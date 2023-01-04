👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Hady Amr, the State Department’s special representative for Palestinian affairs, and talk to New York City councilmembers who recently returned from a trip to Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Yael Lempert, Amos Hochsteinand Sander Gerber.

For the first time in a century, the House adjourned after its first day without electing a speaker. In three rounds of voting yesterday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was unable to muster the 218 votes necessary to deliver him the speakership, with 19 or 20 Republicans defecting in each round. Democrats stuck together to vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

It’s unclear where things go from here — McCarthy has indicated that he’s unwilling to grant any further concessions to a block of hard-right holdouts and provocateurs, and his opponents have made clear that they will not back him in future rounds. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who voted for McCarthy on the first two ballots, flipped in the third round of voting. In the second two rounds, McCarthy’s opponents voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who delivered a speech supporting McCarthy and voted for him in all three rounds.

Donalds remained confident after the third vote that Republicans would ultimately reach a resolution, but told reporters that “obviously there’s some more questions and conversations that need to be had” to determine who can muster 218 votes. Donalds said he would not be opposed to switching his vote back to McCarthy if the California Republican can garner the requisite support, but added, “it is clear that pathway does not exist.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) emerged from the day’s proceedings frustrated, describing the events as “really an inside baseball, D.C. swamp exercise in total BS.” Crenshaw told Jewish Insider that he’s doubtful any other Republican could marshal 218 votes from the GOP conference without making greater concessions to the hard right than McCarthy has been willing to offer, but also noted “a very large block of Republicans” will vote only for McCarthy.

If the situation does not change, the alternative, Crenshaw continued, would be a moderate Republican brokering a deal with Democratic leadership to land the speakership with Democratic support. “To be clear, I would not be a supporter of that scenario — I’d rather just keep this going,” he said, “but you better believe that could happen. That has happened in state legislatures.” He added, “You know why me and Marjorie [Taylor Greene] are like best friends now? It’s because we both understand that.”

Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), a Jeffries ally, told reporters that Democrats won’t be making the first move on a compromise: “it can’t be us going to them — they have got to come to us.” Donalds said he did not anticipate that such a compromise would materialize.

Until a speaker is selected, members cannot be sworn in, the House cannot adopt rules, committees cannot be formed and legislation cannot be introduced or considered, leaving legislative business frozen. The House will reconvene at noon today.

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) spent the morning prior to the votes dodging questions from a pack of reporters waiting outside his office, and then spent the first two votes sitting in a back corner of the House, interacting minimally with his new colleagues and often looking at his phone. Santos’ only comment to reporters was that he would vote for McCarthy, which he did on all three ballots.

Elsewhere in Washington, President Joe Biden submitted a slate of nominations to the Senate for the new year, including renewing some previously stalled nominations. Among those renominated were embattled India ambassador nominee Eric Garcetti, Saudi Arabia ambassador nominee Michael Ratney, Kuwait ambassador nominee Karen Sasahara, counterterrorism coordinator nominee Elizabeth Richard, and UAE ambassador nominee Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong. Ratney is the former chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy to Israel and Sasahara was the former consul general in Jerusalem and chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy to Jordan.

New nominees include former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, nominated to be ambassador to Jordan; Ana Escrogima, a career foreign service officer nominated to be ambassador to Oman; and Dorothy Shea, currently the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, nominated to be the U.S.’s deputy representative to the United Nations.

Among those not renominated were Tamara Cofman Wittes — who was tapped to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Middle East work but has since taken on a post at the State Department — and Elizabeth Bagley, who had been nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Brazil, but faced pushback over past comments about the influence of the “Jewish lobby” in politics.