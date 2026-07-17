Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisemitism 

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisem...itism 

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for resolution cutting off aid to Israel

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for ...resolution cutting off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ Ame...rican opinion on Iran war

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Quick Hits

analysis

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

In our decentralized political environment, it’s easier than ever for a critical mass of ideologically committed small-dollar donors to power insurgent, ideologically driven campaigns

GETTY IMAGES

Large amount of US dollar cash

By
Josh Kraushaar
July 17, 2026

The second-quarter congressional fundraising reports, which were posted on Wednesday, paint a picture of far-left, anti-Israel candidates drawing financial fuel from a growing small-dollar donor network of like-minded individuals

Nearly all of the Democratic Socialists of America-aligned or virulently anti-Israel candidates were among the Democrats’ leading fundraisers, including lawmakers (like Reps. Rashida Tlaib [D-MI] and Ilhan Omar [D-MN]) who are not facing particularly competitive races. 

The highlights: Abdul El-Sayed raised $4.6 million between April and June in the Michigan Senate primary, more than double the $2.1 million that Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) brought in. Disgraced former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner took in a whopping $9.1 million before dropping out amid allegations of rape, outpacing Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) $5.7 million haul.

On the House side, the DSA duo who won New York City congressional nominations last month — doctoral student Darializa Avila Chevalier and state Assemblywoman Claire Valdez — nearly hit the million-dollar mark in fundraising.  

Avila Chevalier raised $952,000 in the run-up to her primary against Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), coming close to matching the Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairman’s fundraising. Meanwhile, Valdez brought in $942,000 for the quarter, significantly more than the party-backed progressive favorite Antonio Reynoso, the Brooklyn borough president.

The list goes on: Adam Hamawy’s past ties to Islamist radicals didn’t prevent him from winning the nomination in New Jersey’s 12th District, and certainly didn’t stunt his fundraising. Hamawy raised $987,000 in the second quarter, a staggering sum for a low-profile open-seat race. That’s well more than double the total of his nearest fundraising rival.  

Melat Kiros, the 29-year-old DSA-backed insurgent who ousted Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO), also outraised the longtime lawmaker in the homestretch of the campaign. Kiros brought in $712,000 between April and June, while DeGette only raised $694,000.

What does this say about the state of our politics? 

In the recent past, radical candidates faced significant hurdles, not just because their message generally turned off moderate-minded voters but because they lacked institutional support, which limited their ability to raise money and be financially viable. 

It was once common for party leaders and other aligned outside groups to flood favored candidates with donations and leverage their financial advantage to create institutional guardrails.

But in our decentralized political environment, it’s easier than ever for a critical mass of ideologically committed small-dollar donors to power insurgent, ideologically driven campaigns. And with party-aligned organizations (like labor unions and EMILY’s List) atrophied and the impact of pro-Israel money diminished in Democratic primaries as the party turns against the Jewish state in the wake of the war in Gaza, the establishment has lost a lot of its juice.

As important, the victory of Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York City opened up the pocketbooks of a growing roster of Muslim and Arab donors whose top political issues include their deep antipathy towards Israel. 

The notion of a socialist, anti-Israel candidate winning in New York City sounded fanciful before the rise of Mamdani. His victory proved that if like-minded individuals mobilize behind favored candidates, they can have an outsized impact in the political process — especially given the Democratic public’s declining support for the Jewish state.

The rise of an anti-Israel super PAC like American Priorities to compete against AIPAC in Democratic primaries wouldn’t have been possible without Mamdani’s victory. The time when pro-Israel groups could rely on their financial firepower — without facing a countering force in competitive primaries — is now over.

It’s a reminder that money alone can only go so far in politics, and that strategy, tactics and message are just as important in determining electoral success. If the far-left forces face their comeuppance, it’s going to be because their message is unappealing to average Americans, not because they’re going to be outspent by the establishment. 

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.