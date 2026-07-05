FAULT LINES

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, predicted Democrats will soon face a “battle” over the rising influence of socialists in the party and distanced himself from such far-left candidates.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash that aired Sunday, Shapiro cited “profound differences” with Darializa Avila Chevalier, a socialist New York City congressional candidate who won her primary last month against incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and was endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Avila Chevalier has a history of incendiary online rhetoric, including railing against Democratic leaders and praising communism, and defended attending an anti-Israel rally the day after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“She’s not someone who seemingly I would agree with on many things or that we share similar values. She ran on the Democratic ticket, I guess, as a socialist,” said Shapiro.

Asked what Avila Chevalier’s victory says about the Democratic Party, Shapiro predicted his party will soon have a “battle” before it emerges stronger and unified.

“I think what our party has to go through that will be very healthy and something we have not really done since the 1992 election cycle is to have a battle over what we believe in, to have a battle over the ideas that we are going to hold on to and campaign on and then deliver on as a way to make people’s lives better,” he told Bash during the interview, which was held at the Pennsylvania Statehouse and Liberty Bell during the weekend of America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

“And I expect our party over the course of this next year or so to go through a battle about what we believe in, and then come out unified in a way that we can take the fight to the other side and really deliver for the American people.”

Asked by Bash whether he thinks being Jewish “will hurt either you or another person who might run … given the climate right now,” Shapiro did not address rising antisemitism but said the public “wants you to be who you are, be authentic.”

“Let them know what motivates you to serve and why you do this work. My faith teaches me that no one’s required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it, very similar to what Ben Franklin preached about citizen participation in our commonwealth, in our country, in perfecting our union,” Shapiro said.

“I think that that is uniquely American, this idea that we all have a responsibility to get off the sidelines, get in the game, and do our part. That’s what my faith teaches me. That’s how my family raised me. That is who I am, and I’m not going to apologize for it,” he said.