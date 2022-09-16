👋 Good Friday morning!

Ed note: In an effort to bring you, the readers, closer to what our team is seeing and hearing, on occasion we’ll be handing over the pen to individual reporters to lead off the Daily Kickoff.

This is Marc Rod, Jewish Insider’s Capitol Hill reporter. Rep. Ted Deutch’s (D-FL) impending retirement from Congress next month is set to open up his spot as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism subcommittee — meaning Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats will soon need to choose someone from their ranks to replace him.

I’ve spent some time this week tracking down members of the subcommittee to figure out who is in the running, both to serve out the final months of the current congressional session and potentially hold the slot in the next Congress.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) appears to be throwing his hat in the ring. Given the developments around the Iran deal negotiations and the Abraham Accords, Schneider told me it’s a “crucial moment” for the Middle East, where his “experience, lifelong engagement in this region” and work to pass bipartisan legislation related to it would be an asset to Congress. “I think I’m as qualified as anyone,” he said.

I caught up with Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) in an elevator just off the House floor yesterday, where he told me, “There’s a number of members of the committee who’ve asked me to consider it, and I am considering,” declining to elaborate further.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is also interested, a source familiar with his thinking told me on Wednesday.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who previously made an unsuccessful bid to become chairman of the full Foreign Affairs Committee, told me he’s “considering” it as well.

Sherman added that it’s “far too early to even consider” who might be the subcommittee’s top Democrat next year, before control of the House is decided. He noted, however, that he has “very much enjoyed” and is “proud of” his current chairmanship of a Financial Services subcommittee. He’d have to give that seat up if he became the full-term Middle East chairman next year.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), currently the subcommittee vice chair, ruled herself out for the remainder of this term and said she hasn’t given any thought to the next session yet, telling me she’s currently focused on securing reelection. She quipped that it feels like “everyone” else on the subcommittee is interested in the chairmanship. No responses yet from the rest of them.

Thank you, Marc! Follow @marcrod97 for future updates on this contest, and all things Capitol Hill.