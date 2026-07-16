Word on the Street

President Donald Trump announced that Iran freed dual U.S.-Iranian citizen Dena Karari, who had been forbidden to leave the Islamic Republic since December 2024, as a goodwill gesture…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke overnight about American military activity in Iran and Israeli military actions in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, according to a readout from Katz’s office…

The leadership of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday in Washington; the Israeli diplomat also met with Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee…

A State Department official said that U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome ended after two days of “productive and positive discussions” during which the parties “agreed on the structure and guidelines for the pilot zone process, to be finalized and implemented in the coming days” as officials move to technical talks…

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who is in Washington this week and met with Trump on Tuesday, reportedly rebuffed pressure from Iranian officials last week — while the Iraqi leader was in Iran attending the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — not to make the U.S. his first overseas trip as prime minister…

The New York Times reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, before and during the recent war with Tehran, provided Iranian officials in Washington with information about Iranian detainees in ICE custody who were slated for deportation to the Islamic Republic; the Department of Homeland Security denied the allegations, which were laid out in a lawsuit filed this week by the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund…

Iran signaled that it was considering pressuring its Houthi proxies in Yemen to shutter the Bab el-Mandeb waterway that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as a second pressure point amid Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz…

An Iranian national living in Hawaii pleaded guilty to having sent more than $100,000 to Iranians in violation of U.S. sanctions…

Former President Joe Biden announced the upcoming release, slated for Nov. 17, of Promise Me, America, about his time in the White House; Biden had previously teased the memoir during a book event for his wife, who released her own memoir earlier this year…

Former senior White House official Brett McGurk, who during the Biden administration played a key role in efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, will release a book about his time in the administration a day before the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks; in the book, McGurk will reveal details about pre-Oct. 7 normalization efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as his working relationship with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff as McGurk handed over the portfolio at the end of Biden’s term…

The House Budget Committee released its blueprint for a third reconciliation bill, including $73 billion for defense and Iran-related matters; the move suggests that congressional Republicans aim to incorporate the Iran-related defense supplemental into the reconciliation package and may let the administration’s request for a separate, additional $330 billion in defense funding go by the wayside…

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging him against efforts to remove Israel from the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, following reports that Saudi officials are seeking to cut Israel out of the arrangement…

A GOP-aligned super PAC is boosting Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, ahead of next month’s primary in the Badger State; read more about Hong’s recent appearances with far-left commentators who have espoused antisemitic rhetoric here…

The New York Republican Party is launching a campaign to pull in disaffected Jewish Democrats in the state, accusing the Democratic Party of “spiral[ing] into that ugliest and oldest hatred, anti-Semitism” and citing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent comments in which he referred to AIPAC as “monsters”…

The New York Yankees are in advanced talks with Marc Rowan’s Apollo Global Management that would see the baseball team receive some $3 billion in financing, some of which would go to refinance existing debt…

More than two dozen Jewish camps will be auctioned off after Simad Holdings, which owns or co-owns 30 across the East Coast, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher reports…

A new poll commissioned by the Council for a Secure America found that a majority of Israelis support normalization agreements with Saudi Arabia (78%), Lebanon (74%) and Syria (62%); the survey, conducted last month, found 81% support among Israelis for the Abraham Accords…

Israeli NeuroAI company Hemispheric, founded by Hagai Lalazar and Gidi Littwin, emerged from six years of stealth with $52 million as it launches its new medical AI model Descartes…

20VC founder Harry Stebbings announced the London firm’s first lead investment in an Israeli company, saying that 20VC acquired a 15% ownership stake in the unnamed company that Stebbings said was led by “two of Israel’s greatest operators”…

Town & Country spotlights the nuptials of Julia Allison and Noah Feldman, who first held a small ceremony at Harvard University, where he works, followed by a five-day celebration in Bali; Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) co-officiated the ceremony alongside Rabbi Jessica Kate Meyer…

Jamie Kirchick is joining The Atlantic as a contributing writer…