Dem-olition
Vance dances with Israel conspiracy theories
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s House vote in which 103 Democrats backed an amendment from GOP Rep. Thomas Massie calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel, and cover Vice President JD Vance’s comments to Joe Rogan alleging an Israeli influence campaign that was “manipulating” U.S. opinion on the Iran war. We have the scoop on a series of meetings this week between Board of Peace officials and congressional offices as the Trump-backed group seeks to raise $200 million for a peacekeeping force, and look at the race in South Carolina to succeed Sen. Lindsey Graham. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Robert Kraft, Robert O’Brien and Harry Stebbings.
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) today at 9:30 a.m. ET in the Oval Office, two days after she was sworn in to her late brother’s seat. Tonight, Trump will give a prime-time address at 9 p.m. that is expected to include allegations that China meddled in the 2020 elections.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not planning to travel to Washington next week, following reports that Lindsey Graham‘s funeral, which had been rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, will take place later in July. The Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu will now travel to Washington at the end of the month.
- This morning at the Aspen Security Forum, Jordanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi is slated to sit for a fireside chat with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell.
- Following their conversation, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), American Global Strategies’ Rob Greenway and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Karim Sadjadpour will join a panel on Iran, followed by a panel on Israel featuring American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro and Israeli pollster Dahlia Scheindlin.
- The forum’s afternoon sessions will focus on geopolitics and emerging technologies, with Andreessen Horowitz partner Anne Neuberger, who served as the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology in the Biden administration, set to join a panel on AI’s impact on national security.
- Immediately after, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel — newly returned from his trip to Israel last week — will speak on a panel on the Indo-Pacific. Focus then shifts to the Middle East, with former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad joining a panel on finding middle ground in the region.
- The American Federation of Teachers’ biennial convention kicks off this morning in Washington.
- In Maine, local news outlet News Center Maine is hosting a debate for eight of the Democrats seeking to replace former Senate candidate Graham Platner on the ballot following his withdrawal from the race. The debate comes as Maine Democrats find themselves split over whom to support at the party’s nominating convention later this month, in which hundreds of yet-to-be-selected state party delegates will choose a candidate to replace Platner, who withdrew earlier this month after a former romantic partner accused him of rape.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Marc rOD
More than 100 House Democrats — just under half of the party’s caucus — voted to cut off all U.S. aid to Israel on Wednesday, marking another flashpoint in the party’s growing disillusionment with the Jewish state. It’s a result that would have been almost unimaginable even a year ago.
The fact that the number of anti-Israel votes included several longtime pro-Israel Democrats who had previously been endorsed by AIPAC — like Reps. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) and Pat Ryan (D-NY) — is a sign that even some members in the mainstream wing of the party are running scared of a potential primary threat from the left.
Combined with the Senate vote earlier this year in which 40 Democrats voted for a measure led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to block shipments of some weapons to the Jewish state, the message is clear: Israel can no longer count on reliable support from the Democratic Party.
And voting for the equivalent of a wrecking ball to the U.S.-Israel relationship — an amendment that even vocal critics of Israel described as flawed and a calculated political stunt by Republicans — is no longer a nonstarter for congressional Democrats. With a more carefully crafted amendment presented by a member without Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) baggage, the margin in support could have been greater.
Despite the significance of the Democratic defections on Israel, it’s also notable that nearly all of the Democrats in swing districts or running in closely watched battleground Senate races stood by their support of Israel and voted against the amendment.
Only two of the 16 House Democrats facing the most competitive races — districts the Cook Political Report rates as “Lean Democratic,” “Toss Up” or favoring Republicans — voted for the Massie amendment.
vance’s view
Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war
Vice President JD Vance told podcaster Joe Rogan on Wednesday that he is worried American politicians are being swayed by Israeli “influence campaigns.” In the three-hour interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Vance warned of a “very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign” to derail negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
What he said: “[Israel is] a country of 9 million people. We have 330 million people. And so, of course, they’re going to try to persuade Americans. They’re going to try to move Americans in one direction or another,” Vance told Rogan. He noted that Israel’s efforts to influence American foreign policy are not themselves suspect — “a lot of other countries do [it],” Vance said — but, rather, that American officials will act in ways that do not serve the American public as a result of Israel’s urging.