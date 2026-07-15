Worthy Reads

Stroke of the PEN: In The Wall Street Journal, author Meg Keene addresses a recent article from PEN America that detailed the isolation of Israeli and Jewish writers following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, the publication of which prompted the resignation of the organization’s president. “The article acknowledges that the accounts reveal ‘blatant hostility, discrimination, and hate.’ That should have been the thesis, not an aside. PEN can see the discrimination; it struggles to name it when the targets are Jews and Israelis and the method is anti-Zionist exclusion. PEN America’s article claims to describe a silent moratorium. Its president’s resignation broke that silence. The scandal, apparently, wasn’t the marginalization of Jewish and Israeli writers; it was PEN’s willingness to acknowledge, even tentatively, that it is going on.” [WSJ]

Don’t Chase the Iranians: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius suggests that President Donald Trump should not rush diplomacy with Iran, arguing that Tehran is headed toward eventual collapse. “I’m usually an enthusiast for diplomacy, but for now, we should stop chasing the Iranians — through the front channel, back channel or anything in between. Let’s wait and see. The Iranian government is obviously split. … A genuine peace with Iran ‘will come in two weeks, or two months, or two years,’ as one U.S. negotiator puts it. Trying to rush that timetable hasn’t worked. But I think the Iranian regime is still on a one-way street to an eventual demise, however long that takes.” [WashPost]

Beyond the Startup Nation: In Time, Frayda Leibtag looks at the economic impact of nearly three years of war on Israelis who work outside the country’s high-tech bubble. “The high-tech sector driving the headline numbers is small. It employs only about one in nine Israeli workers, pays them close to three times the average wage in the rest of the economy, and earns most of its revenue from customers abroad, who keep paying when the sirens sound. The other eight out of nine Israeli workers make their living in shops, farms, and one-person businesses that depend on local customers, the ones who stay home and lose a day’s income every time the fighting flares up. Those Israelis have borne much of the toll of the war.” [Time]

A larger selection of Worthy Reads is available in our Live Briefing.