SCOOP

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted against aid to Israel

DMFI President Brian Romick: ‘Our hope is that this pause will be temporary and that, through a candid conversation about the path forward, we can resume our endorsement’

DMFI PAC, Democratic Majority for Israel’s political arm, is pausing its endorsements of nine Democratic House members who voted this month to end all U.S. aid to Israel, underscoring the depth of its frustration even as the group also seeks to preserve relationships with lawmakers it had championed.

In a new letter that the group intends to circulate among the lawmakers, Brian Romick, the president of DMFI PAC, expressed his disappointment with their votes in favor of the amendment introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), which did not pass, and said their endorsements would be temporarily suspended with a goal of engaging in a constructive dialogue on the issue.

“Because of that vote, we are pausing our endorsement and taking your name off the list of supported lawmakers on the DMFI PAC website,” Romick said in the letter, the full text of which was shared exclusively with Jewish Insider on Sunday. “At the same time,” he added, “our hope is that this pause will be temporary and that, through a candid conversation about the path forward, we can resume our endorsement.”

The Democrats include Reps. Laura Friedman (D-CA), Josh Harder (D-CA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Richard Neal (D-MA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) and Pat Ryan (D-NY).

DMFI PAC has previously backed other pro-Israel Democrats who also voted against funding to Israel, notably including Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA). But the nine members now receiving letters were the only incumbents it had endorsed this cycle who approved the amendment, according to a spokesperson.

DMFI PAC’s diplomatic approach highlights the politically sensitive terrain that pro-Israel groups find themselves navigating after the controversial vote. The amendment drew backing from a total of 103 House Democrats, nearly half the caucus, many of whom were seen as supporters of Israel and said they approved the measure to register opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the Iran war.

The group’s decision comes after AIPAC retaliated against 18 of its Democratic endorsees who voted for the amendment by removing fundraising links from its online political portal or cutting language that had thanked some members for their support of Israel.

In an interview with JI on Sunday, Romick said the group’s intention with the letter is “to give people a path back to the pro-Israel movement” rather than permanently ending its longstanding relationships over a measure that it had strongly urged Democrats to vote against.

“Obviously it was a rough vote and it’s been a rough moment,” Romick acknowledged. “But the pro-Israel movement right now needs to be making friends, and I think being able to say ‘I support Israel’s security, I support Palestinians’ national aspirations over the long term, even if it’s not something today’ — I think that’s a reasonable position” and “we want to try to help Democrats land there and continue to support Israel’s security.”

He believes “members are looking for a path back to being in the pro-Israel movement,” he said, citing his recent conversations with House lawmakers. “I don’t think we should be pushing away friends right now.”

It remains to be seen whether all of the former DMFI PAC endorsees will be receptive to preserving “strong relationships and open channels of communication,” as described in the letter from Romick.

A spokesperson for Ryan, for example, said after the vote that he no longer wanted DMFI PAC’s support. The moderate New York lawmaker also promised to return his campaign donations from AIPAC, whose backing he likewise rejected in a social media post.

An AIPAC spokesperson told JI last week that its “members nationwide saw Rep. Ryan reject their participation in the political process,” and said the group is now “helping his donors receive a refund.”

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), a pro-Israel stalwart who voted against the amendment, told JI he was encouraged by DMFI’s outreach to the lawmakers whose endorsements have been paused. “I think it’s the right decision,” he told JI.

“I know that if we’re going to improve the prospects for positive outcomes in the Middle East,” he added, “we need to find common ground with people across a lot of different ideas and ideologies, bring people together and move forward in a single direction, and that’s what I hope we can do.”