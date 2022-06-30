👋 Good Thursday morning!

It was an ominous tweet from Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI). “GOP donors giving money through a ‘democratic’ effort is a major Trojan horse. Beware this type of giving. And proceed with great caution on AIPAC’s endorsements,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin congressman, a frequent critic of Israel, was referring to spending by the United Democracy Project, the new super PAC launched by AIPAC, in a number of primaries in which moderate Democrats faced off — and in all but one race, won — against more progressive opponents. UDP’s three largest contributions have come from longtime political donors: Republicans Paul Singer and Bernie Marcus, and Democrat Haim Saban, each of whom gave $1 million to the group.

But Pocan’s tweet — and dissent from others on the left-hand flank of the Democratic Party, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), over outside groups jumping into Democratic primaries — neglected to mention one of the biggest sources of cross-party primary spending: Democrats, who have poured money — upwards of $42 million this cycle — to boost far-right Republican candidates in the hopes that those candidates will beat their more moderate primary opponents and be easier for Democrats to take on in November.

We asked Pocan’s office how he views Democratic spending in GOP primaries. He hasn’t responded to us yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to dissolve the Knesset and hold elections on Nov. 1. The vote will be the fifth time Israelis go to the polls in less than four years.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will now take over as interim prime minister, replacing outgoing-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said in a televised address on Wednesday that he will not run in the November election. Bennett’s withdrawal from political life could pave the way for the return of longtime leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Polls conducted Wednesday following Bennett’s announcement showed Netanyahu’s position strengthening.

The first stop that Lapid — whose father, Tommy Lapid, survived the Holocaust — made following the government’s dissolution was Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance. Later today, he’ll meet with senior staff members in the Prime Minister’s Office before going to the President’s House to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier this year, will step down from the nation’s highest court today at noon following nearly 28 years of service. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who early in her legal career worked for Nathan Lewin, will be sworn in this afternoon.