitism records as Jewish vote looms large

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemit...ism records as Jewish vote looms large

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s... first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with Lander

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with ...Lander

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shift into new phase

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shif...t into new phase

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing for new education tax credit

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing fo...r new education tax credit

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on alert

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on... alert

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middle East

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middl...e East

Quick Hits

SORE SPOT

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Black leaders in the district have failed to unite behind a single challenger, leaving the Jewish congresswoman favored in a plurality race but potentially vulnerable down the road

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)

By
Marc Rod
July 6, 2026

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-FL) reelection race has turned into a local and national flashpoint following the Republican-led redistricting process in Florida, and risks driving a wedge in traditional Black-Jewish alliances in the state and the party.

Wasserman Schultz is running in South Florida’s newly redrawn 20th Congressional District, a decision pitting the longtime Democratic leader and former Democratic National Committee chair against leaders who have criticized her for running in a seat historically represented by a Black lawmaker.

Yet, Wasserman Schultz also maintains dedicated supporters in the district and her home state at large, especially within the Jewish community.

“I have spent my whole adult life fighting for Broward County, and I want to continue the fight to make life more affordable for the families in CD20 who are stretched to the breaking point by the Trump MAGA agenda,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement to Jewish Insider.

“And as I meet with voters throughout District 20, the overwhelming response is that voters know my record of standing up for them and delivering billions in local funding for Broward parks, clean water and transit and other projects and all the jobs that come with them,” she continued. “Voters also know that I’ve always spoken out for them and they want me to keep up the critical fight against Trump’s high-cost, corrupt agenda.”

Despite repeatedly expressing support for all Democratic incumbents, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has so far declined to endorse Wasserman Schultz for reelection. 

“As I’ve indicated relative to the congresswoman, she’s had an extraordinary career,” Jeffries told reporters last week. “She’s a valuable member of the House Democratic caucus, and I’m looking forward to having more to say about that when we are closer to the Florida Democratic primary.”

Black leaders in the area brought together various candidates running against Wasserman Schultz in an effort to consolidate around a single candidate, but ultimately failed to do so, leaving a divided field opposing the longtime legislator.

Democratic leaders in and around the district lamented the situation that the redistricting process, that effectively erased Wasserman Schultz’s previous district, has created, accusing the GOP both of trying to gerrymander seats for its own gain as well as create racial divisions in the Democratic Party.

“The situation we’re in is the result of a deliberate decision by the Republican leadership in our state to target all three Jewish members of Congress from South Florida, to target the two African American members of Congress from South Florida and deliberately set something up that was going to result in, let’s say, tension between those two historically allied communities,” said Joe Geller, a former Florida House Democrat, who lives outside the district and is supporting Wasserman Schultz.

Geller argued that the redistricting explicitly violates the Florida state constitution, which bans the drawing of districts based purely on partisanship, arguing that the recent Supreme Court decision allowing for racial gerrymandering doesn’t override that provision.

“This was done deliberately by enemies of both communities to create dissension between traditional allies,” Geller continued. “It’s cynical, it’s illegal and it’s disgusting.”

He said that state courts should immediately halt the redistricting and require that the election be run under the previous lines until the issue can be litigated further, claiming that Republicans had timed the redrawing specifically in order to try to avoid judicial review.

Wasserman Schultz, throughout her time in Congress, has been a fierce and vocal advocate for Israel and for the Jewish community, breaking at times with her party on the issue. She’s currently a co-chair of the Abraham Accords caucus, was a co-founder of the Congressional Jewish Caucus and is one of the most prominent Jewish leaders inside the Democratic caucus.

Mitch Ceasar, a former chair of the Broward County Democratic Party, predicted that, given challengers’ failure to unite behind a single candidate, Wasserman Schultz should still be favored to win the seat with a plurality of the vote.

Wasserman Schultz faced pressure to run in another neighboring district, but, observers on the ground acknowledged, that seat would have been tougher for Democrats to win.

Polling released in early June showed Wasserman Schultz leading with around 39% support, followed most closely by self-described democratic socialist Elijah Manley at 21% and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness at 15%. 

The polling found Wasserman Schultz would trail either of them, or rapper and free speech activist Luther Campbell, in a head-to-head race, though it’s now too late for any candidate to withdraw from the ballot.

Manley’s candidacy is causing consternation among members of the Jewish community, due to the anti-Israel stance he has staked out over the course of the campaign, which includes an endorsement from the antisemitic group TrackAIPAC. Prior to his congressional bid, he described supporters of Israel as cultish and accused pro-Israel Americans of “meddling in our country’s affairs.” He said in 2020 he was in the process of converting to Judaism.

Manley has picked up support from the Florida Democratic Progressive Caucus and the president of the Democratic Black Caucus — though the caucus as a whole did not offer an endorsement.

He has also offered other fringe views, including describing police unions as “terrorist organizations.”

Ceasar noted that, while Manley has gained attention and support, he’s also a perennial candidate for office whose past runs have been unsuccessful. He also mounted a failed bid for the Socialist Party’s presidential nomination in 2020. 

Ceasar also said that the other candidates in the race, including Holness, Campbell and former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) — the latter of whom resigned from Congress earlier this year and is facing federal criminal corruption charges — have taken more pro-Israel stances.

Wasserman Schultz has long enjoyed strong support from — and spoken proudly of — the Jewish community in the district, joking at times at Jewish community events about representing the large Jewish retiree population.

Ceasar said that there is still a Jewish bloc in the district, but the demographics even in traditionally Jewish parts of the area have been changing, with a growing minority retiree population — though he said that political stances of the two communities are fairly similar.

Cherfilus-McCormick, whose corruption trial isn’t slated to begin until after the election, remains something of a wild card, Ceasar noted. Holness, he said, has posted strong performances in the district in the past. Ceasar said he was somewhat surprised by Campbell’s candidacy, given that he has stronger roots in a neighboring district, which is also an open seat.

Richard Stark, who chairs the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus, which is remaining formally neutral in the race, said that Wasserman Schultz has been a strong and aggressive campaigner going back to her first campaigns for political office — “she worked hard, she campaigned, walked door to door and she got that support, and chances are she’ll do the same thing now.”

Speaking in a personal capacity, Stark said Wasserman Schultz is also popular and well-known for delivering results for various communities she represents. He speculated that, given her stature in the state, Republicans particularly hoped to see her pushed out of Congress.

“She’s a star within the Democratic Party, for the most part. It’s really a shame that we have to have a race like that,” Stark said. “She’s looking for the best that she can do for the United States of America and for the Jewish people.”

Rabbi Mark Winer, Stark’s predecessor as the Jewish Caucus chair, said that Wasserman Schultz is “the most important Democratic politician in Florida, over many, many, many years” who has had “phenomenal influence beyond her district and beyond the Congress” and is a “real force within the district.”

Winer said it’s a “real question for the future whether she’ll get reelected — it’s tough — but she is a formidable politician, she really knows how to do retail politics.”

Winer and Stark traced some of the hostility toward Wasserman Schultz, particularly among progressives, to her role as DNC chair in 2016. Progressives continue to accuse the congresswoman of putting her thumb on the scale for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as she campaigned against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the presidential campaign. 

Looking further ahead, even if Wasserman Schultz ends up winning with a plurality of the vote against a divided opposition, that could signal vulnerability in a future primary election against a more unified opposition effort. But, Ceasar emphasized, “human nature always makes that difficult.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.