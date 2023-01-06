Worthy Reads

🇺🇸🇸🇦 Common Goal: The Wall Street Journal’s Dion Nissenbaum, Stephen Kalin and Nancy Youssef look at how tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have eased in recent months, as the two countries work together to counter Iran. “The emerging Saudi-U.S. thaw comes as the Biden administration looks to reshape the U.S. military presence in the Middle East by stitching together a security umbrella stretching from Israel through the Persian Gulf. Concerns about Iran have grown since Russia began using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine, with the White House warning that the two American adversaries are developing a full-scale military partnership. The Saudi and U.S. officials caution that the relationship remains shaky and could rupture again. Prince Mohammed has charted a more independent foreign policy, and good relations with U.S. rivals like China and Russia are strategically important to Riyadh. At the same time, the Biden administration remains intent on focusing its firepower on Russia and China, and not the Middle East.” [WSJ]

⛰️ Escape Route: In Smithsonian Magazine, Rebecca Frankel treks through the Alps on a path undertaken by thousands of Jewish refugees with the assistance of the Bricha, an underground movement that helped survivors leave post-WWII Europe for Mandatory Palestine. “Three times a week, the Bricha loaded 80 to 250 refugees into four trucks. It wasn’t safe to board until dark, which fell around 10 p.m. at the height of summer. Around 2 a.m., the guides would lead their charges by foot beyond a series of waterfalls through the valley. Five or six hours later, with the sun rising, they’d reach the Krimmler Tauernhaus, an inn and restaurant that had been in business since the 1300s. The inn’s owner, Liesl Geisler-Scharfetter, later wrote about the refugees who sought rest on her lawns and in her laundry room. ‘There were poor people who didn’t even have a rucksack; there were small children who were carried in wooden crates on people’s backs, and the house was often full. During the night I cooked flour mixed with water for the poor children.’” [SmithsonianMag]

🗳️ Free For All: In New York magazine, Ben Jacobs details the scene on Capitol Hill, as legislators-elect wait in limbo to be sworn in, absent a House speaker. “The United States House of Representatives is currently not governed by anybody or by any set of rules. No one has been sworn in because there is no Speaker, and therefore everyone on the floor is still a member-elect. There is technically still no Congress at all and therefore no rules for it to obey. In the interim, members can do what they want. They can commit minor acts of rebellion like wearing hats on the floor or even accusing their colleagues of drinking inside the legislative chamber, like Florida Republican representative Kat Cammack did when giving yet another nominating speech for McCarthy on Wednesday. Her claim that Democrats were enjoying popcorn and booze while watching the Republican infighting brought outraged howls that she had uttered unparliamentary language and that her ‘words be taken down’ for violating congressional decorum. After all, it is against the rules for members to cast ‘personal aspersions’ against one another on the floor. But nothing happened. If there is no Congress, how could there be congressional decorum?” [NYMag]



🙏 Power of Prayer: The Wall Street Journal‘s Barton Swaim spotlights the prominence of prayer following the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. “Suddenly prayer — the ancient activity of speaking to God in the belief that he can hear and respond — was everywhere. Top-level coaches and players, former and present, posted appeals to ‘Pray for Damar.’ The NFL on Monday night issued a statement advising only that its ‘thoughts’ were with Mr. Hamlin and his family. A day later the league changed its social-media avatar, together with those of all 32 professional teams, to an image of Mr. Hamlin’s No. 3 Bills jersey bearing the words ‘Pray for Damar.’ Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, discussing the game with two panelists on ESPN, did the until-now unthinkable: He bowed his head and actually prayed—with two other commentators, reporter Laura Rutledge and former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears, bowing their heads in reverential accord. The prayer concluded, each said ‘Amen,’ and you felt they meant it.” [WSJ]

🇮🇱 Identity Crisis: In the Times of Israel, Yossi Klein Halevi considers the rightward shift the country has taken following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power, and what it means for the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. “​​And so, along with defending our democratic institutions from assault, we must challenge the Netanyahu coalition on its own agenda: protecting the nation’s Jewish identity. This election exposed two opposing visions of a Jewish state. For the ultra-Orthodox and the ultra-nationalists, Israel is the state of Judaism – Orthodox Judaism. For classical Zionism, though, Israel was intended to be the state of the Jewish people, without imposing a uniform notion of ‘authentic’ Jewish identity. The difference is crucial. A state of Judaism is bound by pre-modern norms defining membership in the Jewish people and upholds traditional standards for whom we as a people should be. The state of the Jewish people, on the other hand, accepts the Jews as they are.” [TOI]