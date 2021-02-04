👋 Good Thursday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a trip to the United Arab Emirates slated for next week, citing “the closing of the skies” due to COVID-19. The prime minister’s office indicated that the repeatedly delayed trip will be rescheduled for a later date.

Israel’s new Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan met with UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba at the UAE Embassy in Washington yesterday.

Matt Duss, a senior foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), is rumored to be joining the Biden State Department, according to a report in Politico that notes the appointment has yet to be finalized.

Duss is an outspoken critic of traditional U.S. allies in the Middle East, including Israel, and is not shy about sharing his views of the Jewish state on Twitter. In November he tweeted: “Responding to the Fakrizadeh assassination by reaffirming the commitment to rejoin the JCPOA would be a good way to send the message that terrorism doesn’t work.” Last week, Duss lambasted American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris for comparing comments by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Secretary of State Tony Blinken reportedly asked Special Envoy on Iran Rob Malley to “bring in people who are ‘more hawkish’ on Iran,” according to Axios. Paging Dennis Ross…

A letter to Blinken yesterdaysigned by 97 Republican members of Congress urged the secretary of state to abide by his commitment to keep the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Last night on Clubhouse, Charlotte Broukhim moderated a conversation on Judaism for more than 800 listeners featuring social commentator Eric Weinstein, Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff and Rabbi Adam Mintz.

As the app continues to gain popularity, especially in the Jewish community, Rabbi David Wolpe will be continuing his weekly Torah gathering on Clubhouse this evening.