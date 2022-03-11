Worthy Reads

✍️ Map Match: The New York Times’ Nate Cohn looks at how the 2022 congressional redistricting defied predictions, leaving Republicans and Democrats largely evenly matched. “The relatively fair map is something of an accident. Democrats and Republicans again drew extreme gerrymanders with twisting and turning district lines, denying many communities representation in Congress. Dozens of incumbents were shielded from serious challenges. The number of competitive districts declined. But, unlike in previous cycles, both parties’ extreme gerrymanders have effectively canceled each other out — in no small part because Democratic lawmakers went to greater lengths to maximize their advantage. And more states are having maps drawn by courts or by nonpartisan and bipartisan commissions than in previous decades, reducing the number of districts drawn to intentionally advantage one party.” [NYTimes]

🕍 Lost Community: The Washington Post’s Miriam Berger examines the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the county’s Jewish community, which has been experiencing a period of significant growth over the last three decades. “Amid the general devastation, many of the pillars of Jewish communities have left or are under threat. Rabbis have fled with their congregants, and synagogues, community centers and schools are closed. Some Ukrainians are relocating to Israel, which offers many Jews the chance to immigrate, and under revised rules will allow temporary residence for others. Many fear that much of what once was will be lost in the war. ‘Over 30 years we built an amazing community,’ said Avraham Wolff, 52, a rabbi who moved from Israel to Odessa, Ukraine, in 1992, as an emissary of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which is known for global outreach. ‘And it’s a shame that it has come to this.’” [WashPost]

🇸🇾 Split on Syria: The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner interviewed fellow New Yorker writer Anand Gopal, who has covered the more than decade-long war in Syria, about the power dynamics at play in the region between Russia, Iran and Syria. Gopal explained, “Russia is in competition with Iran throughout the Middle East — even in Syria, for example. They’re nominally on the same side in supporting [Syrian President Hafez] Assad, but there are actually deep rivalries that sometimes broke into open hostilities between the Russians and the Iranians. They support different factions within the Syrian government. And there’s actually, within Russia, in Moscow, in regime-linked newspapers, open denunciation of Assad. So there’s a sense in which Iran has gained a lot after 2011, to the detriment of Russia. So in these countries such as Syria, where Russia previously had hegemony, it’s now a more crowded field. And Russian-Iranian rivalry is increasing, because there’s a kind of scramble for the spoils after the war in terms of postwar reconstruction, in terms of contracts to exploit mineral resources, et cetera.” [NewYorker]

💻 Facebook’s Policy Guru: Wired’s Benjamin Wofford spotlights Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president of global public policy, who has guided many of the company’s policy decisions over the last decade and oversees its Washington office. “In Silicon Valley, Joel Kaplan is regarded as one of Facebook’s most curious enigmas. Hired in 2011 after eight years in the Bush White House, his tenure has coincided with Facebook’s rise to global dominance — and its ascendance to the throne of permanent controversy. Formally, Kaplan’s role is to forecast and manage policy risk. Functionally, his authority is as sprawling as the company’s reach. The 52-year-old has not only assembled one of history’s most prolific lobbies in Washington, where he manages relations across the federal government as well as with state capitals and their increasingly avid attorneys general. He also leads a team of a thousand Policy staff worldwide, assessing, shaping, and often thwarting the boundless constellation of international laws and policies that graze Facebook’s business and its 2.9 billion users across the globe, from German privacy rules to Iowa firearm laws to Indian political parties. For a company whose power has no equivalent, Kaplan’s is a job without precedent.” [Wired]

🗣️ Bennett the Broker: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius weighs in on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s offer to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. “Putin’s disgraceful behavior in Ukraine will define him in history. Perhaps the only decent off-ramp for him is defeat. But as we learned in the Cuban missile crisis, prudent compromise is necessary to resolve disputes in the nuclear era. If an Israeli prime minister can draw Putin back from the brink of this catastrophe, the world will be grateful.” [WashPost]