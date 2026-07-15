Rice says put Iran in pressure cooker
Plus, meet Trump’s Jewish UFO czar
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice’s suggestion that the U.S. forgo diplomacy with Iran and continue to pressure Tehran, and cover a meeting this week between the Board of Peace’s Nickolay Mladenov and Aryeh Lightstone and the executive board of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States. We report on the House’s passage of a bill opposed by some Orthodox Jewish groups that would permanently institute daylight saving time, and interview Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who is now serving as the Trump administration’s UFO czar. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Michael Diamond, Elena Kagan and George Deek.
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefing that you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, organized by Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), at the U.S. Army War College today. Additional speakers include Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
- A vote on Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) legislation to strip all U.S. aid to Israel out of the 2027 State Department appropriations bill could come for a vote as soon as today. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Tuesday that he opposes the legislation, but also argued for “urgent change” in the U.S.-Israel relationship, including changes to U.S. aid going forward. Read more here.
- The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold its rescheduled confirmation hearing for Jay Clayton, the Trump administration’s nominee to be director of national intelligence. Originally slated to testify before the committee last month, Clayton heeded a directive from Trump not to appear as the president battled Congress on voter-ID legislation.
- The Hudson Institute is hosting a fireside chat this morning with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY).
- The Aspen Security Forum continues today in Colorado, with sessions focused on a range of issues including China, Europe and trade challenges. Later in the day, the American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka and Marc Thiessen will record an episode of their “What the Hell Is Going On” podcast with former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy and former National Security Advisors Stephen Hadley and Robert O’Brien.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
As Maine Democrats pick up the pieces of Graham Platner’s failed Senate campaign and quickly try to find a replacement for the scandal-tarred candidate on the ballot, moderate Democrats in Michigan, where a primary is fast approaching, are in a race against time to prevent another far-left Senate candidate from capturing a valuable nomination.
The final three weeks of the Michigan primary will be 2026’s most consequential test yet for the power the party establishment still holds, particularly in a pivotal swing state. After socialist candidates scored a number of surprise victories in heavily blue districts in New York City, Philadelphia and Denver, party leaders are fighting with renewed vigor to rally behind Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in the primary against her left-wing challenger, Abdul El-Sayed.
Retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) endorsed Stevens on Monday, a pivot from his announcement in May that he planned to stay out of the race, joining Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who had already backed the congresswoman. The party’s left flank — including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) — is backing El-Sayed.
“The change of heart is we just know that we have to hold Michigan,” Peters said on “Morning Joe” on Tuesday of his decision to endorse, with Stevens sitting beside him. “She’s an outstanding candidate and I certainly hope that folks get behind her around the country and understand that she’s the right person to be the next senator from the state of Michigan.”
There are fresh signs that the late push for Stevens from Democratic leaders — along with millions in ad spending from pro-Stevens outside groups — has given the congresswoman momentum in the closing stretch of the race. A new poll commissioned by the Detroit News found Stevens pulling ahead of El-Sayed by seven points, 48-41%, after she trailed in most public polls this year.
LITMUS TEST
Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), fresh off a trip to the West Bank where he alleges he was unjustly detained by Israeli settlers and Israeli military forces, faced a barrage of criticism in a Drop Site News interview on Tuesday for refusing to endorse Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Back-and-forth: In the lengthy exchange, Drop Site co-founder Jeremy Scahill repeatedly questioned Khanna, a 2028 presidential hopeful, on why he would not express support for Hamas attacks on Israeli soldiers. Scahill framed the Oct. 7 attacks as primarily targeting Israeli military bases and soldiers, despite the fact that the group attacked many civilian communities and fired thousands of rockets at civilian centers. Further angering Scahill, Khanna said he believed Israel had a right to go after Hamas terrorists “who killed the civilians” on Oct. 7, “but not in the way they went about it, which I said is genocide.”