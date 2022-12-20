👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview today’s Democratic primary in Virginia and interview three Jewish artists showcasing their work in Miami this month. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Amb. Michele Taylor, Walter Russell Mead and Albert Reichman.

A buffet of latkes, both potato and zucchini, sushi and smoked fish. Hanukkah cookies, including a vegan dreidel option (“which I deliciously consumed,” Conference of President’s William Daroff tells us) and custard-filled sufganiyot. The Marine Band entertaining attendees with traditional Hanukkah tunes (some guests danced the hora to “Hava Nagila” on their way out).

The mood at the White House Hanukkah reception last night, though largely festive, took on some serious tones throughout the evening. First Lady Jill Biden introduced the night’s featured speaker, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the former rabbi of the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue who, along with three members of his Congregation Beth Israel, was held hostage in an 11-hour standoff earlier this year. Cytron-Walker led the prayers over the Hanukkah candles as President Joe Biden mouthed along to some of the words.

Biden addressed the crowd after Cytron-Walker, deviating from the prepared remarks visible on teleprompters in the room as he said that Cytron-Walker’s actions during the Colleyville siege “took a lot of courage.”

On script, the president discussed rising antisemitism around the world. “I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal,” Biden said. “As your president, I want to make this clear… silence is complicity. We must not remain silent. I made no bones about it from the very beginning. I will not be silent. America will not be silent.”

Biden also spoke about the new White House menorah, constructed from a plank of wood that once formed a part of the White House’s foundation, possibly dating back to the 1800s. “This year, we thought it was important to celebrate Hanukkah with another message of significance — permanence,” he said. “Like this White House menorah, our commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and the vibrancy of Jewish life is tightly woven into every fabric of America, is permanent. Permanent.”

The menorah was lit by Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman, whom the president greeted with a hug and a kiss; U.S. Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor, the daughter of Holocaust survivors; and Avi Heschel, granddaughter of famed civil rights leader Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.

Biden ad-libbed to praise Heschel, saying that “he inspired my generation — that’s how I got involved in public life. Not a joke.”

Biden then spontaneously welcomed several children onto the stage, including a young relative of Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the son of Israel’s antisemitism envoy Noa Tishby and the daughter of Mandana Dayani, cofounder of the organization I am a voter. At the end of the program, Biden interrupted the closing music to answer a question from Dayani’s daughter, Anderson Traugott, who told the president she wants to become president one day and asked Biden how he became president. (“It’s a good question!” the younger Traugott explained to the crowd. “No one better to ask.”) Watch here.

The president responded by posing two questions to Traugott: “Who are you going to help, what do you care most about?” and “[Is] there something so important to you, you’d rather lose the election than win by doing something you don’t believe?”

Spotted in the crowd was a who’s who of Jewish communal leaders, White House officials (notably Ron Klain, Susan Rice and Mitch Landrieu), Cabinet members (Attorney General Merrick Garland) and elected officials, as well as a cadre of Jewish celebrities and comedians including actress Beanie Feldstein, TikTok star Eitan Bernath, comedian Alex Edelman, composer Benj Pasek and chef Michael Solomonov.

At the end of the evening, Malcolm Hoenlein, the longtime executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, remarked to reporters that he holds the record for attending the most White House Hanukkah parties — 21 in total. Hoenlein told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod, “Although in the early years it was a smaller event, each year was significant. I think the recognition of Hanukkah by the presidents of the U.S. is a positive statement. Each president and administration celebrated in its own way but the theme was in common. It is also a wonderful networking opportunity.”

One missing attraction: “I guess we traded the lamb chops for a White House Rosh Hashanah party,” Bluelight Strategies’ Steve Rabinowitz quipped after not seeing the famous kosher entree of past Hanukkah parties at the White House.